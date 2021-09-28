(KMAland) -- It's round six of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
This week, Lewis Central, Stanton, East Mills, AHSTW, Boyer Valley, CAM and Sioux City East moved up, and Southeast Warren jumped back in.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the latest rankings below:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-5/5-2): Another week, another tough slate of games. The Warriors dropped a pair of tough battles with Western Christian and Unity Christian – teams that rank No. 6 in 2A and No. 10 in 3A, respectively. They’re not moving down for losses to those two. Not in these rankings anyway. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (23-2/7-0): The Rams are the Rams, man. They just keep on keeping on, going about their business and never losing. They haven’t lost since September 4th, and they haven’t lost to an Iowa team since August 28th. They’ve dropped two sets in that time. The Rams the Rams. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (11-9/1-0): If you’ve followed Red Oak volleyball, you know this is the time that they take off. They open the year with some tough tournaments and against some tough Hawkeye Ten foes. Now, they’re hardened for the stretch run, and I’d hardly be surprised to meet them in Cedar Rapids. (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (19-6/5-2): The next several teams beat up on each other at the Sioux City East Tournament, but this was the most winning team. The Black Raiders got wins over Sioux City North, Lewis Central and took a best-of-three three-set loss to Heelan. (LW: 5)
5. Lewis Central (8-12/5-3): They swept Harlan, they swept AL, they beat Heelan and they swept Sioux City North. Their lone loss to a KMAland conference team came to Sioux City East in a tough three-set battle on Saturday. The Titans are on the come. (LW: 8)
6. Sioux City North (16-11/3-4): The Stars and Heelan played twice over the last week, and both teams won three sets. However, it was North that won the best-of-five matchup, and they won it four sets. Let’s go with them here. (LW: 4)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-8/3-4): Heelan maintains their spot after a solid week that saw them beat Sioux City East and Sioux City North at the Sioux City East Tournament. They did, however, lose to Lewis Central and to… (LW: 7)
8. Abraham Lincoln (11-17/1-6): If I just went head-to-head then there would be no way to do this thing. The Lynx struggled against a very tough slate this past week. They’ll have a chance to move back up when they play Heelan in MRC play on Thursday. (LW: 6)
9. Atlantic (12-12/0-1): Quiet week for the Trojans, which lost in four sets to St. Albert. They have a big one with Lewis Central coming up later tonight. (LW: 9)
10. Harlan (12-13/2-5): Harlan’s only match of the week against a KMALand conference school was a sweep at the hands of Lewis Central. (LW: 10)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (18-6/1-0): The Knights are still on top after a one-match week. It was a quick sweep of Creston. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (14-5/2-0): Treynor handled their business this week, beating IKM-Manning in three and Riverside in four. That third set sure was something, and it was also impressive how they shook that off and made quick work of the fourth. (LW: 2)
3. Missouri Valley (20-2/1-0): The Big Reds haven’t lost since September 2nd, and they’re 34-1 in sets since then. That included an impressive sweep of AHSTW for their one match last week. They’ve got Riverside and Treynor coming to town this week. Here we go. (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (14-4/1-0): The Trojans only match was against AHSTW, too, and they won in three sets. They’re suddenly on a bit of a streak with eight straight dubs. (LW: 4)
5. St. Albert (10-9/1-0): One match, one win. The Saintes won in four over Atlantic to make their week. (LW: 5)
6. Ankeny Christian Academy (17-3/2-0): They’re undefeated in September, and they’re about to get a real test with Lamoni on Thursday. For now, the Eagles keep their spot. (LW: 6)
7. AHSTW (20-6/6-2): The six losses for AHSTW: Earlham, Atlantic, Ankeny Christian, Treynor, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center. They followed those WIC losses – mentioned above – by going 6-0 overall and 12-0 in sets at the Southwest Valley Tournament. Good teams win, great teams roll. (LW: 9)
8. Stanton (15-4/6-1): Big time week for the Viqueens, which avenged their only loss of the week by beating Lamoni in the championship game in Bedford. (LW: 11)
9. Sidney (16-13/4-1): Sidney handled business last night after taking the loss to Stanton in the Bedford semifinals. They can move right back over the ‘Queens with a pair of wins this week. (LW: 8)
10. East Mills (17-11/5-2): I think it is so tight between these three Corner Conference schools that they need to be right in a row. East Mills handed Lamoni their first L of the season in Bedford on Saturday. Their only two losses were races to 15 against Stanton. (LW: 13)
11. Riverside (16-7/1-1): Riverside played a pair of four-set matches this past week, beating Logan-Magnolia and falling to Treynor. More tough ones to come with matchups at Missouri Valley and at home against Tri-Center this week. Can they get over the hump and nab an upset? (LW: 10)
12. Lamoni (22-2/6-2): Feels a little dirty to move the Demons down this many spots, but that’s just the way of these rankings. They have a big opportunity on Thursday against ACA. (LW: 7)
13. Underwood (8-10/1-0): Underwood beat Audubon in four sets in their only match. This week is a big one for them with a trip to Avoca tonight and a home match with Logan-Magnolia on Thursday. (LW: 12)
14. Boyer Valley (15-7/2-0): I’ve been thinking about putting the Bulldogs in for the last six or seven spots. They had a big four-set victory over Woodbine to start the week and then swept Ar-We-Va. Tough one with CAM coming up later tonight. (LW: 16)
15. Logan-Magnolia (9-9/0-1): Lo-Ma got ‘em all lined up right in a row with losses to Missouri Valley, Treynor and Riverside in their last three. Now, they’ve got Tri-Center, Underwood and AHSTW on the way. (LW: 14)
16. Woodbine (13-9/1-1): The red hot team that made a big climb last week took a loss to Boyer Valley their next time out. They responded, though, by beating Coon Rapids-Bayard. They’re primed for another solid run down the stretch with some very winnable matches ahead. (LW: 15)
17. CAM (14-7/7-1): They are RED hot right now. Sure, they lost to AHSTW at the Southwest Valley Tournament, but that’s their only loss since September 9th. A huuuuge matchup with Boyer Valley awaits tonight. (LW: 19)
18. Griswold (12-12/2-1): They didn’t do anything to drop, but CAM deserved a boost, I think. The Tigers beat Essex twice and lost to Sidney last night. Opportunities abound over the next couple nights. (LW: 17)
19. Southwest Valley (11-10/5-2): Another winning week for the Timberwolves, which dropped matches to CAM and AHSTW at their home tournament. Other than that, they handled business. (LW: 18)
20. Southeast Warren (16-7/2-1): The Warhawks have some losses from earlier in the year that I’m moving on from right now. Lately, Southeast Warren has mostly been winning. They haven’t lost to an area foe since September 2nd. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.