(KMAland) -- The No. 1 teams are the same, but there’s plenty of other movement in this week’s KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
Atlantic, St. Albert, Stanton, AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, Southeast Warren and Lamoni made moves up the rankings while Audubon and Wayne were new this week.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the preseason rankings below:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-0): The Warriors didn’t play over the last week, so we don’t know either way. But hey, we know, right? We know they’re real, real good. We’ll see it tonight at MOC-Floyd Valley. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (8-1): The Rams played a full nine matches in the first week, and they lost just three sets. Unfortunately for them, two of them were to Missouri Valley, and that kept them from getting a shot at the Harlan championship. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (3-3): We will learn more and more about this team as the season goes, but it’s hard for me to do much moving after six matches against teams I don’t know a whole lot about. They were at Bondurant-Farrar this past weekend and left with the .500 mark. (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (1-3): Different story here for East. I do know that Ankeny Centennial, Dike-New Hartford and Nevada are probably pretty good. Those were the three losses for the Black Raiders, which got their one win over Clinton at the Centennial Tournament. (LW: 4)
5. Abraham Lincoln (2-5): The Lynx played a very, very challenging schedule in their first seven. I’m guessing a win over Waukee might look pretty good by the end of the year. And the losses to Iowa City High, Johnston, Marion, Ankeny and Iowa City Liberty can only help. (LW: 5)
6. Lewis Central (0-0): The Titans are another team that has yet to play this season. They still won’t play until Saturday when they head to Iowa City for a tournament. (LW: 6)
7. Atlantic (6-0): Let’s give the Trojans a boost. A 6-0 start is one thing, but they lost just two sets in handling business in the opening week. Their AHSTW championship came against smaller schools, but many of those schools should post winning marks this season. (LW: 10)
8. Harlan (5-4): The Cyclones ran up against a bunch of smaller schools at their home tournament that are going to win A LOT of games. They fell to Tri-Center, Treynor and Sidney, as well as Indianola. They did have a good showing at ADM earlier in the week, though, beating ADM, Algona and Newton. (LW: 7)
9. Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-0): Nothing yet, but they’ll take a shot at Skutt Catholic tonight. Phew, that’s one way to start your season. Then it’s Sioux City East on Thursday. (LW: 8)
10. Sioux City North (0-4): North did win sets off WDM Valley and Waukee in the opening week of the season. They also played Urbandale and Iowa City Liberty. That’s some kind of way to open the year. (LW: 9)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBAL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (4-2): The Knights opened the year with a solid showing at the Humboldt Tournament. They lost to the host (unranked) and 2A No. 6 ranked South Hardin. Big test tonight at Glenwood (online at kmaland.com). (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (5-1): The Cardinals only loss came to Tri-Center, but they took the ultimate trophy at Harlan. A huge, huge statement for Treynor, especially the championship sweep of Missouri Valley. (LW: 4)
3. Missouri Valley (4-1): The only loss came to Treynor, and they beat Glenwood(!). That’s a big boost for the Big Reds. They’ll get another shot or two at Treynor, I’m sure. (LW: 2)
4. St. Albert (3-2): The Saintes get the small boost here with their only defeats coming to Glenwood and Missouri Valley. The big win? That was a big three-set victory over Tri-Center. (LW: 5)
5. Southeast Warren (5-0): The Warhawks saw action in five matches at the Albia Tournament. They did lose two sets, but they came out unscathed as champs in what had to be a long Monday night in Albia. (LW: 6)
6. Stanton (3-0): They didn’t play as much as others, but the Viqueens did play three full matches and went 3-0 with a 9-1 record in sets against Lenox, Clarinda and Fremont-Mills. Looking forward to seeing them on Thursday. (LW: 8)
7. Tri-Center (6-4): It was an up-and-down kind of week for Tri-Center. They had the high of beating Treynor, which went on to show how good of a win that really was. They also took an L to Sidney, which is a team they beat in straight sets earlier in the week. It might tell us more about the Cowgirls than about the Trojans, but we’ll see. (LW: 3)
8. Riverside (5-2): The only losses for the Bulldogs came to the eventual champions of the AHSTW Tournament, Atlantic. Otherwise, they handled business with their only set loss coming to East Mills in a 2-1 win. (LW: 10)
9. Lamoni (5-0): Big move here for the Demons, which went to the Clarke Tournament and came out with a championship and only one set loss. They were 10-1 in sets. (LW: 19)
10. AHSTW (2-2): The Vikings lost just twice at their home tournament, and they were both in races to 15 against Atlantic and Earlham. Wins over CAM and Denison-Schleswig were sweeps. (LW: 18)
11. Underwood (1-4): Nobody said it was going to be easy. The Eagles had a tough pool and took losses to Treynor, Tri-Center, Harlan and Indianola at Harlan on Saturday. However, they did get a sweep of Sidney. (LW: 7).
12. East Mills (5-2): The Wolverines could move pretty quickly up these rankings. Their only losses came to Riverside (in 3) and to Atlantic. They also took down Southwest Valley and swept past Essex in non-tournament matches. (LW: 12)
13. Sidney (5-5): A lot of action in the early going for the Cowgirls, which come out of all of that with an even mark. Their big win came against Tri-Center, and they also took down a solid Harlan bunch. The losses – Glenwood, Tri-Center, Treynor, Underwood and Indianola – are all quality. (LW: 13)
14. Southwest Valley (1-2): I’ll keep the ‘Wolves right here despite the losing record. They took a set off East Mills in a three-set defeat and fell in straights to Creston. It happens. (LW: 14)
15. CAM (0-4): One weekend does not make a team’s season. The Cougars struggled in losses to East Mills, AHSTW, Denison-Schleswig and Earlham, but they’ll have plenty more time to recoup that ranking. (LW: 9)
16. Boyer Valley (0-0): No matches, no movement. We’ll keep the Bulldogs right in this spot for the week. (LW: 16)
17. Audubon (1-0): The Wheelers played once, and they were five-set winners over Coon Rapids-Bayard. That’s a team that probably figures to be near the top of the Rolling Valley, so let’s give Audubon a boost. (LW: NR)
18. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-2): Hey, the Crusaders went five in a marathon with Audubon, so they can’t drop too far. They also nabbed a nice sweep of Nodaway Valley at the Colfax-Mingo Tournament on Saturday. (LW: 17)
19. Nodaway Valley (2-2): The Wolverines deserve to stay in the 20. Their losses came to Winterset and Coon Rapids-Bayard, but they were able to bounce back with wins over Baxter and Colfax-Mingo. (LW: 15)
20. Wayne (2-0): There were some options here, but I’m going with the Falcons since they were the team that first popped out last Tuesday with wins over Central Decatur and Chariton. Big chance with Lamoni tonight. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.