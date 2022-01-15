(KMAland) -- Underwood won a team title in Kansas while Creston did the same thing in front of their home crowd and Logan-Magnolia left Le Mars with a win on Saturday.
Creston Invitational
Creston won their tournament, edging Atlantic-CAM 238 to 227. Christian Ahrens (113), Austin Evans (138) and Briley Hayes (152) were champions while Lincoln Keeler (120), Triston Barncastle (145), William Bolinger (160), Jagger Luther (195), Max Chapman (220) and Quinten Fuller (285) were runners-up.
Aiden Smith (106), Easton O'Brien (132), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182) were champions for Atlantic-CAM.
Jace Rose (126) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) won titles for Riverside.
Le Mars Invite
Logan-Magnolia scored 214 points and received championships from Corbin Reisz (113), Sean Thompson (138) and Wyatt Reisz (152). Gavin Maguire took second at 160 pounds, and claimed his 150th career win.
Le Mars got titles from Camden Feuerhelm (182) and Ayden Hoag (220).
Bobcat Classic
Underwood won the team title with 227 points. The Eagles had championships performances from Blake Allen (120), Westin Allen (126), Gable Porter (132) and Hagen Heistand (145).
Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry (113) was also a champion. The Rams finished seventh as a team.
Sam Martin Invitational
East Atchison took sixth with 81 points. Aaron Schlueter (195) led the Wolves with a runner-up finish.
Shelton Invitational
Conestoga was the runner-up with 144 points. Carter Plowman (145) and Gage Totillas (195) won titles for the Cougars while Keaghon Chini (132) and Lucas Anderson (152) had runner-up finishes.