(KMAland) -- It’s round five of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
This week, Lewis Central, Underwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City East, Ankeny Christian and Lamoni moved up while Griswold, Boyer Valley, CAM and Woodbine all moved in.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the latest rankings below:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-3/4-2): The Warriors took a couple of Ls, but they were quality (Urbandale and Ankeny). So were the wins during the week with victories over Waukee Northwest and Waukee on Saturday. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (16-2/3-0): The Rams have won six straight, including the past three over Hawkeye Ten Conference foes – Clarinda, Atlantic and Shenandoah. The last time they lost a set to a school from Iowa was in August. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (10-9/5-2): There was a very brief thought of moving them down a peg with the surprising loss to Underwood, but we all know different things can happen in a shortened match (best of 3). They did beat Lewis Central, AL and St. Albert, so I think they’re the champs of Council Bluffs for a week. (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City North (13-7/1-0): They played one time during the week, and it was a quick sweep of LeMars. They’ve got some tough ones on the horizon with Heelan (twice), AL, Sheldon and Sioux City East all within the next week. (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East (14-4/6-0): Great week for the Black Raiders, which beat Abraham Lincoln a week ago in four sets before going 10-0 in sets while winning the Cherokee Tournament. (LW: 6)
6. Abraham Lincoln (10-11/3-3): The Lynx dropped matches to Sioux City East, Red Oak and Mount Vernon. All quality losses. Meanwhile, they did get some decent wins over Sidney, Clarinda and Treynor. (LW: 5)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-4/5-1): I think I’ve been missing the boat in a big way on this one. Heelan hasn’t been in the poll for a couple weeks, but they’ve just been beating teams up. Their 5-1 week included a nice win over Kuemper Catholic at the CYO Tournament. They could be moving even more by this time next week. (LW: NR)
8. Lewis Central (3-9/3-4): The Titans are off the schneid. They got their first win last Thursday over Clarinda and added a couple more during the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament. One of those wins was over Atlantic, and it’s also worth noting they nearly beat Red Oak on the road. (LW: 10)
9. Atlantic (12-11/2-5): The overall record for the week might not look all that appetizing, but the Trojans got a historic win over Harlan last Thursday. They went five sets to beat the Cyclones – their first win over that program in 11 seasons. They also nabbed a victory over Clarinda in five. They’re currently 5-3 in race-to-15 matches, which seems like quite a lot. (LW: 8)
10. Harlan (10-8/0-2): Tough week for Harlan. They took a shot at Kuemper Catholic and fell in three sets before the aforementioned five-set heartbreaker to Atlantic. (LW: 7)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (17-6/6-2): The easiest part of these power rankings has been continually installing SBL and Kuemper in the top spot since the beginning of the season. At least they’ve give me some semblance of consistency in putting these up. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (12-5/4-2): The Cardinals remain on a path to a Western Iowa Conference championship thanks to wins over Underwood and Logan-Magnolia this past week. They also took care of Clarinda and Sidney and only lost to Mount Vernon and Abraham Lincoln at the Red Oak Tournament. (LW: 2)
3. Missouri Valley (19-2/1-0): They’re still rolling along, but it was a quiet week for the Big Reds. They won on Tuesday against a salty Audubon team in three and then took the rest of the week off. Tough one tonight with AHSTW. (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (13-4/2-0): The Trojans were tested in a big way and had to go five to beat Audubon, but a win is a win is a win. (LW: 4)
5. St. Albert (9-9/4-3): The Saintes swept Creston, lost to Kuemper in three and then went a solid 3-2 at the Red Oak Tournament with their only losses coming to Red Oak and Mount Vernon – a team that they took to a race-to-15. They’re coming along. (LW: 5)
6. Ankeny Christian (15-3/1-0): They haven’t lost since August 28th, and they were dominant in a quick sweep of Orient-Macksburg last Thursday. What more can we say? (LW: 7)
7. Lamoni (16-0/6-0): All they do is win, win, win. They did it again this past weekend in Mount Ayr, and they didn’t lose a set while beating East Mills, Shenandoah, Interstate 35, Wayne and Mount Ayr. (LW: 8)
8. Sidney (12-12/1-4): The Cowgirls are beating the teams they need to beat during the week to secure a Corner Conference championship. They went another five sets with East Mills before a tough weekend at Red Oak. (LW: 6)
9. AHSTW (14-4/1-0): Their lone match of the week was the five-set classic Big Trev Maeder called on KMA-FM 99.1. The Vikings took care of business, and now they have a little two-step coming with Missouri Valley and Tri-Center where we will really find out about this team. (LW: 9)
10. Riverside (15-6/0-1): Hard to fault them too much. They played once and took a tough five-set loss to AHSTW. They’ll get a couple good chances this week to move up with Logan-Magnolia and Treynor on the horizon. (LW: 10)
11. Stanton (9-3/4-0): Very, very strong week for the Viqueens. They shook off Griswold to win in five and then handled Southwest Valley and East Union last night. (LW: 11)
12. Underwood (7-10/4-2): First winning week of the season for Underwood, and it included a victory over Red Oak. I mean, that’s huge, and it shows exactly what these Eagles are capable of doing. (LW: 15)
13. East Mills (12-9/3-3): They are working Emily Williams back into the lineup, and they figure to be right at their peak very soon. The loss to Sidney was more impressive than not, and their losses to Shenandoah and Lamoni can be forgiven from the weekend. (LW: 13)
14. Logan-Magnolia (9-8/0-1): Their only match of the week was a three-set loss to Treynor. Big chance against Riverside tonight. (LW: 14)
15. Woodbine (12-8/7-0): What a week! The Tigers are a big mover this week, jumping into the rankings after RVC wins over Glidden-Ralston and Ar-We-Va and then a tournament championship at West Harrison. (LW: NR)
16. Boyer Valley (13-7/5-1): Their only loss of the week came to Woodbine, and I’m done caring about early September losses at this point. The Bulldogs had a good week, so they’re landing right here. (LW: NR)
17. Griswold (10-11/1-1): The Tigers played two pretty tough matches and nearly came away with a 2-0 week. They lost in five to Stanton and then swept Southwest Valley on AM 960. (LW: NR)
18. Southwest Valley (6-8/1-2): The Timberwolves split a pair of matches last night after taking the loss to Griswold in three, although they were pretty tight sets in the second and third. (LW: 17)
19. CAM (7-6/2-0): I moved them out last week, but here are their area losses: Woodbine, Ankeny Christian, East Mills, Denison-Schleswig and AHSTW. Not too shabby, plus they went 2-0 during the past week with win over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/EHK. They should be here to stay, I think. (LW: NR)
20. Audubon (8-8/3-4): The week was full of some ups and some downs. Taking Tri-Center to five was actually a very good up. They also beat Nodaway Valley twice at the ACGC Tournament. The loss to Exira/EHK at that very tournament was kind of surprising, and it led me to nearly keeping the Wheelers out. But as a whole, there’s no way they aren’t a top 15-20 team in these rankings. (LW: 16)
