(KMAland) -- It was a very big night of KMAland volleyball on Thursday. Check out the complete recap and scoreboard below.
NC: St. Albert 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 13-14-20
Lauren Williams (8 kills, 5 blocks) and Allison Narmi (8 kills, 3 blocks) combined for 16 kills and eight blocks to lead St. Albert. Maddy Horvath tallied 13 assists and five aces, and Landry Miller posted eight digs and four aces. Ella Klusman also had four aces for the Saitnes.
NC: ADM 25-25-25 Creston 12-20-8
Jacy Kralik (18 digs) and Keely Coen (13 digs) combined on 31 digs for Creston in the defeat. Halle Evans added 14 assists, Doryn Paup posted six kills and two blocks and Brianna Field served two aces.
NC: Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 12-16-20
Stanton’s Jenna Stephens had nine kills, six digs and four aces, and Marleigh Johnson added seven kills, six digs and two blocks. Elly McDonald passed out 10 assists, and Kyla Hart had nine assists in the win for the Viqueens.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-21-26-25 Underwood 21-25-24-21
Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 23-17-22
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 15 kills, 15 assists and eight digs for Riverside in the win. Izzy Bluml also had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, and Madison Baldwin had a team-high 22 digs. Ayla Richardson also had 23 assists, five kills and five digs for the Bulldogs.
Mattie Nielsen had seven kills and seven digs, and Jaci Christensen posted 16 digs and six kills for the Wheelers. Kylee Hartl added nine digs, and Aleah Hermansen finished with eight assists and an ace.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-16
Ally Meyers (23 assists, 10 digs) and Natalie Hagadon (19 kills, 13 digs) each had a double-double, and Grace Porter posted 12 digs for AHSTW in the loss.
MRC: Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 8-10-15
Lucy Mehlhaff had 22 assists and five aces, and Olivia Mentzer added a team-high 10 kills with 20 digs for Sioux City East. Megan Callahan posted 41 digs, and Alex Radcliffe tallied six kills and 13 digs for the Black Raiders.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 25-18-28-25 Diagonal 17-25-26-18
Taylor Lumbard had a big night with 14 kills, 24 digs and two blocks to lead Diagonal. Kira Egly added 12 digs and four aces, and Anna Newton picked up 14 digs. Kerrigan Mobley tallied 12 digs, and Alaina Whittington finished with 12 assists.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 8-13-15
Chloe Church had three kills in a tough night for the Mustangs.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 14-22-19
Natalie Hedlund had 12 kills and 10 digs to lead East Atchison in the win. Claire Martin added 18 assists, 10 digs and three aces, and Tommi Martin and Jersi Poppa had three aces of their own.
Kloe Jenkins had 11 digs while Reagan Hagey led with five kills for Nodaway Valley. Kayelyn Edmondson added nine assists and three aces, sand Piper Hunt pitched in three aces.
NE: Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-16-17
Katie Schreiter had nine kills and eight digs, and Courtney Smith posted 12 assists for Nebraska City in the loss.
NE: Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Auburn 21-16-17
Jadyn Hahn finished 19 kills while Olivia Nichols pitched in 20 assists for Johnson-Brock. Audrey Sandfort added 11 digs while Kolbi Davis had 10 digs.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Freeman 21-15-13
Aspen Meyer topped Lourdes Central Catholic with 18 kills, 15 digs and five aces, and Sofia Fulton posted 23 assists. Gracie Ragland added 10 digs, and Jenna Box finished with three blocks.
NE: Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 21-19-17
Arely Cabrales passed out 19 assists, and Ava Berkebile posted 10 kills for Johnson County Central in the loss.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-21-26-25 Underwood 21-25-24-21
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-11-12
Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 23-17-22
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 3 Lenox 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 15-22-21
Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 8-10-15
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-4-8
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Mormon Trail 25-18-28-25 Diagonal 17-25-26-18
Melcher-Dallas 25-24-25-20-15 Moulton-Udell 23-26-23-25-8
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 8-13-15
Non-Conference
St. Albert 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 13-14-20
ADM 25-25-25 Creston 12-20-8
Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 12-16-20
CAM 2 Griswold 1
Woodbine Griswold
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-28 Sidney 15-19-26
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Ogden 8-19
Nodaway Valley 14-21-17 South Hamilton 21-19-15
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Perry 18-16
Earlham 21-22 Nodaway Valley 13-20
Mount Ayr 25-25 Pleasantville 20-18
Mount Ayr 25-27 Clarke 19-25
Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 1
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Cherokee 19-20-15
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 14-22-19
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-18-14
Mound City at Union Star
Bishop LeBlond 27-20-25-25 Maryville 25-25-16-23
Omaha Mercy 25-18-25-25 Plattsmouth 14-25-22-23
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-16-17
Malcolm 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-21 (Malcolm Invitational)
Milford 25-22-25 Ashland-Greenwood 21-25-18 (Malcolm Invitational)
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Centennial 10-19 (Malcolm Invitational)
Malcolm 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-21 (Malcolm Invitational)
Louisville 25-25 Fort Calhoun 10-14 (Malcolm Invitational)
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Louisville 7-12 (Malcolm Invitational)
Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 7-12
Falls City 25-25 Sterling 17-21
Sterling Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Auburn 21-16-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Freeman 21-15-13
Southern 25-25-25 Weeping Water 12-14-17
Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 21-19-17
Syracuse 25-25-25-25 Lincoln Christian 27-23-17-19