(KMAland) -- Round two of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings is here, and things are starting to shape up a bit more. Still, on my confidence meter, I would probably put my order this week as a 5.15. There’s still some stuff to find out, yet that isn’t going to stop me from trying to sort things again this week.
As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (4-5/1-0): Following a busy start to the season, the Lynx slowed it down a bit this past week with only one match. And they made pretty quick work of LeMars for their third win in their past four. Coupled with some other results around these rankings, I think this is a fair push to the No. 1 spot. (LW: 2)
2. Lewis Central (9-2/5-2): From one Council Bluffs team to the next, the Titans continued their strong play in the past week with Hawkeye Ten sweeps of Clarinda, Creston and Atlantic + a solid showing at their annual Iowa City Tournament. (LW: 4)
3. Sioux City North (4-5/3-1): The Stars knocked off both Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton this past week. Impressive stuff. They deserve a climb. (LW: 7)
4. Sioux City East (3-6/2-2): East was maybe a bit of a stretch at No. 1 to start the year, but it was a tough call. They ended up dropping one of their matches at the Sioux City North quad to the host North, so it deserves a tumble. For now. (LW: 1)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-3/4-2): Keeping in mind Heelan’s opening-night loss to Sioux City East in straight sets, the Crusaders have to stay back behind the Black Raiders for a bit. However, they did get some nice area wins over Stanton, Red Oak and Underwood at Glenwood on Saturday. (LW: 3)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-3/1-1): A slow week with a win over Thomas Jefferson and a loss to Sioux City North. (LW: 5)
7. Harlan (6-6/4-3): Pretty solid week for the Cyclones, which knocked off both Glenwood and Shenandoah, along with Denison-Schleswig and Thomas Jefferson. Their only losses were to Stanton (twice) and Gretna. (LW: NR)
8. Glenwood (7-7, 2-3): The Rams pop up a couple spots thanks to a solid win over Red Oak at their home tournament. (LW: 10)
9. Red Oak (4-8/1-4): Tough weekend at Glenwood, but the weekend tournaments are hardly all that telling about a team when it comes down to it. It can tell you a bit, but they’ll have their opportunities in longer matches. (LW: 6)
10. Clarinda (5-5/4-4): When I saw Clarinda last Thursday, I didn’t expect to be ranking them. I’m beginning to think LC is just that good. They bounced back with wins over Shenandoah and Tri-Center at their home tournament, and then they took down Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Missouri Valley (13-1/9-0): Yep, that’s a 9-0 week for the No. 1 Big Reds. They went 3-0 at an MVAOCOU quad and then a perfect 6-0 at their home tournament. They lost just one set, and it was the first one they played. (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (7-2/2-0): Following a busy start, Kuemper cooled it down with just two matches overall this past week. They swept both Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig in the Hawkeye Ten. (LW: 2)
3. Sidney (14-2/7-0): And there’s Sidney with a 7-0 week. The Cowgirls went undefeated to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. Sandwiched around that was a five-set win over Stanton and a sweep of Essex. (LW: 4)
4. Treynor (7-3/3-1): The Cardinals have had a nice run with wins in six of their last seven. They were 2-0 against area teams (St. Albert and Atlantic) this week, and their only loss came to Grand View Christian. (LW: 5)
5. Tri-Center (6-6/2-3): The Trojans still showed what they’re capable of this past weekend when they beat Maryville, but they did drop straight-set battles with Sidney, Shenandoah and Clarinda. We’ll keep moving them up thanks to that earlier win over Stanton. (LW: 6)
6. Stanton (9-4/4-2): Stanton’s losses to Sidney (in 5) and to Heelan (at Glenwood) are no harm, no foul. They did beat Glenwood, Harlan twice and Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 7)
7. East Mills (13-3/7-1): East Mills got back their loss to Riverside this past weekend with a tight three-set win over the Bulldogs at Missouri Valley. This week, they’re on top of the Bulldogs. (LW: 9)
8. Riverside (12-2/5-2): You know how these rankings work. They’re volatile and move like crazy just based on one week of action. East Mills needed to move up due to their win being more recent. The ‘Dawgs are undoubtedly underrated here. (LW: 3)
9. St. Albert (3-6/0-4): The Saintes didn’t win at the Atlantic Tournament, but they were not far away. At this point, their focus is likely on finishing out these tight sets that haven’t gone their way. Plus, they do have a win over a team that has seemingly picked it up in a big way. (LW: 8)
10. Underwood (4-7/4-2): Yes, it’s Underwood I’m talking about. They struggled mightily in the opening weekend of the season, but they definitely found a bounce back. The Eagles beat Red Oak, Glenwood, Thomas Jefferson and Fremont-Mills while taking losses to Gretna and Heelan. It was a real nice week for Underwood. (LW: 11)
11. Ankeny Christian (13-1/6-0): A tremendous week for Ankeny Christian, which played five of their six matches at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament. And they didn’t lose a single set. (LW: 13)
12. Southwest Valley (3-1/0-0): The Timberwolves are going to stay right here after a week without a match. (LW: 12)
13. CAM (7-3/4-1): The Cougars’ only loss of the week came to Ankeny Christian, and I’m comfortable in calling them the Rolling Valley Conference favorite at the moment. (LW: 20)
14. Southeast Warren (6-3/1-0): The Warhawks played one match, and it was a pretty impressive sweep of Nodaway Valley. (LW: 15)
15. Logan-Magnolia (4-6/0-1): Logan-Magnolia had just one match this past week, but there was a lot of beating up on one another around them. Yeah, it’s a two-spot move without winning a match. Crazy things happen in these here rankings. (LW: 17)
16. Audubon (6-4/5-3): Audubon hasn’t lost a match to a KMAland opponent yet this year. They’ve only played two, but 2-0 is 2-0. (LW: NR)
17. Griswold (8-4/4-5): With everyone beating up on everyone, I can’t make everything make sense. However, I’m willing to give the Tigers a pass for their loss to Exira/EHK, especially since they did beat them on the opening weekend of the season. (LW: 10)
18. Woodbine (2-5/2-4): Woodbine’s losses at Missouri Valley were understandable — to Missouri Valley, Riverside, Griswold and East Mills. They did, however, take care of business against two others considered for this spot — Boyer Valley and Exira/EHK. (LW: 19)
19. Mormon Trail (2-1/1-1): The Saints have a win over Seymour, which beat Twin Cedars. Hey, we’re looking for spots here, and Trail has more wins than losses. (LW: NR)
20. Murray (1-0/1-0): Let’s go ahead and give the Mustangs the rub after just one match (a sweep of Orient-Macksburg) earlier this week. (LW: NR)
These rankings are very early, and they’re likely to be very volatile (as always). Here’s to more volleyball in the coming days, weeks, months.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.