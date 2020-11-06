KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood and Sacred Heart are in Nebraska semifinals while Maryville will play for a Missouri state championship on Friday.

MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

State Championships 

Class 3: Maryville vs. Central (Park Hills), 9:00 AM

Class 4: Willard vs. Parkway West: 11:30 AM

Class 5: Nixa vs. Liberty North, 2:00 PM

Class 1 State Semifinals 

Advance vs. New Haven, 4:30 PM

Midway vs. Lesebrille, 4:30 PM

Class 2 State Semifinals 

Valle Catholic vs. Miller, 7:00 PM

Lawson vs. Christian, 7:00 PM

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 

Class D1 Semifinals 

Pleasanton vs. Mead, 9:00 AM

BDS vs. Archbishop Bergan, to follow

Class D2 Semifinals 

Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9:00 AM Follow @HaileyRyerson 

CWC vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, to follow

Class C1 Semifinals 

Wahoo vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2:00 PM

St. Paul vs. Lincoln Lutheran, to follow

Class C2 Semifinals 

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 2:00 PM

Overton vs. Norfolk Catholic, to follow

Class B Semifinals 

Skutt Catholic vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM Follow @HaileyRyerson 

Norris vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Class A Semifinals 

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM

Papillion-LaVista South vs. Millard West, to follow

