(KMAland) -- Very few changes this week in the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings, but Glenwood moves back in and Riverside, Underwood, Southwest Valley, Lenox and Glidden-Ralston move up.
As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (20-11/6-1): The full resume speaks for itself. The Black Raiders are the undefeated Missouri River Conference champions. That’s good enough for No. 1. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City North (20-11/1-0): North’s only match of the week was a four-set win at Abraham Lincoln. Pretty good. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-12/3-2): We’ve found a little rhythm with these top several spots. The Crusaders had three wins at the Western Christian Tournament, and they were all over KMAland teams (Underwood, Harlan, SBL). (LW: 3)
4. Abraham Lincoln (19-16/0-1): It was just one match this week. They’ll catch this weekend at the LC Invitational. (LW: 4)
5. Lewis Central (21-7/2-0): The Titans played six sets against Hawkeye Ten Conference foes – Shenandoah and St. Albert – and they won them all this past week. (LW: 5)
6. Atlantic (17-18/1-0): Looks like I gave them one too many losses last week in the rankings. The Trojans went 1-0 with a five-set win over Winterset to keep their string of wins rolling (7 of their last 8). They’ll look to even the record tonight against St. Albert. (LW: 6)
7. Red Oak (19-13/2-0): A 2-0 week for the Tigers keeps them right here. They passed a tough road test at Clarinda and then handled their home court against Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 7)
8. Harlan (11-18/0-5): Harlan had a pretty tough week with losses to Western Christian, Underwood, Heelan, MOC-Floyd Valley and Kuemper, but they still own a four-set win over Clarinda from earlier this season to keep them here. (LW: 8)
9. Glenwood (16-22/4-3): A pretty solid week for a Glenwood club that is starting to adjust to the injuries they’ve suffered. They finished the season sweep of Clarinda at the Indianola Tournament to nab this spot. (LW: NR)
10. Clarinda (15-15/3-5): The lone change in the top 10 this week was thanks to Glenwood’s three-set win at Indianola. The Cardinals hold on to a top 10 position with their four-set win at Shenandoah on Tuesday. (LW: 9)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (34-4/7-0): Yep, they’re still beating up on other teams. The Knights clinched the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and won the Hampton-Dumont Tournament in the past week. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (23-7/3-0): The Cardinals go for the WIC sweep tonight in the tournament final against Riverside. They got wins over Tri-Center, AHSTW and Underwood in the last week. All sweeps. (LW: 2)
3. Riverside (29-4/8-0): The Bulldogs have been overlooked across the state all season, but that’s not true in these here rankings. Riverside won another tournament (at CAM) and advanced into the WIC finals with their five-set win over Missouri Valley. This has been some kind of season. (LW: 5)
4. Missouri Valley (29-4/2-1): It’s hard to feel too badly about a 29+-win season. They go for No. 30 against Underwood tonight. (LW: 3)
5. Sidney (28-5/1-0): Sidney is your Corner Conference regular season champion. I’m sorry about the drop, but the Bulldogs needed to climb. (LW: 4)
6. Ankeny Christian (31-3/2-0): The Eagles will look to wrap up a Bluegrass Conference Tournament championship later tonight while also trying to extend their 10-match win streak. (LW: 6)
7. Stanton (26-6/1-0): The Viqueens had just one win this week. Good news. They only played once! (LW: 7)
8. East Mills (25-9/1-0): Same story as Stanton. East Mills played just once during this past week, and they were able to handle their business with a sweep of Mount Ayr. (LW: 8)
9. St. Albert (15-19/1-1): The Saintes swept past Creston and took a sweep at the hands of Lewis Central. No change. (LW: 9)
10. Glidden-Ralston (19-4/2-0): This is where we start to see some changes. The Wildcats have won 10 in a row after claiming the Rolling Valley Conference regular season championship with a five-set win over CAM. (LW: 16)
11. Southeast Warren (26-12/6-2): Southeast Warren claimed the Pride of Iowa Conference championship on Tuesday with a pair of four-set wins over Lenox and Southwest Valley. Their only losses were outside of KMAland. (LW: 11)
12. Underwood (13-18/3-5): The Eagles advanced on to the WIC semifinals with a win a second best-of-five win over Tri-Center. We are forgiving the earlier loss to Logan-Magnolia now that they’ve got the team whole. (LW: 14)
13. Tri-Center (17-13/0-2): Only two matches this week, and they against some of the best in the WIC – Treynor and Underwood. (LW: 12)
14. Logan-Magnolia (12-10/1-1): Lo-Ma is still 7-3 in their last 10 and playing well as they approach the postseason. (LW: 13)
15. Southwest Valley (17-7/2-1): Another good and winning week for Southwest Valley, which fell just shy of the POI championship. (LW: 17)
16. Audubon (12-15/0-2): Audubon lost twice this past week in sweeping fashion to a pair of Harrison County teams – Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley. (LW: 15)
17. Lenox (14-17/2-1): More POI love this week after the Tigers claimed third at the POI Tournament. (LW: 19)
18. CAM (20-7/1-3): All right. This is as far as I can go. The Cougars overall resume is much better than the No. 18 spot, but ranking these teams off of all these wild results is tough. Fact is, they really weren’t too far away from winning the RVC championship earlier this week. Good news: They’ll get a chance to take the tournament in Mondamin this week. (LW: 18)
19. Boyer Valley (15-13/2-0): Another strong week from Boyer Valley, which beat both West Harrison and Exira/EHK in straight sets. (LW: 18)
20. Woodbine (11-15/1-1): A five-set win over Exira/EHK keeps the Tigers in the top 20. Their lone loss was outside of KMAland. (LW: 20)