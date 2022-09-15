(KMAland) -- Lewis Central jumps to No. 1 in the large class while Atlantic, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Glidden-Ralston moved in to the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (10-2/1-0): Welcome to numero uno. The Titans have earned this with their only losses coming outside of KMAland (Ankeny Centennial and Iowa City High). They’ve yet to lose a set to a KMAland conference team. (LW: 2)
2. Sioux City North (9-6/5-1): The Abraham Lincoln loss (a race to 15!) has been long enough ago by now, and they’ve lost just twice in the month of September. (LW: 3)
3. Sioux City East (5-6/2-0): Sioux City East dropped out of the No. 1 spot last week, and they responded by beating the team that took their spot this week (AL). (LW: 4)
4. Abraham Lincoln (7-8/3-3): The final match of the week came down to a race to 15, and AL’s hold on the top spot also came down to that race. The No. 1 spot might be a revolving door in this division this year. (LW: 1)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (8-4/4-1): Heelan is starting to find their way with seven wins in their last eight matches. (LW: 5)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-6/2-3): SBL nabbed wins over LeMars and Sioux City West and took a loss to Sioux City North in the past week. They stay put. (LW: 6)
7. Harlan (6-7/0-1): Only one match for Harlan this past week, and it was a defeat at the hands of today’s new No. 1, Lewis Central. (LW: 7)
8. Red Oak (6-9/2-1): Red Oak was active in the Hawkeye Ten this past week with wins over St. Albert and Glenwood and a loss to Kuemper. (LW: 9)
9. Atlantic (9-11/2-0): Impressive work from Atlantic this week with Hawkeye Ten Conference wins over Glenwood (in 5) and Clarinda (in 3). (LW: NR)
10. Glenwood (8-9/1-2): It’s been a tough run for Glenwood of late with injuries severely hurting their rotation. Still, they hang on thanks to finding a way to knock off Clarinda. (LW: 8)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Missouri Valley (19-1/6-0): Oh, they are rolling. They lost their first match of the season, and they haven’t lost since. They are an easy No. 1. (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (16-3/9-1): Nary a loss to a KMAland conference team, and the Knights picked up wins in the last week over the likes of Red Oak and St. Albert — both in straight sets. (LW: 2)
3. Sidney (16-2/2-0): This appears to be a pretty firm top 3 at the moment, but Sidney had to fight tooth and nail to get past East Mills earlier this week to maintain their hold. (LW: 3)
4. Treynor (9-3/2-0): Very strong week for Treynor, especially with a dominant sweep of WIC rival Underwood. (LW: 4)
5. Underwood (5-8/1-1): With just two matches in the last week, Underwood was able to pick up a very impressive win over Tri-Center (before the Treynor loss). Despite a tough opening weekend, the Eagles make a big move this week. (LW: 10)
6. Tri-Center (7-7/1-1): Tri-Center slips a spot, bouncing back from their loss to Underwood by taking care of IKM-Manning with a swift sweep. (LW: 5)
7. East Mills (14-4/1-1): Let’s go ahead and give East Mills the slight boost over Stanton for now. While they both lost to Sidney in five sets, the Wolverines were a bit closer in that final set. (LW: 7)
8. Stanton (11-4/2-0): Stanton has rolled off six wins in a row, and they’ve lost just two sets during that time. The Viqueens will have their chance against their pals from East Mills soon enough. (LW: 6)
9. Riverside (18-2/6-0): Ho-hum. Another 6-0 week for the Bulldogs. They just keep maintaining their consistency week to week, and that record gets gaudier and gaudier. (LW: 8)
10. Ankeny Christian (14-1/1-0): Another team that hasn’t lost in what seems like a loooong while. They’ve won 10 in a row, including a sweep off Murray this past week. (LW: 11)
11. St. Albert (4-8/1-2): St. Albert keeps sharpening their abilities against some of the best teams in the area. They played Kuemper and Red Oak this past week — along with a four-set win over Fremont-Mills. (LW: 9)
12. Southeast Warren (13-5/7-2): Southeast Warren is on a terrific stretch with four wins in a row + seven victories in their past eight. (LW: 14)
13. Logan-Magnolia (9-7/5-1): Terrific week for the Panthers with four straight wins to cap it off, including a sweep of AHSTW. (LW: 15)
14. Audubon (6-6/0-2): The Wheelers lost both of their matches this week, but they were hardly-easy tussles with Riverside and Missouri Valley. (LW: 16)
15. Glidden-Ralston (7-3/5-0): The Wildcats rolled off five wins this past week, including a four-set win over Woodbine in the Rolling Valley Conference on Tuesday. (LW: NR)
16. Mormon Trail (3-1/1-0): The Saints are doing the slow play here. They’ve yet to play a fifth match, but they did knock off a decent Diagonal bunch this past week. And their only loss is to Ankeny Christian. (LW: 19)
17. Griswold (12-9/4-5): Another 4-5 week with plenty of ups and downs and mostly reasonable losses for the Tigers, which did grab a nice win over CAM. (LW: 17)
18. CAM (9-4/2-1): The Cougars only losses of September have come to Ankeny Christian and the shocker to Griswold just last Thursday. (LW: 13)
19. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-8/2-2): The Spartans had an even record for the week, but the big win was their victory over Southwest Valley at the Griswold Tournament. Speaking of… (LW: NR)
20. Southwest Valley (6-3/3-2): I won’t hold it against them for too long, but they have to sit behind the Spartans for this week after one of their losses came to the RVC program. (LW: 12)
These rankings are very early, and they’re likely to be very volatile (as always). Here’s to more volleyball in the coming days, weeks, months.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.