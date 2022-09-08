(KMAland) -- Sidney won posted an impressive out-of-state win, Red Oak swept Glenwood, East Mills won a five-set thriller and East Atchison beat Rock Port in Thursday's KMAland volleyball action.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 9-18-21
Maddie Roenfeld led Glenwood with six kills while Zoie Carda and Kaylee Wray each had four winners. Kenna Koehler and Allison Koontz handed out nine assists apiece, and Hadley Carman and Delaney Holeton sparked the defense with eight and five digs, respectively.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Lewis Central 25-27-25 Harlan 18-25-19
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-11-5
Ella Myler had 10 kills and served five aces while Ava Hilts had six kills, seven digs and served three aces, and Maya Contreraz had four kills, 15 assists and five digs. Addi Huegli led Missouri Valley in digs with 10 while Emma Gute served five aces.
Treynor 25-22-25-25 AHSTW 10-25-19-13
Delaney Goshorn had seven kills to lead AHSTW while Halle Goodman handed out 11 assists. Grace Porter accounted for a team-high 17 digs, Saydi Paulsen had 10 digs and two blocks and Lillian Scott chipped in six digs.
Underwood 25-25-25 Tri-Center 20-22-16
Underwood registered a nice Western Iowa Conference win. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 21-22-18
Veronica Andrusyshyn did a little of everything with nine kills, one ace, five digs and one block. Ayla Richardson handed out 18 assists, grabbed seven digs and posted two blocks, and Madison Baldwin managed 10 digs while Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell powered eight kills.
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with 17 kills and five digs while Harlow Miller had six winners, five digs and three aces. Audrey Jensen had a team-high 11 digs, and Addie Hocker passed out 25 assists and served four aces.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 26-25-25-25 Diagonal 28-19-11-12
Taylor Lumbard had eight kills for Diagonal in the loss while Lauren Burton added six, and Alaina Whittington posted 16 assists. Kira Egly, Lumbard and Burton each had double-digit digs with 19, 17 and 10, respectively. Egly served three aces, and Anna Newton added two.
Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-14-12
Taylor Henson had 10 kills while Emaleigh Pierschbacher added seven, and Jaymie Tull was a flawless 14-for-14 at the service line.
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 18-1-19
Gabby Overgaard had seven kills for Melcher-Dallas while Brooklyn Metz shined at the service line with six aces on 20-of-21 efficiency. Metz and Summer Karpan had seven digs apiece.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moravia 11-11-16
NON-CONFERENCE
East Mills 14-25-21-30-15 Clarinda 25-12-25-28-7
Emily Williams had 18 kills while Evy Stoakes had a big night with 11 kills and five blocks. Mia Goodman and Jaimee Davis also played a part in five blocks, and Miah Urban handed out 36 assists.
St. Albert 15-25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 25-21-18-23
Teagan Ewalt had an insane game with 23 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, and Emily Madison had 10 kills, two blocks and four digs. Ellie Switzer had seven kills and Carlie Chambers chipped in six winners. Chambers also had seven digs, and Mylie Hughes posted 29 assists. Bella Gute and Macy Mitchell led Fremont-Mills’ defense with 26 and 14 digs, respectively.
Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 6-14-16
Lauren Johnson had seven kills for Stanton while Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson contributed six and five, respectively. The Johnsons had 10 digs apiece, as did Leah Sandin. Jenna Stephens served four aces.
Sidney 25-19-25-26 Falls City Sacred Heart 21-25-23-24
Avery Dowling had another massive night with 42 assists and 14 digs while Kaden Payne muscled 17 kills. Eve Brumbaugh (10 kills, 19 digs) and Aunika Hayes (9 kills, 10 digs) also had well-rounded efforts in the Cowgirls’ impressive win while Emily Hutt shoveled 28 digs and Mia Foster tallied 12 scoops.
Pleasantville 26-25 Mount Ayr 24-10
Tegan Streit had four kills for Mount Ayr while Kaylie Shields passed out seven assists. Tabatha Henle and Hayden Ruggles each served three aces for the Raiderettes.
Clarke 25-25 Mount Ayr 20-17
Kacee Klommhaus led Mount Ayr’s offensive efforts with four kills while Tegan Streit added three. Streit and Huntington each had a team-high four digs, Hayden Ruggles served two aces and Kaylie Shields led Mount Ayr in assists with nine.
Other Non-Conference Scores
ADM 22-25-25-25 Creston 25-15-17-10
CAM 25-25-11-18-15 Woodbine 20-22-25-25-13
Griswold 22-25-15 CAM 25-22-11
Woodbine 25-24-15 Griswold 19-26-12
Perry Tournament (Nodaway Valley – MISSING)
Madrid 25-25-25 Wayne 13-10-19
MVAOCOU at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
Sioux City North at Cherokee (MISSING)
Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 1
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-22-25-25 Rock Port 19-25-15-21
Natalie Hedlund had 17 kills and Claire Martin handed out 39 assists. Claire Martin and Tommi Martin served four aces each. Emilee Caudill had 13 digs and Lizzie Schlueter added four blocks.
Rylee Jenkins led Rock Port with 12 kills. Chaney Vogler had an astounding 43 digs in the loss while Addison Maifeld handed out 21 assists.
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mound City 23-18-20
Reganne Fast had a monster game with 10 kills, five aces and three blocks, and Paidyn Linville added eight digs, five kills and one ace. Savanna Marriott had a well-rounded performance with six digs, three aces and two kills, and Rileigh Brown added four digs and one kill. Sydney Marriott shoveled 15 digs, totaled one kill and served four aces.
North Nodaway 25-25-25 Union Star 15-11-9
Lauren Herndon led the Mustangs with 10 kills while Sarah Chesnut added five. Jacquelyn Cline tallied 10 assists and 11 assists in the win.
Other Area Missouri
Maryville 25-25-23-23-15 Bishop LeBlond 15-20-25-25-11
AREA NEBRASKA
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-19-25-25 Freeman 20-25-20-23
Aspen Meyer had 21 kills, one ace and 15 digs while Kassidy Olson posted nine kills. Brooklyn Borer contributed seven kills, five aces and 12 digs. Lauren Benedict had a team-high 17 digs while also contributing five kills, and Sofia Fulton passed out 41 assists.
Palmyra 21-25-27-25 Johnson County Central 25-15-25-22
Ashley Beethe posted 13 kills, 13 digs and two aces, and Harley Lubben added eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Bailee Sterup and Arely Cabrales each had 13 digs while Sterup posted three aces and Cabrales had 27 assists.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Malcolm Tournament
Fort Calhoun 25-25 Louisville 21-22
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Louisvlle 14-10
Malcom 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 11-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Centennial 22-22
Malcolm 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 7-13
Ashland-Greenwood 2 Fairbury 1
Other
Omaha Mercy 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 12-18-12
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 19-22-22
Sterling 25-25-25 Pawnee City 27-18-19
Sterling 15-25-25 Falls City 25-18-19
Weeping Water at Southern (MISSING)
Johnson-Brock at Auburn (MISSING)