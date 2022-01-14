(KMAland) -- Underwood and Glenwood had strong showings in Kansas to highlight a light Friday night of wrestling in KMAland.
Bobcat Classic
Underwood is in first place of the 25-team field with 175.5 points. The Eagles have five finalists: Blake Allen (120), Westin Allen (126), Gable Porter (132), Stevie Barnes (138) and Hagen Heistand (145).
Glenwood sits in seventh with 89 points. Vinny Mayberry and CJ Carter are into the finals at 106 and 195 pounds, respectively.
Superior Tournament
Conestoga took third with with 109.5 points. Carter Plowman (145) and Lucas Anderson (152) won titles for the Cougars while Asher Koehnen (106) and Gage Totillas (195) were runners-up.
Conestoga's Kylee Plowman won the girls bracket at 114 pounds.