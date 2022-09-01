(KMAland) -- The volleyball season hit its first true weekend of the season this past Saturday, and there was a lot of volleyball. Let me tell you, there was A LOT of it. I was working on it longer than duty boy Ryan Matheny probably wanted me to (he wanted to record sports before beddy-bye).
Anyway, here’s your first KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A. Let’s see if I can get everyone in the right class. Here we go:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (1-4): Not an easy choice. I would have probably had Heelan in this spot, but the Black Raiders handled them in straight sets earlier this week. They also took one set each off Waukee and Urbandale at the Ankeny Centennial.
2. Abraham Lincoln (3-5): I considered the Lynx at No. 1, but they’ll have time to jump up in the coming weeks. They did grab two wins at the Ankeny Centennial Tournament, and they took a set off Ankeny. Let’s just put them here and give them one to grow on.
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-1): They have a bunch coming back from last year’s state tournament team, which beat Lewis Central in a regional final. Yet, they’ve only played once – against Sioux City East. They’ll be in Glenwood this weekend with plenty of tests.
4. Lewis Central (4-0): The Titans rolled to a championship at their home tournament this past weekend. I’ll get a good look at them tonight in Clarinda. You can also get a good look at our KMA Video Stream page.
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2): There are some question marks and inexperience on this team this year, but who would bet against them finding a way to turn into a 4A state tournament contender?
6. Red Oak (3-4): I don’t think Red Oak is too far off from 6-1. Three of their four losses from the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament went to a third and deciding set. Those are coin flips. They lost those coin flips. They might win them in the future.
7. Sioux City North (1-4): North battled deep into the third set with Abraham Lincoln and Waukee Northwest at the Ankeny Centennial on Saturday. They bounced back from a tough weekend by sweeping Sioux City West on Tuesday.
8. Shenandoah (1-0): Shenandoah is in a spot where they probably have the best room to grow. They were terrific in a sweep of Glenwood on Tuesday, and they’ll get another test at Creston tonight before this weekend’s Clarinda Tournament.
9. Atlantic (3-4): The Trojans have a bunch of experience in their rotation this season. They took a couple losses to a strong Riverside team over the weekend before a four-set loss to Red Oak. Everything else has been a W.
10. Glenwood (5-4): The Rams have been very busy in the early going of the 2022 season with wins over MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood, Treynor and Sidney. They also took losses to Sidney (twice), Indianola and Shenandoah. I’m excited to see how this group grows throughout the year.
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Missouri Valley (4-1): The Big Reds are talented, they’re experienced and they had a strong opening weekend at Harlan with their only loss coming to a strong Indianola team.
2. Kuemper Catholic (7-2): Keith Stickrod has left the program in a great way, and now the Knights are off to a fine start with their losses coming to South Hardin and South Central Calhoun.
3. Riverside (7-0): The Bulldogs are putting their significant potential to good use here early on with a great start to the year. They’ve already claimed an AHSTW Tournament championship, and now they have their sights set on a big showdown at Missouri Valley.
4. Sidney (7-2): Sidney’s only losses came at the Harlan Tournament over the weekend, falling to Missouri Valley and Glenwood, although they still hold the 2-1 edge over the Rams already this season. That’s a lot of matches against the same team not even two weeks into the season.
5. Treynor (4-2): Treynor showed strong at Harlan withy losses to Indianola and Glenwood but took care of business otherwise.
6. Tri-Center (4-3): It’s hard to downgrade a team for losing to Sidney, Glenwood and Lewis Central. Tri-Center is out here testing themselves early, and they have a nice win over Stanton.
7. Stanton (5-2): Stanton was right behind Tri-Center in the Lewis Central Tournament standings this past Saturday. Huge matchup with Sidney tonight on the KMA Video Stream page.
8. St. Albert (3-2): The Saintes’ only losses have come to Missouri Valley and Treynor (both at Harlan on Saturday).
9. East Mills (6-2): Another team with a lot of matches already this season. The Wolverines dropped matches to Atlantic and Riverside at AHSTW and took care of Lenox earlier this week.
10. Griswold (4-0): How good is Griswold? It’s good to be asking these kinds of questions. Their first four matches have shown that they could be pretty good, despite the loss of a strong senior class.
11. Underwood (0-5): This….seems…low? The Eagles figure to be pretty strong this year, but they did lose to Glenwood, Sidney, Indianola, Harlan and St. Albert on Saturday. Their next tournament (Glenwood) doesn’t seem much easier.
12. Southwest Valley (3-1): The Timberwolves are off to a strong beginning, too, with wins over Essex, Creston and Central Decatur. Their lone defeat came to East Mills.
13. Ankeny Christian (7-1): I would say there’s a good chance Ankeny Christian continues to find a way to move up. They’re 2-0 against KMAland conference teams, including a swift sweep of Southeast Warren.
14. Twin Cedars (2-0): Two matches, two three-set sweeps of Martensdale-St. Marys and East Union. And both were on the road.
15. Southeast Warren (5-3): The Warhawks struggled in a loss to Ankeny Christian, but their only other losses came to Albia. They have this knack for playing a whole bunch of best-of-three matches on a Tuesday night. Makes for a busy Tuesday night for the volleyball recappers, although I’m pretty sure we haven’t found a single score in a timely manner.
16. Mount Ayr (2-0): At this point, I’m throwing darts. The Raiderettes swept Central Decatur and then took a four-set victory over Bedford in their two times out so far this season.
17. Logan-Magnolia (4-5): The Panthers were also in Harlan and took just one win to earn 9th place. However, they had a nice five-set win at Woodbine on Tuesday evening.
18. Glidden-Ralston (1-1): The potential Rolling Valley Conference favorite, according to The Formula, split matches with Collins-Maxwell (W) and Greene County (L).
19. Woodbine (0-1): It was just one showing, but they showed pretty solid against Logan-Magnolia in the five-set defeat.
20. CAM (3-2): Again, just kind of throwing darts here. They lost to Earlham and Atlantic while beating AHSTW, Denison-Schleswig and East Union.
These rankings are very early, and they’re likely to be very volatile (as always). Here’s to more volleyball in the coming days, weeks, months.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.