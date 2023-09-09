(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Griswold won their home tournaments, Kuemper Catholic, Mount Ayr, Seymour and Johnson-Brock also won tournaments and much more from a busy day in KMAland volleyball on Saturday.
Check out the full recap below.
SHENANDOAH TOURNAMENT
Shenandoah went 4-0 overall and 8-0 in sets to win their home tournament. Fremont-MIlls was 2-2 to finish in second place via tiebreaker. Missouri Valley was also 2-2, and Lenox and Bedford went 1-3.
Check out recaps reported to KMA Sports and full results below.
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 13-4
Peyton Athen had 11 assists, Ashlynn Hodges posted four kills and six digs and Lynnae Green added five kills for Shenandoah.
Shenandoah 21-21 Bedford 8-14
Ashlynn Hodges added another eight kills and four digs, and Peyton Athen had 15 assists. Aliyah Parker pitched in eight assists, and Macey Finlay totaled eight digs.
Shenandoah 21-21 Lenox 13-7
Lynnae Green topped Shenandoah with seven kills, Ashlynn Hodges had six kills and five digs and Peyton Athen tallied nine assists, six digs and three aces.
Shenandoah 21-21 Missouri Valley 11-7
Ashlynn Hodges finished with eight kills and seven digs, Jenna Burdorf pitched in six kills and tow blocks and Aliyah Parker had three kills, two assisted blocks and six assists. Peyton Athen had another 13 assists and four digs, and Macey Finlay finished with eight digs. Sylvia Hennings had seven digs for the Fillies.
Full scoreboard:
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 13-4
Shenandoah 21-21 Bedford 8-14
Shenandoah 21-21 Lenox 13-7
Shenandoah 21-21 Missouri Valley 11-7
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 6-15
Fremont-Mills 24-19-17 Lenox 22-21-15
Missouri Valley 21-21 Fremont-Mills 19-13
Missouri Valley 21-13-15 Bedford 15-21-9
Lenox 15-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-13-8
Bedford 11-21-16 Lenox 21-15-14
GRISWOLD TOURNAMENT
Griswold claimed their home tournament championship with a 4-1 record, losing their only match of the day to ACGC. The Tigers also beat Southwest Valley, AHSTW, Riverside and Denison-Schleswig. Riverside was also 4-1, but they lost in a head-to-head matchup with the host.
Carly Henderson had 45 digs and four aces, Ayla Richardson posted 64 assists, 15 kills, 24 digs, seven blocks and four aces and Bentley Rone finished with 29 kills, 13 aces, 10 assists, 20 digs and eight blocks for Riverside. Sophia Taylor also had 11 kills and 10 blocks, and Elly Henderson finished with 21 kills, 33 digs, seven assists and five blocks. Elyssa Amdor tallied 26 kills and 15 digs, and Madison Kelley led with seven blocks to go with four kills, four aces and five digs.
AHSTW went 3-2, Southwest Valley was 1-4 and Denison-Schleswig ended up 0-5. All-Tournament Team members from KMAland:
Saydi Paulsen, AHSTW
Addison Inman, Denison-Schleswig
Tierney Dalton & Katey Lillie, Southwest Valley
Ayla Richardson, Carly Henderson & Bentley Rone, Riverside
Whitney Pennock, Gabbie Greiman & Carolina Arcia, Griswold
Check out the full scoreboard below:
AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 16-14
ACGC 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-16-11
Griswold 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-12
Southwest Valley 17-21-17 Denison-Schleswig 21-11-15
Riverside 21-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 4-23-11
Griswold 21-22 Southwest Valley 17-20
Griswold 21-21 AHSTW 14-18
Griswold 21-14-15 Riverside 19-21-11
ACGC 24-17-15 Griswold 22-21-7
AHSTW 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-19
AHSTW 17-22-16 ACGC 21-20-14
Riverside 21-20-15 ACGC 17-22-12
Riverside 21-17-15 Southwest Valley 16-21-9
Riverside 21-21 AHSTW 17-13
ACGC 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-15
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic picked up a tournament championship at South Central Calhoun, winning matches with Carroll, Winterset, East Sac County, Kingsley-Pierson and South Central Calhoun in straight sets and in three over Ridge View.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Carroll 14-13
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Winterset 18-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 East Sac County 12-9
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 13-9
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 12-12
Kuemper Catholic 21-18-15 Ridge View 16-21-13
WEST MONONA TOURNAMENT
Boyer Valley and Woodbine went 3-2 while West Harrison was 2-3 and Logan-Magnolia finished 1-4 at the West Monona Tournament.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
Logan-Magnolia 21-13-16 Woodbine 18-21-14
Boyer Valley 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 17-16
West Harrison 16-21-15 Logan-Magnolia 21-12-12
West Monona 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 13-15
MMCRU 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 11-13
Woodbine 11-21-16 Boyer Valley 21-17-14
West Harrison 10-23-15 Woodbine 21-21-12
West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 15-16
Woodbine 22-21-15 MMCRU 24-17-10
West Monona 21-22 Boyer Valley 9-20
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 18-9
Boyer Valley 21-21 MMCRU 16-18
West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 7-10
MMCRU 21-21 West Harrison 13-19
NORTH NODAWAY TOURNAMENT
Mount Ayr went 2-0 with wins over North Nodaway and the Maryville JV at the North Nodaway triangular. Check out the scores below:
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 North Nodaway 16-9-17
Mount Ayr 25-25-22-25 Maryville JV 21-12-25-13
Maryville JV 25-29-25 North Nodaway 19-27-18
CHARITON TOURNAMENT
POOL A
Southeast Warren Albia
Southeast Warren Pleasantville
North Mahaska 21-18-15 Southeast Warren 12-21-7
POOL B
Wayne Chariton
Wayne Interstate 35
Wayne Davis County
BRACKET PLAY
SOUTHEAST POLK TOURNAMENT
Abraham Lincoln went 3-2 at Southeast Polk, winning the Bronze Bracket after a 1-2 showing in pool play. Check out the scores below:
POOL D
ADM 21-16-15 Abraham Lincoln 17-21-10
WDM Valley 20-22-15 Abraham Lincoln 22-20-12
Abraham Lincoln 21-13-15 Waukee 16-21-9
BRONZE BRACKET
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Oskaloosa 15-15
Abraham Lincoln 16-25-15 Southeast Polk 25-18-12
IOWA CITY WEST TOURNAMENT
POOL C
Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Cedar Rapids Washington 10-18
Bishop Heelan Catholic Clear Creek-Amana
BRACKET PLAY
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-26 Regina Catholic 19-24
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG TOURNAMENT
POOL B
Grundy Center 24-21 Ankeny Christian 22-18
Ankeny Christian 20-21-15 AGWSR 22-10-9
Ankeny Christian Denver
BRACKET PLAY
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Aplington-Parkersburg 12-18
Grundy Center 25-22-17 Ankeny Christian 16-24-15
TWIN CEDARS TOURNAMENT
Seymour went 2-0 to win the Twin Cedars Tournament, and they helped Coach Jennifer Miller to her 300th career win. Check out the scores below:
Seymour 21-21 Twin Cedars 14-9
Seymour 21-21 Murray 16-14
Twin Cedars 2 Murray 0
HY-VEE INVITATIONAL (AT KANSAS CITY)
Maryville advanced into the semifinals of the Hy-Vee Invitational, going 2-0-1 in pool play before a quarterfinal win. Check out the results below.
POOL B
Rock Port Sherwood
Rock Port Summit Christian
Rock Port Kingsville
POOL C
Maryville 22-25 Lathrop 25-15
Maryville 25-25 William Christian 11-13
Maryville 25-25 Ewing Kauffman 10-9
BRACKET PLAY
Quarterfinals: Maryville 25-21-25 Lincoln College Prep 21-25-20
Semifinals: Stover 25-28 Maryville 17-26
FULTON TOURNAMENT
Savannah won the Fulton Tournament, claiming the title with a three-set win over California. Scoreboard below:
POOL B
Savannah California
Savannah Southern Boone
Savannah Fatima
BRACKET PLAY
Championship: Savannah 2 California 1
MALCOLM TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock was 0-2 in the Gold Pool while Ashland-Greenwood ended up 1-1 in the Silver Pool at the Malcolm Tournament on Saturday. Check out the scoreboard below:
GOLD POOL
Malcolm 20-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-18-15
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 15-19
SILVER POOL
Centennial 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 27-18-x
Ashland-Greenwood 25-23-25 Scouts Catholic 21-25-23
BELLEVUE EAST TOURNAMENT
Syracuse finished their two-day tournament at Bellevue East with a runner-up finish. The Rockets beat Millard South in the quarterfinals before a thrilling win over Columbus sent them to the finals. Bellevue West, though, was too much in the championship. View full scores below:
Syracuse 25-25 Millard South 22-21
Semifinals: Syracuse 25 -17-25 Columbus 19-25-23
Championship: Bellevue West 25-25 Syracuse 20-17
HUMBOLDT-TRS TOURNAMENT
Johnson-Brock won the Humboldt-TRS Tournament on Saturday, posting a perfect 3-0 mark with wins over Southern and Lewiston in pool play and over Humboldt-TRS in the final.
The host Titans beat Pawnee City and Falls City Sacred Heart in straight sets to advance to the final. Falls City Scared Heart was third on the day with a 2-1 record that included a win over Pawnee City in pool play and a victory over Southern in the third-place match.
Check out the area scores from the tournament below:
POOL A
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 11-11
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Lewiston 5-8
POOL B
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Pawnee City 13-8
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 13-12
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 22-18
PLACEMENT MATCHES
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Southern 7-12
Championship: Johnson-Brock 25-21-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-25-19
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN TOURNAMENT
Lourdes Central Catholic went 1-2 at the Archbishop Bergan Tournament on Saturday, picking up a three-set win over Mead before falling in straight sets to the hosts. They also lost in the third-place match to St. Francis.
Full scoreboard:
GREEN POOL
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-20-26 Mead 19-25-24
Archbishop Bergan 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 17-15
PLACEMENT MATCHES
3rd Place: St. Francis 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 21-21