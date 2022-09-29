(KMAland) -- The KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings are bouncing back after one week off. I apologize for missing last week, but I was at a very important (not-so) super-secret meeting that figures to change lives forever.
Anyway, let’s get into the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings this week…
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (14-10/9-4): There are no fewer than five teams that we could have put in this first spot. However, the Black Raiders have the most-recent and most-impressive win, and it came in a best-of-five. Sioux City East swept Sioux City North on the road, and that is the best win of the last two weeks. (LW: 3)
2. Sioux City North (14-9/5-3): Soooo...North did lose at home in straight sets to East, but they also had a weekend to remember. They beat Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East all in the same day at the Sioux City East Tournament. Of course, they did lose to Heelan to further complicate things, but they have a four-set win over the Crusaders from last Tuesday. (LW: 1)
3. Abraham Lincoln (16-12/9-4): The Lynx have had some ups and downs over the last several weeks. They dropped a best-of-three to Clarinda in Red Oak last Saturday, but they were really good – other than the North loss – this past Saturday while beating SBL, LC, Heelan and East. (LW: 4)
4. Lewis Central (13-6/3-4): Lewis Central had a bout of illness through their team this past weekend, and it didn’t help their scoreboard. They ended up taking losses to North, East and AL, but they will be back. (LW: 1)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-10/5-6): Heelan is starting to round into form, but that schedule is a beast. They took area losses to Kuemper, North, LC and AL over the last two weeks. They did, however, grab best-of-three wins over East and North, so it’s clear they are more than capable. (LW: 5)
6. Red Oak (12-11/6-2): As is usually the case in an Angie Montgomery-led program, the Tigers are starting to find it. Red Oak is starting to group the wins together with their only defeats of the last two weeks coming at their home tournament against Treynor and Mount Vernon. (LW: 8)
7. Harlan (10-11/4-4): Harlan has kept it about even since we last released rankings. All but a loss to Red Oak last Tuesday came against non-KMAland teams during the last two weeks. (LW: 7)
8. Atlantic (11-18/2-7): Credit to Atlantic for going out and playing some strong competition. They had a rough go of it at Bondurant-Farrar, but they came back with a five-set win over Shenandoah and a sweep of Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 9)
9. Clarinda (12-10/7-2): The Cardinals could be even higher on this list, considering their best-of-three win over Abraham Lincoln. However, it was hard to move them higher than Harlan and Atlantic, given their in-conference losses to them. Still, big ups to this team that has been winning and winning and winning some more of late. (LW: NR)
10. Shenandoah (13-8/6-3): The Fillies followed up the last power rankings by running off six consecutive victories. They then followed it up with losses to Atlantic (in 5), to Kuemper Catholic (in 3) and to Red Oak (in 4). They’re a talented team. A bit young. But plenty talented. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Missouri Valley (22-1/3-0): They’ve only played three times in the last two weeks, but they’re still winning. That, my friends, is a streak of – correct me if I’m wrong – 22 straight wins (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (26-4/10-1): Kuemper’s only loss in the last two weeks came against a non-KMAland team (Roland-Story). They were the CYO champs and nabbed Hawkeye Ten wins over Shenandoah, Atlantic and Glenwood during this time period. Y’all ready for the LC/Kuemper showdown in Carroll tonight? (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (17-4/8-1): The Cardinals were the runner-up at the Red Oak Tournament, and that was quite the accomplishment. They haven’t lost a match to a KMAland team since August 27th. (LW: 4)
4. Sidney (25-5/9-3): The Cowgirls losses in the last two weeks have come to Red Oak, AL and East Mills. The loss to East Mills, though, was a three-setter in Bedford, which came 11 days after a five-set win for the Cowgirls over the Wolverines. Tonight, we officially decide who gets this spot. (LW: 3)
5. East Mills (24-7/10-3): The Wolverines have been playing some terrific volleyball of late, winning the aforementioned Bedford Tournament and nabbing a sweep of Stanton on Tuesday. Big, big, big, big, big one with Sidney tonight for all the Corner marbles (LW: 7)
6. Riverside (19-4/1-2): The Bulldogs haven’t played a whole lot, but they were impressive in losses to Treynor (5 sets on the road) and Missouri Valley (4 sets on the road). They are right there. Big home battles with Tri-Center and Underwood are up next. (LW: 9)
7. Ankeny Christian (23-3/9-2): The Eagles don’t play a whole lot of other teams in these rankings, but you have to give them the credit for winning and winning and winning – and winning by big margins. (LW: 10)
8. Stanton (18-6/7-2): Their only losses in the last two weeks? They were both to East Mills. Now, they also have a win over the Wolverines during that time, but the latest result was the Wolverines sweep in the CCT semifinals on Tuesday. (LW: 8)
9. St. Albert (10-15/6-7): I’ve seen the Saintes, and I think they are pretty close. They bring that usual St. Albert scrap to the court each night. They’re just working on figuring out their offense. When/if they do, look out. (LW: 11)
10. Underwood (10-11/5-3): Those losses in the last two weeks came to Mount Vernon, Clarinda and St. Albert in tournament play. (LW: 5)
11. Tri-Center (14-7/7-0): They’ve lost just three sets over the last two weeks, and two of those came against Audubon exactly two weeks ago. Huge matchup with Riverside tonight. (LW: 6)
12. CAM (18-4/9-0): Hey, if you make a run without losing for two weeks, you’re going to get a boost. And they’ve only lost five sets during that run while also claiming the SW Valley Tournament championship. (LW: 18)
13. Audubon (9-11/3-5): The Wheelers deserve some love here for taking Tri-Center to five sets and nabbing a set off Underwood. Both of those came on the road, and it’s not easy to grab sets on the road. It’s even tougher to win three of them. (LW: 14)
14. Logan-Magnolia (9-9/0-2): Lo-Ma has played two matches in the last two weeks, and they were against Missouri Valley and Tri-Center. Not easy. (LW: 13)
15. Southeast Warren (14-9/1-4): The Warhawks aren’t dropping because of that 1-4 record over the last two weeks. They only played one KMAland conference team (and they won). They’re dropping due to the CAM and Audubon boosts. They’re still a solid unit. (LW: 12)
16. Glidden-Ralston (14-4/7-1): The Wildcats won the ACGC Tournament championship, and they picked up pretty big Rolling Valley wins over Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/EHK. We’re all awaiting that October 11th showdown with CAM. (LW: 15)
17. Southwest Valley (13-6/7-3): Despite a tough loss in pool play to Fremont-Mills at their home tournament, the Timberwolves did put themselves in position to win the tournament. They forced a third set against CAM, and it was a two-point difference in the end. Plus, they’ve won 7 times in 10 tries in the last two weeks. That’s important. (LW: 20)
18. Boyer Valley (11-10/5-3): Pretty good couple of weeks for Boyer Valley with their only defeats coming to Glidden-Ralston, Tri-Center and CAM. (LW: NR)
19. Lenox (10-15/4-9): Lenox has played a lot of volleyball in the last two weeks. Outside of their losses to bigger schools at the Red Oak Tournament, they’ve gone 5-3. They’ve beat Fremont-Mills, AHSTW and Mount Ayr during that stretch. (LW: NR)
20. Nodaway Valley (8-11/3-2): A winning mark over the last two weeks for the Wolverines, which includes solid wins over Exira/EHK and Bedford. (LW: NR)
