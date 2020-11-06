(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood and Sacred Heart are in Nebraska semifinals while Maryville will play for a Missouri state championship on Friday.
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
State Championships
Class 3: Maryville vs. Central (Park Hills), 9:00 AM
Class 4: Willard vs. Parkway West: 11:30 AM
Class 5: Nixa vs. Liberty North, 2:00 PM
Class 1 State Semifinals
Advance vs. New Haven, 4:30 PM
Midway vs. Lesebrille, 4:30 PM
Class 2 State Semifinals
Valle Catholic vs. Miller, 7:00 PM
Lawson vs. Christian, 7:00 PM
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class D1 Semifinals
Pleasanton vs. Mead, 9:00 AM
BDS vs. Archbishop Bergan, to follow
Class D2 Semifinals
Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9:00 AM
CWC vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, to follow
Class C1 Semifinals
Wahoo vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2:00 PM
St. Paul vs. Lincoln Lutheran, to follow
Class C2 Semifinals
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 2:00 PM
Overton vs. Norfolk Catholic, to follow
Class B Semifinals
Skutt Catholic vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Norris vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Class A Semifinals
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Millard West, to follow