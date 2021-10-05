(KMAland) -- It's round seven of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
This week, Sidney, Underwood, Southeast Warren and CAM make moves up while Glidden-Ralston is back in.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the latest rankings below (overall record & record for the week are in parentheses):
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-5/1-0): Another winning week for the Warriors, which had a pretty light week. Their lone match was a quick sweep of LeMars. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (25-5/2-3): The Rams lost for the first time in a long while this past weekend, falling to Western Christian, North Polk and Des Moines Christian. That’s 2A No. 5, 4A No. 9 and 3A No. 3. That middle loss might end up hurting on Thursday, but I can’t see it being too detrimental. And that’s especially true in these rankings. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (18-9/7-0): The win streak is up to eight. Five of those came at Tri-Center, where they were 10-1 in sets against Westwood, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Atlantic and Tri-Center. (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (20-6/1-0): After splitting two previous best-of-three matchups, the Black Raiders swept through Sioux City North in their one match of the week. (LW: 4)
5. Lewis Central (11-14/3-2): The Titans stick in this spot with their only losses coming to Indianola and Urbandale during the week. They also beat Atlantic, Creston and Dallas Center-Grimes. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City North (18-14/2-3): Not going to move the Stars off their block, either. There was the loss to Sioux City East and to Indianola and Urbandale – like Lewis Central – but they also beat Ames and Southeast Polk. They’ve had a tough stretch of late, but their body of work is pretty salty. (LW: 6)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-8/1-0): Another one match and out week in these rankings this week. The Crusaders beat AL in four sets and have won three in a row. (LW: 7)
8. Abraham Lincoln (13-21/2-4): Kind of a little bit of a boring week for these rankings, huh? We’ll keep the Lynx here despite the 2-4 week, although the losses came to Pella, Ankeny Centennial, Dallas Center-Grimes and Heelan. (LW: 8)
9. Atlantic (15-17/3-5): The Trojans had an active week with four of their five losses coming to quality, quality teams in the area: Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center and Red Oak. (LW: 9)
10. Harlan (12-14/0-1): I’ve considered Clarinda in this spot the last couple weeks, but we’ll let the week play out before we make any switches. Harlan lost their only match of the week to Red Oak in three. (LW: 10)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (20-6/2-0): It was a 2-0 week for the Knights, which swept past Atlantic and Shenandoah in dominant fashion. They’ve won at least 20 matches every single year of Varsity Bound/QuikStats. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (19-6/5-1): The only loss of the week for the Cardinals was to Missouri Valley in the championship of the Thomas Jefferson Tournament. However, they beat the Big Reds in Western Iowa Conference play in an incredible five-set showdown. I put a bit more stock in that at this point, but Mo Valley may get another chance. (LW: 2)
3. Missouri Valley (25-3/5-1): It would be pretty nice if I could put Treynor and Missouri Valley in a deadlock, but that would be taking the easy way out. I don’t roll like that. For now, let’s just honor the fact that it is really, really close. The Big Reds also nabbed a win over St. Albert at TJ on Saturday. So, big kudos there, too. (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (20-5/6-1): Good week for the Trojans, which handled business aside from a loss at their home tournament to Red Oak. And, as you may have read, the Tigers are good. (LW: 4)
5. St. Albert (14-10/4-1): The Saintes got a look at Missouri Valley and a chance to make a move even further. However, they’re going to stay right here after losing a race-to-15. I think the two through five is incredibly tight. (LW: 5)
6. Ankeny Christian Academy (27-3/10-0): Yes, they have gone 10-0 since last week. TEN AND OH! That’s a lot. Their records in sets: 21-3. Their biggest win was the four-set victory over Bluegrass Conference rival Lamoni. (LW: 6)
7. Sidney (18-13/2-0): Mark another Corner Conference Tournament championship down for the Cowgirls, which saw Kaden Payne turn into a monster during wins over East Mills and Stanton. (LW: 9)
8. Stanton (18-7/3-3): The Viqueens are still pretty close with Sidney, so I’m not going to move them down. Their other losses were to Boone and South Hardin at the Greene County Tournament. (LW: 8)
9. Underwood (10-10/2-0): Here come the Eagles. They notched a five-set win over AHSTW and then swept past Logan-Magnolia in two impressive performances over the last week. (LW: 13)
10. AHSTW (22-7/2-1): Given it was a five-set loss to Underwood, I can’t keep the Vikings out of the top 10. They also swept IKM-Manning and went five to beat IKM-Manning last night. Big ups to Ally Meyers on becoming the school’s single-season record holder in assists (LW: 7)
11. East Mills (18-12/1-1): The Wolverines bounced back from their loss to Sidney by claiming third place in the Corner Conference Tournament. The win over Griswold saw some massive numbers from Emily Williams: 20 kills, 28 digs. Yeesh. (LW: 10)
12. Lamoni (23-3/1-1): The Demons weren’t too far off of Ankeny Christian, as they competed well in all four sets. They also had a sweep of Moravia. (LW: 12)
13. Riverside (16-9/0-2): I’m not too down on the Bulldogs for their losses to Tri-Center and Missouri Valley. Both teams are pretty, pretty good. (LW: 11)
14. CAM (15-7/1-0): The Cougars keep on playing very, very well. They’ve lost just once since September 14th, and it was to AHSTW. Their most recent win was a four-set triumph over Boyer Valley, so they replace the Bulldogs. (LW: 17)
15. Logan-Magnolia (9-12/0-3): The Panthers are close. Really, really close. They went five with AHSTW, and they’ve picked up set wins over Riverside and Tri-Center during a six-match losing skid. Prior to that, they beat both Boyer Valley and Woodbine at the West Monona Tournament. (LW: 15)
16. Boyer Valley (18-10/3-3): The Bulldogs are locked in a three-way tie atop the RVC with CAM and Woodbine (one loss each). Their only other losses for the week came to Alta-Aurelia and Remsen St. Mary’s. (LW: 14)
17. Woodbine (14-9/1-0): Their only match of the week was a sweep of West Harrison. We are looking square in the eyes of a three-way tie in the Rolling Valley. (LW: 16)
18. Southeast Warren (21-7/5-0): A 5-0 week with wins over a lot of teams outside the area. They all count the same, though. The Warhawks are very, very good. (LW: 20)
19. Southwest Valley (13-10/2-0): A quiet week with two sweeps of Bedford and Martensdale-St. Marys for the Timberwolves. (LW: 19)
20. Glidden-Ralston (12-5/4-0): The Wildcats are back in the mix with a five-match win streak, including a five-set victory over Exira/EHK. They do have CAM left on the schedule and could try to ruin that three-way tie. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.