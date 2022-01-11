(KMAland) -- Creston went 2-0 with a big win over Lo-Ma while Harlan, Underwood, Bedford/Lenox, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas and Conestoga also had unbeaten nights in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.
AT RED OAK
Bedford/Lenox had a strong evening with a 2-0 mark led by two-win evenings from Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald and Trenton Beck. Red Oak was 1-1 and had 2-0 evenings from Dawson Bond, Sam Fields, Joshua LeRette and Chase Sandholm. Despite going 0-2 as a team, Southwest Iowwa’s Samuel Daly, Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson were 2-0.
Bedford/Lenox 54 Red Oak 30
Bedford/Lenox winners: Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Chase England, Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck
Red Oak winners: Dawson Bond, Sam Fields, Ashley Schmid, Joshua LeRette, Chase Sandholm
Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21
Bedford/Lenox winners: Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Xavier Adamson, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Colby Nelson, Dylan Stein, Dalton Kitzman
SWI winners: Hadley Reilly, Samuel Daly, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson
Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28
Red Oak winners: Jaxon Terry, Dawson Bond, Nolan Perrien, Dakota Miner, Sam Fields, Nicole Bond, Joshua LeRette, Chase Sandholm, Adam Baier
SWI winners: Samuel Daly, Cooper Marvel, Andreas Buttry, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson
AT CRESTON
Creston posted a 2-0 evening with impressive wins over Logan-Magnolia and I-35. Meanwhile, Lo-Ma had a 1-1 evening with a tight victory over I-35. Creston’s Max Chapman, Justin Parsons, Lincoln Keeler, Brandon Briley, Trey Chesnut, Triston Barncastle, Kaden Street and Jagger Luther all went 2-0 for Creston. Lo-Ma’s Rex Johnsen, Corbin Reisz, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire and Dylan Oviatt were also 2-0.
Creston 52 Interstate 35 12
Creston winners: Max Chapman, Justin Parsons, Christian Ahrens, Lincoln Keeler, Brandon Briley, Trey Chesnut, Triston Barncastle, Briley Hayes, Brennan Hayes, Kaden Street, Jagger Luther
Creston 45 Logan-Magnolia 34
Creston winners: Max Chapman, Justin Parsons, Lincoln Keeler, Brandon Briley, Trey Chesnut, Triston Barncastle, Kaden Street, Jagger Luther
Lo-Ma winners: Rex Johnsen, Corbin Reisz, Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Dylan Oviatt
Logan-Magnolia 42 Interstate 35 36
Lo-Ma winners: Caleb Hiatt, Rex Johnsen, Corbin Reisz, Kai Carritt, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Dylan Oviatt
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Denison-Schleswig went 1-1 and East Mills was 0-2 on the night. Jaxson Hildebrand, Kaiden Krajicek and Angelo Perez went 2-0 for the Monarchs while Tyler Prokop and Brodyn Wray were 2-0 for the Wolverines.
Ridge View 58 Denison-Schleswig 21
D-S winners: Jaxson Hildebrand, Kaiden Krajicek, Angelo Perez, Joel Murillo
Ridge View 63 East Mills 15
East Mills winners: Andrew Laramy, Tyler Prokop, Brodyn Wray
Denison-Schleswig 48 East Mills 18
D-S winners: Jose Villalovos, Joel Murillo, Jaxson Hildebrand, Garret Plagge, Fransisco Escalante, Kaiden Krajicek, Angelo Perez, Enrique Ledesma
East Mills winners: Ryan Stortenbecker, Tyler Prokop, Brody Wray
AT GREENE COUNTY
Harlan had a 2-0 night with a tight win over Greene County and a rout of Perry. Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jeremiah Davis, Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley and Luke Freund were all 2-0. Freund surpassed 100 career wins on the night.
Harlan 36 Greene County 34
Harlan winners: Bryce Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jeremiah Davis, Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley, Luke Freund
Harlan 65 Perry 17
Harlan winners: Tytan Frohlich, Reese Koch, Tyler Jacobsen, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jeremiah Davis, Spencer Fink, Jesse Jens, Brody McKinley, Luke Freund, Luke Musich
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
Missouri Valley and Bishop Heelan Catholic were both 2-1 while Treynor went 0-3. Missouri Valley’s 3-0s were Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke and Gage Clausen. Treynor’s Daniel Gregory also had a 3-0 evening.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 39 Missouri Valley 34
Heelan winners: Victor Bird, Naeron Bisse, Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon
Missouri Valley winners: Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Brek Boruff, Gage Clausen
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Treynor 27
Heelan winners: Liam Cleary, Victor Bird, Max Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Ethan Lamson, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Ethan DeLeon
Treynor winners: Daniel Gregory, Jameson Drake, Danny Kinsella, Caleb Iliff, Levi Young
Missouri Valley 39 West Monona-Whiting 33
Missouri Valley winners: Brek Boruff, Kadin Bonham, Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke, Gage Clausen
Missouri Valley 47 Treynor 30
Missouri Valley winners: Brad Ortner, Eli Becerra, Parker Ferris, Rush Knutson, Andrew Meade, Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Gage Clausen, Brek Boruff
Treynor winners: Daniel Gregory, Brad Stock, Caleb Iliff, Kyle Moss, Rafe Gayer
West Monona-Whiting 57 Treynor 21
Treynor winners: Daniel Gregory, Jameson Drake, Danny Kinsella, Levi Young
West Monona-Whiting 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36
Heelan winners: Max Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Ethan DeLeon, Victor Bird
AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Underwood posted another 3-0 evening with wins over AHSTW, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley. Molly and Blake Allen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson and Carter Davis were 3-0 for the Eagles.
Southwest Valley was the only other area winner in the quad, getting a 3-0 night from Brayden Maeder. AHSTW went 0-3, but Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley and Logan Heller all went 3-0 for the Vikings.
Underwood 51 AHSTW 24
Underwood winners: Molly Allen, Will Buckholdt, Blake Allen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson, Carter Davis, Thomas Huneke
AHSTW winners: Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Logan Heller, Sawyer Kiesel
Underwood 60 Southwest Valley 12
Underwood winners: Blake Allen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson, Kayden Fleek, Graham Jensen, Carter Davis, Carson Thomsen, Molly Allen, Westin Allen
SWV winners: Sawyer Wilkenson, Brayden Maeder
Underwood 56 West Central Valley 12
Underwood winners: Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson, Graham Jensen, Carter Davis, Thomas Huneke, Molly Allen, Will Buckholdt, Blake Allen
West Central Valley 48 AHSTW 36
AHSTW winners: Hayden Fischer, Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Logan Heller, Parker Weirich, Henry Lund
West Central Valley 52 Southwest Valley 28
SWV winners: Ian Forsythe, Eli Rodriguez, Colin Jacobs, Dalton Calkins, Brayden Maeder
Southwest Valley 34 AHSTW 33
SWV winners: Ian Forsythe, Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs, Brayden Maeder, Madeline McCoy, Jonathon Weatherly
AHSTW winners: Hayden Fischer, Garrison Gettler, Denver Pauley, Logan Heller, Henry Lund, Sawyer Kiesel
AT MOUNT AYR
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas went 2-0 with victories over Audubon and Mount Ayr. The Warhawks had 2-0 evenings from Colton and Levi Halterman, Anthony Schneider, Cole Metz and Kael Caikoski. Audubon edged Mount Ayr for a win and had 2-0 evenings from Colin Hartl and Gabe Jensen. Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight, Keaton White, Braydon Swietlik and Brock Shaha were also 2-0.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Audubon 21
SEW/M-D winners: Colton Halterman, Levi Halterman, Anthony Schneider, Cole Metz, Jesse Davison, Logan Montgomery, Connor Rauch, Kael Caikoski
Audubon winners: Colin Hartl, Gabe Jensen, Cooper Nielsen, Alex Foran
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Mount Ayr 24
SEW/M-D winners: Levi Halterman, Luke Boozell, Anthony Schneider, Jarett Davison, Cole Metz, Mathew Sonneberg, Kael Caikoski, Colton Halterman
Mount Ayr winners: Jaydon Knight, Keaton White, Braydon Swietlik, Brock Shaha
Audubon 25 Mount Ayr 24
Audubon winners: Zeke Konkler, Colin Hartl, Evan Alt, Gabe Jensen
Mount Ayr winners: Jaydon Knight, Keaton White, Braydon Swietlik, Brock Shaha
AT SAYDEL
Nodaway Valley had a 2-1 night at Saydel with wins over Saydel and Van Meter. Jaxon Christensen and Caelen DeVault both finished 3-0 for the Wolverines.
Nodaway Valley 54 Saydel 21
Nodaway Valley winners: Jaxon Christensen, Colt Slocum, Dylan Bartles, Caelen DeVault, Charles Rudolf, Izzy Pierce, Trenton Warner, Eli Harris, Zackery Gebbie
Nodaway Valley 54 Van Meter 23
Nodaway Valley winners: Jaxon Christensen, Jevin Christensen, Caelen DeVault, Izzy Pierce, Charles Rudolf, Trenton Warner, Eli Harris, Kasen Hansen, Bradley Gebbie
North Polk 54 Nodaway Valley 24
Nodaway Valley winners: Zackery Gebbie, Elliot Cooney, Jaxon Christensen, Jevin Christensen, Caelen DeVault
AT ALBANY
Wayne had a tough night with three losses in Albany. Cooper Anderson was a bright spot with a 3-0 evening.
Albany 42 Wayne 30
Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson, Blaine Spence, Jace Pipes, Cutler Buban, Chad Kent
Gallatin 54 Wayne 6
Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson
Polo 42 Wayne 30
Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson, Jace Pipes, Parker Buss, Cutler Buban, Chad Kent
AT LEMARS
LeMars went 1-1 with a win over Sheldon/South O’Brien and a loss to Spencer. Camden Feuerhelm, Drayden De Boer, Ayden Hoag and Dylan DeRocher all went 2-0 for the Bulldogs.
LeMars 54 Sheldon/South O’Brien 29
LeMars winners: Camden Feuerhelm, Drayden De Boer, Devin Devall, Ayden Hoag, Brock Hessenius, Kirsten Tyler, Conner Peterson, Dylan DeRocher, Alex Allen
Spencer 49 LeMars 18
LeMars winners: Camden Feuerhelm, Drayden De Boer, Ayden Hoag, Dylan DeRocher
AT STORM LAKE
Storm Lake 46 Sioux City North 21
Sioux City North winners: Cristian Cruz, Johnathan Goddard, Logan Williams, Cole Bertrand
AT HUMBOLDT-TRS
Conestoga 51 Humboldt-TRS 27
Conestoga winners: Gage Totilas, Asher Koehnen, Calum Jeys, Logan Christensen, Collin Dufault, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman, Mason Serkiz
AT SYRACUSE
Bennington 40 Syracuse 34
Syracuse winners: Barret Brandt, Cy Petersen, Tieran Cox, Owen Wander, Barrett Bischoff, Jackson Nordhues, Chance Buchanan