(KMAland) -- Riverside and Lo-Ma were 2-0 while Tri-Center, Maryville, Nebraska City and Syracuse finished 1-1 on the night in KMAland wrestling.
AT RIVERSIDE
Riverside 46 Tri-Center 30
Riverside winners: Dalton Smith, John Schroder, Jace Rose, Brody Zimmerman, Nolan Moore, Ethan Reicks, Austin Kremkoski, Edward Vlcek
T-C winners: Ethan Flaharty, Tanner Nelson, Gavin McDaniel, Brecken Freeberg, Trace Conn
Riverside 69 Woodbine 6
Riverside winners: Dalton Smith, John Schroder, Jace Rose, Kaeden Pleas, Nolan Moore, Ethan Reicks, Rhett Bentley, Austin Kremkoski, Kaiden Hendricks, Edward Vlcek, Iliana Yanes
Woodbine: Cameron Cline
Tri-Center 41 Woodbine 18
No results available.
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Logan-Magnolia 42 Bennington 37
Lo-Ma winners: Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Cole Leonard, Rex Johnsen
Logan-Magnolia 62 Plattsmouth 17
Lo-Ma winners: Jacob Downey, Tarick Rowe, Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Jordan Kerger, Colben Chase, Cole Leonard, Rex Johnsen
Plattsmouth winners: Cael Nielsen, Dominic Cherek, Caleb Adkins
Bennington 56 Plattsmouth 13
Plattsmouth inners: Josh Adkins, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh
AT FALLS CITY
Maryville 37 Falls City 36
Maryville winners: Keiren Watkins, Zeke Adamson, Kort Watkins, Tanner Turner, Maven Vette, Drew Spire
Falls City winners: Cameron Schramm, Kemper Foster, Kaleb Zulkoski, Ray Feed, Wyatt Olberding, Kadyn Strecker
Sabetha 63 Falls City 18
Falls City winners: Thomas Fields, Wyatt Olberding, Cameron Schramm
Maryville Sabetha
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 64 Wahoo 18
Nebraska City winners: Braeden Chipman, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Jonny Christiansen, Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk, Sam Draus, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs
Blair 41 Nebraska City 28
Nebraska City winners: Hayden Schalk, Jesse Rodriguez, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey
Yutan Invitational
Johnson County Central had 29 points and finished in eighth place at the Yutan Invitational.
Christian Harrifeld led the Thunderbirds with a third place finish at 285.
AT NORRIS
Syracuse 62 Fairbury 12
Syracuse winners; Burton Brandt, Caleb Caudill, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Creighton Orchard, Noah McKenzie, Barrett Bischoff, Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Kaleb Schultz
Norris 41 Syracuse 32
Syracuse winners: Zachary Burr, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Owen Wander, Kaleb Schultz, Burton Brandt