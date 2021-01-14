High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Riverside and Lo-Ma were 2-0 while Tri-Center, Maryville, Nebraska City and Syracuse finished 1-1 on the night in KMAland wrestling.

AT RIVERSIDE 

Riverside 46 Tri-Center 30 

Riverside winners: Dalton Smith, John Schroder, Jace Rose, Brody Zimmerman, Nolan Moore, Ethan Reicks, Austin Kremkoski, Edward Vlcek

T-C winners: Ethan Flaharty, Tanner Nelson, Gavin McDaniel, Brecken Freeberg, Trace Conn

Riverside 69 Woodbine 6 

Riverside winners: Dalton Smith, John Schroder, Jace Rose, Kaeden Pleas, Nolan Moore, Ethan Reicks, Rhett Bentley, Austin Kremkoski, Kaiden Hendricks, Edward Vlcek, Iliana Yanes

Woodbine: Cameron Cline

Tri-Center 41 Woodbine 18 

No results available.

AT PLATTSMOUTH 

Logan-Magnolia 42 Bennington 37 

Lo-Ma winners: Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Cole Leonard, Rex Johnsen

Logan-Magnolia 62 Plattsmouth 17 

Lo-Ma winners: Jacob Downey, Tarick Rowe, Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Jordan Kerger, Colben Chase, Cole Leonard, Rex Johnsen

Plattsmouth winners: Cael Nielsen, Dominic Cherek, Caleb Adkins

Bennington 56 Plattsmouth 13 

Plattsmouth inners: Josh Adkins, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh

AT FALLS CITY

Maryville 37 Falls City 36 

Maryville winners: Keiren Watkins, Zeke Adamson, Kort Watkins, Tanner Turner, Maven Vette, Drew Spire

Falls City winners: Cameron Schramm, Kemper Foster, Kaleb Zulkoski, Ray Feed, Wyatt Olberding, Kadyn Strecker

Sabetha 63 Falls City 18 

Falls City winners: Thomas Fields, Wyatt Olberding, Cameron Schramm

Maryville Sabetha

AT NEBRASKA CITY 

Nebraska City 64 Wahoo 18 

Nebraska City winners: Braeden Chipman, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Jonny Christiansen, Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk, Sam Draus, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs

Blair 41 Nebraska City 28 

Nebraska City winners: Hayden Schalk, Jesse Rodriguez, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey

Yutan Invitational 

Johnson County Central had 29 points and finished in eighth place at the Yutan Invitational. 

Christian Harrifeld led the Thunderbirds with a third place finish at 285. 

AT NORRIS 

Syracuse 62 Fairbury 12 

Syracuse winners; Burton Brandt, Caleb Caudill, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Creighton Orchard, Noah McKenzie, Barrett Bischoff, Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Kaleb Schultz

Norris 41 Syracuse 32 

Syracuse winners: Zachary Burr, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Owen Wander, Kaleb Schultz, Burton Brandt

