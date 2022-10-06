(KMAland) -- The KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings returns with Kuemper Catholic taking over the No. 1 spot in 1A/2A, nine others moving up and Woodbine moving in.
As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (14-10/0-0): What do you do when you don’t play a single match over a week? You stay atop the rankings. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City North (19-11/5-2): The Stars continue to put together winning weeks and this time they did it by winning the consolation bracket at a strong Urbandale Tournament. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (15-10/2-0): Are they gearing up for another deep run in the postseason as they did last year? The Crusaders were impressive this week with a five-set win at Abraham Lincoln and a sweep of LeMars – also on the road. (LW: 5)
4. Abraham Lincoln (19-15/3-3): The Lynx made their way into the Gold Bracket at the Urbandale Tournament, so the record doesn’t look as good as North’s. They also lost the race-to-15 with Heelan. (LW: 3)
5. Lewis Central (19-7/6-1): A good week for the Titans, but it didn’t reach the ‘great’ category due to their five-set defeat at the hands of Kuemper Catholic. They did respond, though, by winning the TJ Invitational and really dominating their way to a win over Red Oak. (LW: 4)
6. Atlantic (16-19/5-1): Great week for the Trojans, which beat the two teams that ranked directly in front of them last week. Atlantic knocked off Harlan in five sets before winning the Tri-Center Invitational, capped by a win over Red Oak. (LW: 8)
7. Red Oak (17-13/5-2): Red Oak’s only losses came to the two teams right above them, and I’ve already mentioned those so I’ll take this time to let you know Red Oak has won 11 of their last 14. (LW: 6)
8. Harlan (11-13/1-2): I feel like Harlan’s season has been a bit of a surprise. They lost a lot of talent over the last couple years, and they continue to fill in the holes to find decent success. That includes a nice sweep of Glenwood this past week. (LW: 7)
9. Clarinda (12-10/0-0): After playing nine matches total over the last two weeks, Clarinda did not play in the last seven days. That changes tonight with a big, highly-charged Hawkeye Ten meeting with Red Oak tonight. You can watch it on our KMAX-Stream. (LW: 9)
10. Shenandoah (16-11/3-3): A 3-3 week with their only losses coming to Treynor and Lewis Central at the TJ Invite is worth keeping the Fillies in this spot. (LW: 10)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (27-4/1-0): For the first time this year, the 1A/2A spot does not belong to Missouri Valley. Instead, Kuemper Catholic moves into the top spot after a monstrous five-set win over Lewis Central last Thursday that clinched at least a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference crown. (LW: 2)
2. Treynor (20-7/3-3): What do you do when one team beats another team and then loses to that same team a couple days later? I think you still move them up, especially when you consider Treynor’s win over Missouri Valley was a three-set sweep and means more to the WIC race. (LW: 3)
3. Missouri Valley (27-3/5-2): However, the Lady Reds can’t fall too far. They did respond from their loss to Treynor by beating them two days later, albeit in a best-of-three match at the TJ Invitational. (LW: 1)
4. Sidney (27-5/2-0): The champs are here. The Cowgirls won their best-of-five battle with East Mills in the Corner Conference Tournament championship and then clinched at least a share of the regular season title with a win over Fremont-Mills on Tuesday. (LW: 4)
5. Riverside (21-4/2-0): The Bulldogs keep moving up. They have shown they are more than for real. Reminder that they were up 2-0 on Treynor and 1-1 with Missouri Valley after two sets. They didn’t finish those wins, but they sure have finished a lot of others, including wins over Tri-Center and Underwood in the past week. (LW: 6)
6. Ankeny Christian (29-3/6-0): Another undefeated week for the Eagles, which handled all kinds of business in winning the Madrid Invitational without losing a single set. (LW: 7)
7. Stanton (25-6/7-0): Whew. A big, big week for the Viqueens. Some might have painted them into the third-best team in the Corner corner, but they got out of that corner this week. There’s more of a conversation to have now after they beat East Mills on Tuesday just days after winning the Greene County Tournament. (LW: 8)
8. East Mills (24-9/0-2): It stinks having to move the Wolverines down considering there were times throughout the CCT championship with Sidney that they looked like the team that would raise the big trophy. But, the Corner is an unforgiving beast this year. (LW: 5)
9. St. Albert (14-18/4-3): The Saintes are staying put. Their losses this week came to Missouri Valley, ADM and Glenwood. And they showed their capabilities in beating Harlan and Shenandoah. (LW: 9)
10. CAM (19-4/1-0): The Cougars just…keep…on…winning. They haven’t lost since September 8th and have won 11 straight. The Rolling Valley Conference comes down to Tuesday night with Glidden-Ralston. (LW: 12)
11. Southeast Warren (20-10/6-1): The Warhawks won 13 of their 16 sets this past week with their only loss coming to Pleasantville. They’ve rattled off seven wins in their last eight, heading into what should be an interesting POI Tournament. (LW: 15)
12. Tri-Center (17-11/3-4): Yes, the Trojans are ahead of a team that they lost to in straight sets earlier this year, but thems the breaks of this wild and wacky power rankings list. It’s going to happen every now and then. T-C’s losses this past week came to Riverside, Atlantic, Red Oak and Missouri Valley. And they have a recent win over… (LW: 11)
13. Logan-Magnolia (11-9/2-0): The Panthers make a move after a good week that saw them beat Underwood in 5 and sweep IKM-Manning. Pretty nice matchup with Audubon coming up tonight. (LW: 14)
14. Underwood (10-13/0-2): Two five-set losses this past week to Logan-Magnolia and Riverside, and they fall four spots? So, so close to jumping up inside that top 10. They’re a top 10 team when fully healthy. I have no doubt. (LW: 10)
15. Audubon (12-13/3-2): Audubon continues to be that scrappy “trap” team each and every week. They took losses to Ankeny Christian and Webster City while grabbing wins over Belmond-Klemme, Collins-Maxwell and AHSTW. (LW: 13)
16. Glidden-Ralston (17-4/3-0): The only thing keeping the Wildcats down here is an early-season loss to Audubon. I don’t mind moving teams up and over other teams that they have lost to throughout the year, but if they’re going to be back-to-back I have to live by that head-to-head rule. Anyway, Glidden-Ralston has won eight straight after beating South Hamilton, Ogden and West Harrison this past week. (LW: 16)
17. Southwest Valley (15-6/2-0): The Timberwolves are a big week in the POI Tournament away from making a huge jump. They took down Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr over the past week. (LW: 17)
18. Boyer Valley (13-13/2-3): Their losses in the last week were all outside of KMAland, but they did show dominance in a three-set sweep of Boyer Valley last Thursday. (LW: 18)
19. Lenox (12-16/2-1): The Tigers had a solid week of action with wins over POI rivals East Union and Nodaway Valley and a loss to Earlham. Again, I’m excited to see how the POI Tournament rounds out this week. (LW: 19)
20. Woodbine (10-14/1-0): Another Tigers mascot is in! Woodbine has quietly been putting together a strong run of late. Since mid-September, they’ve won six of their last nine matches. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.