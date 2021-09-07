(KMAland) -- The third round of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings are here.
My brain was in a big mess with placing a pair of schools in the wrong rankings. After a lobotomy, I've edited things a bit with Red Oak, Sidney, Audubon, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Sioux City North moving up and Clarinda, Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr and Ankeny Christian moving in.
These rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the latest rankings below:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-0/4-0): The Warriors made their season debut this week, and it was fantastic. They didn’t lose a set in winning the Dutch Invitational at MOC-Floyd Valley, and then made quick work of TJ in their MRC opener. Off they go. (LW: 1)
2. Red Oak (5-6/2-3): The Tigers get the boost here after needing just four sets to beat Kuemper Catholic this past week. Their only losses came to Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock and Grundy Center. Maybe you’ve heard of them. (LW: 3)
3. Glenwood (12-2/4-1): Glenwood opened their week with a five-set comeback win over Kuemper Catholic before a 3-1 day at their home tournament with the only loss coming to Gretna. They’ll get a chance to solve this Red Oak/Glenwood debate later this evening. (LW: 2)
4. Sioux City North (9-4/9-0): Whoof! They were 9-0 this past week, finishing with a 19-3 record in sets. That included a three-set (best of 3) win over Missouri Valley and a sweep of Sioux City East. Let’s move ‘em up. Their next test is a home date with Sergeant Bluff-Luton tonight! (LW: 10)
5. Abraham Lincoln (3-5/1-0): It was a quiet week for the Lynx, as their only match came in conference. That meeting with LeMars resulted in a four-set victory. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City East (6-4/5-1): Their lone loss came to Sioux City North, and they managed an MRC sweep of Heelan before the 4-1 showing at the Star Invitational. (LW: 4)
7. Lewis Central (0-3/0-3): It’s not easy opening your season against Iowa City High, Ankeny Centennial and Dubuque Hempstead – schools that probably have played a bit before you square off with them. That’s what the Titans did, and this drop has nothing to do with them, really. They’ve got St. Albert and Red Oak their next two times out. (LW: 6)
8. Atlantic (9-6/3-6): Their record for the week against KMAland schools. They beat St. Albert and lost to Treynor at their home tournament. They also saw Woodward-Granger (W), Norwalk (L), ADM (L), Nevada (L), Winterset (L) and Knoxville (L). Now, they get to rest for 10 days before hosting Clarinda. (LW: 7)
9. Harlan (6-4/1-0): Quiet week for the Cyclones, which swept past Denison-Schleswig in a Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup for their only match. I’ll get a look at the Cyclones later tonight, as they travel to Shenandoah. Watch it here. (LW: 8)
10. Clarinda (6-2/5-1): I waited a week to see what was what with this Cardinals bunch, and I’m feeling pretty good about them right now. Their only loss came to Sidney at their home tournament, and they picked up a sweep of Creston in Hawkeye Ten Conference play. Good teams win, great teams sweep. I just made that up, I think. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (4-4/0-2): I considered a new No. 1, but I couldn’t come up with just who could take this spot. The Knights lost in five sets to Glenwood and four sets to Red Oak – and both were on the road. You can’t really fault them for that. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (7-3/2-2): The Cardinals stay put after an even week that saw them sweep Atlantic and St. Albert and fall to Winterset (in 3) and Knoxville (in 2). (LW: 2)
3. Missouri Valley (12-2/8-1): They won their home tournament without losing a single set, bouncing back from their lone loss of the week – to Sioux City North (in 3). (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (10-4/4-0): The Trojans went into Clarinda with the possibility of playing five other schools and only saw two of them. They beat Sidney and Shenandoah in pool play and then beat those same two teams in bracket play to win the tournament. (LW: 7)
5. Sidney (10-7/5-2): It was one big week for Amy McClintock’s crew, which beat state-ranked Johnson-Brock, downed Stanton on the road for a key conference win and then took second at the Clarinda Tournament. (LW: 13)
6. Ankeny Christian (9-3/7-0): They were 2-3 at this point last week, and I didn’t rank them. Then they beat my No. 5 (Southeast Warren), my No. 10 (AHSTW) and my No. 15 (CAM). Pretty, pretty good week. (LW: NR)
7. St. Albert (3-6/0-4) All right, this is far enough, and it might be too far. They do have that win over Tri-Center, but that was all the way back on August 28th. A lot of stuff happens in one week, and these rankings are often volatile. The Saintes struggled at the Atlantic Tournament, leaving without a W. But…I expect they’re going to be just fine and move back up in due time. (LW: 4)
8. Stanton (3-1/0-1): The Viqueens saw just one match last week, and it was the disheartening home loss to Sidney in which they were up by two sets. Tough loss, but it’s not a season-ender. You know what? It might be a season-starter. (LW: 6)
9. Lamoni (7-0/2-0): They’re playing some good ball atop the Bluegrass this year. The Demons swept Wayne and Bedford in pretty dominant fashion for the week. They’ll stay right here for now. (LW: 9)
10. AHSTW (7-3/5-1): The Vikings had a strong enough week that was nearly even one step stronger, as they took Ankeny Christian to a race-to-15 final set. They also had wins over Nodaway Valley, Griswold and Coon Rapids-Bayard. This might be a sneaky WIC contender. (LW: 10)
11. Nodaway Valley (5-6/3-4): The Wolverines had some ups and some downs this past week, but the big up was their four-set win over Southeast Warren. They also beat Griswold and took some Ls to several teams ranked ahead of them here. Overall, I would call it a positive week. (LW: 19)
12. Southeast Warren (7-2/2-2): Losses to Ankeny Christian and Nodaway Valley this week were a bit of a surprise, but I still see them as one of the top two or three teams in the Pride of Iowa – if not at the top. We’ll obviously find out more as the season progresses. (LW: 5)
13. Riverside (9-4/4-2): Man, trying to sort out this mess at Missouri Valley is something. Everybody was beating everybody, but the most consistent winner (outside of the host) was the Bulldogs. (LW: 8)
14. Audubon (4-3/3-3): The Wheelers took a four-set win over Ar-We-Va and then had a solid enough day at the South Central Catlhoun Tournament. They beat Belmond-Klemme and Perry and lost to the host, Spencer and Manson-NW Webster. (LW: 17)
15. CAM (4-5/4-1): The Cougars had a really strong week with wins over East Union, Ogden, Collins-Maxwell and Madrid and their lone loss coming to Ankeny Christian. (LW: 15)
16. Boyer Valley (4-3/4-3): These were the next-most consistent winners at Missouri Valley on Saturday (after Missouri Valley and Riverside), and they actually beat Riverside early in the morning. Sure, they took some Ls later in the day, but I can’t sort all of this out without breaking some eggs and hurting some feelings. (LW: 16)
17. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-5/1-3): The Crusaders didn’t have a winning week, but they took on some tough competition at their home tournament and fell to Panorama, Madrid and AHSTW and beat Collins-Maxwell. They also have that five-set defeat to Audubon that deserves a spot right near the Wheelers. (LW: 18)
18. Mount Ayr (3-0/1-0): It’s hard to know much about the Raiderettes just yet, but I think they deserve a little love here with their 3-0 start. They’ll get a big test with Nodaway Valley in Greenfield tonight. (LW: NR)
19. Logan-Magnolia (3-5/0-0): They didn’t play this past week, but I’m still bringing them back in the 20 under further review of their season to this point. Look, their only losses came to Glenwood, St. Albert, East Sac County, Missouri Valley and Harlan. That’s some quality opponents. They’re back at it tonight at MVAOCOU in a triangular. (LW: NR)
20. East Mills (8-6/3-4): The Wolverines were strong in week one, but they took a bit of a step back with losses to Riverside, Boyer Valley, Woodbine and Missouri Valley in week two. Crazy things can happen in a best-of-3 scenario, so we'll chalk it up to that for now. (LW: 12)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.