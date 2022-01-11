Luke Freund 100.jpg
Photo: Harlan Athletics/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Creston went 2-0 with a big win over Lo-Ma while Harlan, Underwood, Bedford/Lenox, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas and Conestoga also had unbeaten nights in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday. 

AT RED OAK

Bedford/Lenox had a strong evening with a 2-0 mark led by two-win evenings from Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald and Trenton Beck. Red Oak was 1-1 and had 2-0 evenings from Dawson Bond, Sam Fields, Joshua LeRette and Chase Sandholm. Despite going 0-2 as a team, Southwest Iowwa’s Samuel Daly, Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson were 2-0.

Bedford/Lenox 54 Red Oak 30

Bedford/Lenox winners: Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Chase England, Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck

Red Oak winners: Dawson Bond, Sam Fields, Ashley Schmid, Joshua LeRette, Chase Sandholm

Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21 

Bedford/Lenox winners: Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Xavier Adamson, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Colby Nelson, Dylan Stein, Dalton Kitzman

SWI winners: Hadley Reilly, Samuel Daly, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson

Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28

Red Oak winners: Jaxon Terry, Dawson Bond, Nolan Perrien, Dakota Miner, Sam Fields, Nicole Bond, Joshua LeRette, Chase Sandholm, Adam Baier

SWI winners: Samuel Daly, Cooper Marvel, Andreas Buttry, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson 

AT CRESTON

Creston posted a 2-0 evening with impressive wins over Logan-Magnolia and I-35. Meanwhile, Lo-Ma had a 1-1 evening with a tight victory over I-35. Creston’s Max Chapman, Justin Parsons, Lincoln Keeler, Brandon Briley, Trey Chesnut, Triston Barncastle, Kaden Street and Jagger Luther all went 2-0 for Creston. Lo-Ma’s Rex Johnsen, Corbin Reisz, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire and Dylan Oviatt were also 2-0. 

Creston 52 Interstate 35 12

Creston winners: Max Chapman, Justin Parsons, Christian Ahrens, Lincoln Keeler, Brandon Briley, Trey Chesnut, Triston Barncastle, Briley Hayes, Brennan Hayes, Kaden Street, Jagger Luther

Creston 45 Logan-Magnolia 34

Creston winners: Max Chapman, Justin Parsons, Lincoln Keeler, Brandon Briley, Trey Chesnut, Triston Barncastle, Kaden Street, Jagger Luther

Lo-Ma winners: Rex Johnsen, Corbin Reisz, Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Dylan Oviatt

Logan-Magnolia 42 Interstate 35 36 

Lo-Ma winners: Caleb Hiatt, Rex Johnsen, Corbin Reisz, Kai Carritt, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Dylan Oviatt

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG 

Denison-Schleswig went 1-1 and East Mills was 0-2 on the night. Jaxson Hildebrand, Kaiden Krajicek and Angelo Perez went 2-0 for the Monarchs while Tyler Prokop and Brodyn Wray were 2-0 for the Wolverines. 

Ridge View 58 Denison-Schleswig 21 

D-S winners: Jaxson Hildebrand, Kaiden Krajicek, Angelo Perez, Joel Murillo

Ridge View 63 East Mills 15

East Mills winners: Andrew Laramy, Tyler Prokop, Brodyn Wray

Denison-Schleswig 48 East Mills 18

D-S winners: Jose Villalovos, Joel Murillo, Jaxson Hildebrand, Garret Plagge, Fransisco Escalante, Kaiden Krajicek, Angelo Perez, Enrique Ledesma

East Mills winners: Ryan Stortenbecker, Tyler Prokop, Brody Wray

AT GREENE COUNTY

Harlan had a 2-0 night with a tight win over Greene County and a rout of Perry. Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jeremiah Davis, Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley and Luke Freund were all 2-0. Freund surpassed 100 career wins on the night. 

Harlan 36 Greene County 34 

Harlan winners: Bryce Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jeremiah Davis, Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley, Luke Freund

Harlan 65 Perry 17  

Harlan winners: Tytan Frohlich, Reese Koch, Tyler Jacobsen, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jeremiah Davis, Spencer Fink, Jesse Jens, Brody McKinley, Luke Freund, Luke Musich

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC

Missouri Valley and Bishop Heelan Catholic were both 2-1 while Treynor went 0-3. Missouri Valley’s 3-0s were Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke and Gage Clausen. Treynor’s Daniel Gregory also had a 3-0 evening.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 39 Missouri Valley 34 

Heelan winners: Victor Bird, Naeron Bisse, Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon

Missouri Valley winners: Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Brek Boruff, Gage Clausen

Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Treynor 27

Heelan winners: Liam Cleary, Victor Bird, Max Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Ethan Lamson, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Ethan DeLeon

Treynor winners: Daniel Gregory, Jameson Drake, Danny Kinsella, Caleb Iliff, Levi Young

Missouri Valley 39 West Monona-Whiting 33 

Missouri Valley winners: Brek Boruff, Kadin Bonham, Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke, Gage Clausen

Missouri Valley 47 Treynor 30

Missouri Valley winners: Brad Ortner, Eli Becerra, Parker Ferris, Rush Knutson, Andrew Meade, Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Gage Clausen, Brek Boruff

Treynor winners: Daniel Gregory, Brad Stock, Caleb Iliff, Kyle Moss, Rafe Gayer

West Monona-Whiting 57 Treynor 21

Treynor winners: Daniel Gregory, Jameson Drake, Danny Kinsella, Levi Young

West Monona-Whiting 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 

Heelan winners: Max Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Ethan DeLeon, Victor Bird

AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY

Underwood posted another 3-0 evening with wins over AHSTW, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley. Molly and Blake Allen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson and Carter Davis were 3-0 for the Eagles. 

Southwest Valley was the only other area winner in the quad, getting a 3-0 night from Brayden Maeder. AHSTW went 0-3, but Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley and Logan Heller all went 3-0 for the Vikings.

Underwood 51 AHSTW 24

Underwood winners: Molly Allen, Will Buckholdt, Blake Allen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson, Carter Davis, Thomas Huneke

AHSTW winners: Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Logan Heller, Sawyer Kiesel

Underwood 60 Southwest Valley 12

Underwood winners: Blake Allen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson, Kayden Fleek, Graham Jensen, Carter Davis, Carson Thomsen, Molly Allen, Westin Allen

SWV winners: Sawyer Wilkenson, Brayden Maeder

Underwood 56 West Central Valley 12

Underwood winners: Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson, Graham Jensen, Carter Davis, Thomas Huneke, Molly Allen, Will Buckholdt, Blake Allen

West Central Valley 48 AHSTW 36

AHSTW winners: Hayden Fischer, Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Logan Heller, Parker Weirich, Henry Lund

West Central Valley 52 Southwest Valley 28 

SWV winners: Ian Forsythe, Eli Rodriguez, Colin Jacobs, Dalton Calkins, Brayden Maeder

Southwest Valley 34 AHSTW 33

SWV winners: Ian Forsythe, Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs, Brayden Maeder, Madeline McCoy, Jonathon Weatherly

AHSTW winners: Hayden Fischer, Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Logan Heller, Henry Lund, Sawyer Kiesel

AT MOUNT AYR

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas went 2-0 with victories over Audubon and Mount Ayr. The Warhawks had 2-0 evenings from Colton and Levi Halterman, Anthony Schneider, Cole Metz and Kael Caikoski. Audubon edged Mount Ayr for a win and had 2-0 evenings from Colin Hartl and Gabe Jensen. Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight, Keaton White, Braydon Swietlik and Brock Shaha were also 2-0.

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Audubon 21 

SEW/M-D winners: Colton Halterman, Levi Halterman, Anthony Schneider, Cole Metz, Jesse Davison, Logan Montgomery, Connor Rauch, Kael Caikoski

Audubon winners: Colin Hartl, Gabe Jensen, Cooper Nielsen, Alex Foran

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Mount Ayr 24 

SEW/M-D winners: Levi Halterman, Luke Boozell, Anthony Schneider, Jarett Davison, Cole Metz, Mathew Sonneberg, Kael Caikoski, Colton Halterman

Mount Ayr winners: Jaydon Knight, Keaton White, Braydon Swietlik, Brock Shaha

Audubon 25 Mount Ayr 24

Audubon winners: Zeke Konkler, Colin Hartl, Evan Alt, Gabe Jensen

Mount Ayr winners: Jaydon Knight, Keaton White, Braydon Swietlik, Brock Shaha

AT SAYDEL

Nodaway Valley had a 2-1 night at Saydel with wins over Saydel and Van Meter. Jaxon Christensen and Caelen DeVault both finished 3-0 for the Wolverines. 

Nodaway Valley 54 Saydel 21

Nodaway Valley winners: Jaxon Christensen, Colt Slocum, Dylan Bartles, Caelen DeVault, Charles Rudolf, Izzy Pierce, Trenton Warner, Eli Harris, Zackery Gebbie

Nodaway Valley 54 Van Meter 23

Nodaway Valley winners: Jaxon Christensen, Jevin Christensen, Caelen DeVault, Izzy Pierce, Charles Rudolf, Trenton Warner, Eli Harris, Kasen Hansen, Bradley Gebbie

North Polk 54 Nodaway Valley 24

Nodaway Valley winners: Zackery Gebbie, Elliot Cooney, Jaxon Christensen, Jevin Christensen, Caelen DeVault

AT ALBANY

Wayne had a tough night with three losses in Albany. Cooper Anderson was a bright spot with a 3-0 evening. 

Albany 42 Wayne 30

Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson, Blaine Spence, Jace Pipes, Cutler Buban, Chad Kent

Gallatin 54 Wayne 6

Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson

Polo 42 Wayne 30

Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson, Jace Pipes, Parker Buss, Cutler Buban, Chad Kent

AT LEMARS

LeMars went 1-1 with a win over Sheldon/South O’Brien and a loss to Spencer. Camden Feuerhelm, Drayden De Boer, Ayden Hoag and Dylan DeRocher all went 2-0 for the Bulldogs. 

LeMars 54 Sheldon/South O’Brien 29

LeMars winners: Camden Feuerhelm, Drayden De Boer, Devin Devall, Ayden Hoag, Brock Hessenius, Kirsten Tyler, Conner Peterson, Dylan DeRocher, Alex Allen

Spencer 49 LeMars 18

LeMars winners: Camden Feuerhelm, Drayden De Boer, Ayden Hoag, Dylan DeRocher

AT STORM LAKE 

Storm Lake 46 Sioux City North 21

Sioux City North winners: Cristian Cruz, Johnathan Goddard, Logan Williams, Cole Bertrand 

AT HUMBOLDT-TRS

Conestoga 51 Humboldt-TRS 27 

Conestoga winners: Gage Totilas, Asher Koehnen, Calum Jeys, Logan Christensen, Collin Dufault, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman, Mason Serkiz

AT SYRACUSE

Bennington 40 Syracuse 34 

Syracuse winners: Barret Brandt, Cy Petersen, Tieran Cox, Owen Wander, Barrett Bischoff, Jackson Nordhues, Chance Buchanan

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.