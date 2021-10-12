(KMAland) -- It’s round eight of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
This week, Clarinda and Griswold move in while Underwood, Southeast Warren and CAM make the move up.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the latest rankings below (overall record & record for the week are in parentheses):
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-6/6-1): Another very solid week for the Warriors, which beat Sioux City East, Heelan, Unity Christian, Des Moines Chrsitain, MOC-Floyd Valley and LeMars before a loss to Western Christian. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (32-6/7-1): The Rams have a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, and they will look for an outright title tonight. Their lone loss of the week was to Indianola in a race-to-15 final set. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (20-9/2-0): The Tigers streak is up to 10 in a row with sweeps of St. Albert and Clarinda. The draw they got from the IGHSAU was pretty brutal, but they know the wars. (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (23-9/3-3): A tough tournament at Western Christian handed them a couple losses, and they also lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. No movement. (LW: 4)
5. Lewis Central (13-14/2-0): The Titans were impressive again this week with a nice win over Kuemper Catholic to push their record up to 6-2 in Hawkeye Ten Conference play. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City North (19-14/1-0): A one-match week, and it was a sweep of Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 6)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-11/3-3): Heelan swept LeMars before a 2-3 day at the Western Christian Tournament. Those losses were to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Des Moines Christian and Unity Christian – all quality. (LW: 7)
8. Abraham Lincoln (14-21/1-0): A rare quiet week for the Lynx, which beat Sioux City West in four sets. (LW: 8)
9. Atlantic (16-18/1-1): The Trojans had a bit of a struggle, but they found a way to beat Denison-Schleswig in five sets. They also got swept by a solid Winterset team. (LW: 9)
10. Clarinda (13-13/3-4): The Cardinals earned the No. 10 spot one week after I almost put them there anyway. They replace Harlan after a four-set victory last Thursday. It was the first Clarinda win over Harlan since 2010. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (24-8/4-2): For the first time this season, I considered not putting Kuemper in the No. 1 spot. It was a short consideration, but I’m always looking for reasons to shake things up. The Knights followed their loss to LC by showing very well at the Hampton-Dumont Tournament. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (21-6/2-0): The consideration for No. 1 came to this club. I checked the slate to see if Treynor had a result with Lewis Central this year. Alas, they did not. The Cardinals stick at No. 2. (LW: 2)
3. Underwood (18-10/8-0): This is the hottest team in KMAland right now. The Eagles have won 11 straight, including a five-setter over Missouri Valley this past Thursday. They also won the CAM Tournament and made quick work of AHSTW in the WIC Tournament. I have no problem putting them in this spot. (LW: 9)
4. Missouri Valley (27-4/2-1): The Big Reds lost in five sets to Underwood in their most recent meeting, and it was less than a week ago. They’ll get a chance to move right back up with a couple of potential matches over the next three nights. (LW: 3)
5. Tri-Center (21-7/1-2): The Trojans had a good chance to make their own move, but they were unable to get over the hump against Treynor and Missouri Valley over the last week, taking four-set losses. Again, they’ll get another couple chances here tonight and Thursday. (LW: 4)
6. St. Albert (15-12/1-2): The Saintes’ only losses this past week came against Red Oak and Glenwood, so it feels kind of dirty moving them down at all. However, Underwood needed to come up. (LW: 5)
7. Ankeny Christian Academy (27-3/0-0): They didn’t play, and they moved down. Again, Underwood needed to rise! Fact is, though, the Eagles have won 25 straight. That’s a lot. (LW: 6)
8. Sidney (19-13/1-0): Last week’s big mover was Sidney, and they played just one match since then. It was a sweep of Fremont-Mills. They’ve won a Corner-best five in a row. (LW: 7)
9. Stanton (19-7/1-0): The Viqueens’ lone test of the week was a five-set win over East Mills. Kudos to them for surviving it/Emily Williams. (LW: 8)
10. AHSTW (23-8/1-1): The Vikes beat Audubon and lost to Underwood over the last week. They’ll keep their spot in the top 10. (LW: 10)
11. East Mills (19-13/1-1): East Mills followed a five-set loss to Stanton with a sweep of Mount Ayr. Feels like these rankings are going to start to get boring with not much movement. We’ll see. (LW: 11)
12. Lamoni (23-3/0-0): No match this past week, but they’ll likely see Ankeny Christian Academy a little later this week in the Bluegrass Tournament. (LW: 12)
13. CAM (18-9/3-2): Not a bad week at all for the Cougars, which have been climbing quite a bit since a tough start to the season. Their only losses were to ACGC and Underwood. The ACGC was a coin flip race-to-15, and Underwood is beating everybody. (LW: 14)
14. Southeast Warren (29-7/8-0): The Warhawks are HOT. They’ve won 14 straight, and they had a very impressive week with an 18-0 record in sets, which included a Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament championship. (LW: 18)
15. Griswold (15-16/3-2): Let’s get wild. Griswold beat Riverside in straight sets at the CAM Tournament. Their only losses – like CAM – came to ACGC and Underwood. Move ‘em in! (LW: NR)
16. Riverside (18-13/2-4): The Bulldogs took some tough Ls this past week. They’re still a team that has won 18 matches, though. It’s not easy doing such a thing. (LW: 13)
17. Logan-Magnolia (11-13/2-1): I’m still hanging on to that Lo-Ma race-to-15 win over Boyer Valley from the West Monona Tournament. However, if you look at the Panthers’ losses, there’s not a single bad one on that list. (LW: 15)
18. Boyer Valley (19-10/1-0): Boyer Valley played once, and they made quick work of West Harrison in a sweep. Others played more, and they take a drop due to Griswold’s win over Riverside. You see, it’s a waterfall. (LW: 16)
19. Woodbine (17-9/3-0): The Tigers have now won five straight since their four-set loss to Boyer Valley on September 21st. That Rolling Valley Tournament is shaping up to be a lot of fun. (LW: 17)
20. Southwest Valley (15-10/2-0): It’s hard to pick between Southwest Valley and Glidden-Ralston, but as an overall resume, I like the Timberwolves here. They’ve picked up four straight wins and eight of their last nine. Who’ve they lost to since September 15th? Griswold, Stanton, CAM and AHSTW. It’s all quality, and it’s why they nab the final spot. Big chance tonight at the POI Tournament. (LW: 19)
