(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Kuemper Catholic are atop the first KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings of the season.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the preseason rankings below:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors are freakishly loaded with outstanding hitters and both setters back. The loss of Mia Gamet is a big one, but this program is all about the plug-and-play method.
2. Glenwood: A Division I middle, a five-sport star athlete on the outside and plenty more talent to turn to in order to replace the seniors they did lose? Glenwood shouldn’t take too much of a step back — if at all.
3. Red Oak: There aren’t many duos as vicious as Lexi Johnson and Liz Carbaugh, who will lead a Red Oak team looking to replace a star setter and libero from last year’s state team.
4. Sioux City East: With three of the top-returning hitters in the Missouri River Conference, their setter and their top defensive specialist all coming back, the Black Raiders should be able to continue to hang atop the league.
5. Abraham Lincoln: Baylie Girres is the real deal, and another year of taking sets from Molly Romano and Savannah Maisel should lead to some more success for the Lynx.
6. Lewis Central: Last year’s team had so much depth that Coach Mike Bond was able to tinker a bit. I see some big years coming for hitters Anna Galles and Maddie Bergman along with setters Karly Brown and Haylee Erickson and libero Addison Holt.
7. Harlan: A six-rotation star in Zophi Hendricks leads another strong senior class, as Coach Elle (Kloewer) Crees takes over. They will need some new faces to step up and make some major impact in order for the Cyclones to have another strong year.
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic: It was a down year for the Crusaders last year, but they were so, so, so young. The return of a terrific junior class should lead the way for a bounce back.
9. Sioux City North: Their top hitter and top defender are back, and the Stars were able to put together a winning season. They have the looks of a team that can do the same this year.
10. Atlantic: A big and strong group of seniors are gone, but the Trojans do have some nice talent returning, led by Abby Smith, Aubrey Guyer and Lexi Noelck.
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic: Three of the top six returning hitters in the Hawkeye Ten Conference are from Kuemper, which also had the top freshman hitter in the league a year ago. They also have arguably the best returning setter and best returning defensive specialist. Yep, they’re going to be real good.
2. Missouri Valley: The Lady Reds are my top pick in what looks to be the top 1A/2A conference in the area. Ava Hilts, Ella Myler, Maya Contreraz, Addi Huegli, Chloe Larsen. They’re pretty loaded with talent and experience.
3. Tri-Center: I was very hesitant to pick against Tri-Center in the WIC, and I might regret it given the return of Tatum Carlson, who might just be the best player in the league. Emile Sorenson, Meredith Maassen and Mikenzie Brewer should also bring plenty of terminations, and the Ring sisters (Miranda and Marissa) are hugely talented.
4. Treynor: The Cardinals are another team that might make me look silly as they chase a WIC championship. With Maddie Lewis and Kaiely Rochholz on the pins, Natalie Simpson in the middle and Emma Flathers at setter, Treynor is another WIC team that is absolutely loaded for a big run.
5. St. Albert: They certainly lost a lot of firepower in Allie Petry and Liz Elkins, but Lauren Williams combines athleticism with volleyball smarts that you don’t always find. And she’s left-handed! She’s hardly alone in returning from last year’s state semifinalist, but there are some new faces in big spots. I wouldn’t bet against the Saintes volleyball program finding the right mix.
6. Southeast Warren: Loaded. The Warhawks didn’t lose a single match all the way into the postseason last year, and they have a lot returning, including great hitters like Alivia Ruble and Josie Hartman, their setters Kaylee Bauer and Lydia Kern and several others between there. A huge favorite in the POI.
7. Underwood: The Eagles don’t have a ton returning, but I still like the nucleus of girls like Delaney Ambrose, Alizabeth Jacobsen, Aliyah Humphrey and Leslie Morales-Foote. They also have to replace their legendary head coach, but I’m a believer in the blue.
8. Stanton: The likely class of the Corner Conference, it will be hard for anyone in 1A to match the duo of Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson, which combined on 447 kills last year as sophomores. Abby Burke as another hitter and Brooklyn Silva doing her thing at setter are also major positives for the Viqueens.
9. CAM: The Cougars surprised last year, but they won’t be sneaking up on anybody this season. Mady McKee, Eva Steffensen and Mallory Behnken make for a terrific trio of hitters that should provide plenty of firepower.
10. Riverside: I just like the athleticism the Bulldogs are going to bring to the table this year with Izzy Bluml and Veronia Andrusyshyn flying in from the outside, and Madi Baldwin adding some help in the back row.
11. Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers are one of those teams that just continue to be consistently good. They must replace seniors each year, and they do so with great ability. Ruby Nolting and Macanna Guritz are two of the better hitters in the conference and will lead the way this year.
12. East Mills: This team could rise with the quickness as the season progresses. Emily Williams is still working her way back to health, but they should be able to piece together an attack while they wait. Miah Urban is among the most prolific returning setter in the conference.
13. Sidney: Sidney has A LOT coming back from last year. Coach Amy McClintock used a bunch of players in a lot of different roles, and that should help them this season. With more knowledge of what everybody can do, I would hardly be surprised to have underranked the Cowgirls.
14. Southwest Valley: Kyli Aldrich, Norah Lund and Samantha Larsen make for a strong trio of hitters while they try to figure out who is going to set. Maggie Haer, though, is the top-returning libero in the POI. They’re well-situated to make a run at the POI West.
15. Nodaway Valley: Maddax DeVault is back. She’s one of the few, though, as the Wolverines leaned on a strong senior class last season. Still, they have the top-returning blocker in Emma Perkey, a strong middle hitter in Whitney Lamb and a solid defender in Madison Long.
16. Boyer Valley: Leah Cooper is the top-returning hitter in the Rolling Valley while Lauren Malone and Kristen Neilsen both had impressive freshman seasons that will help the Bulldogs build into something big this year.
17. Coon Rapids-Bayard: There are a few more unknowns on this year’s Crusaders team, but they always seem to sufficiently replace any graduated players. Brynn Bass and Mia Leighty are set to lead the hitting brigade while Gracy Johnson and Lacie Davis represent two other key returnees.
18. AHSTW: Natalie Hagadon is one of the top 10 hitters in the WIC this year, and she won’t be alone with Halle Hall and Megan Wise also getting plenty of opportunities from standout setter Ally Meyers. Grace Porter is also a talented libero that should help AHSTW make a move this year.
19. Lamoni: A fine duo you might not know about: Abby Martin and Reese Potter. Lamoni is a heavy favorite to have a big year and win this year’s Bluegrass Conference. Cameron Martin is another feather in their cap, although they will need some unknown commodities to step up.
20. Fremont-Mills: Kaelynn Driskell has some of the best setting hands in the area, and you might not have even known it. They also have some solid talent in their younger classes that will look to get the Knights on the right road to a rebuild.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.