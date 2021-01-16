(KMAland) -- Creston/O-M won the title in Centerville while it was good day of dual action for Bedford/Lenox, Riverside and Missouri Valley. The complete rundown from Saturday's wrestling action in KMAland can be found below.
AT CENTERVILLE: Southwest Iowa was well-represented with a championship effort from Creston/O-M and a runner-up finish from Clarinda. The Panthers scored 201.5 points. Triston Barncastle (132) was their lone champ while three of his teammates posted runner-up medals. Clarinda received titles from Cole Ridnour (195) and Crew Howard (220).
AT ADM
Glenwood finished second in their pool. The Rams beat Waukee (56-20), Nevada (66-12) and Red Oak (56-23), but lost to Dallas Center-Grimes (42-30). Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beem, Tyler Boldra, Mitch Mayberry, CJ Carter and Sully Woods all had perfect days. Red Oak finished fifth after an 0-4 day. Dawson Bond finished 4-0.
AT GRISWOLD
Bedford/Lenox finished the day 5-0, St. Albert finished second at 4-1 while Southwest Valley and Tri-Center both went 3-2. Nodaway Valley was 1-4 and Griswold finished their own tournament at 0-5.
AT KUEMPER
Missouri Valley went 5-0, led by undefeated performances from Eli Becerra, Brad Ortner, Layne Baker, Zavier Trovato, Gage Clausen, Brek Boruff and Connor Murray. Kuemper Catholic went 2-1.
AT MOUNT AYR
Riverside paced the field with a 5-0 outing. Harlan went 4-1, Mount Ayr 3-2, Central Decatur 2-2, Martensdale-St. Mary's 1-4 and Shenandoah was 0-5.
AT ANKENY
Bishop Heelan finished seventh with 111 points courtesy of a championship from Ethan DeLeon (145). Lewis Central was eighth. Tanner Wink (120) and Braylon Kammrad (160) paced the Titans with runner-up finishes.
AT PERRY
Logan-Magnolia finished second in a talent-packed field while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third. Hagen Heistand (138) and Wyatt Reisz (145) were champions while Sean Thompson (126), Briar Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen were runner-ups. Ty Koedam (126) and Jack Gaukel (152) notched titles for the Warriors.
AT LEMARS
LeMars finished third as a team while Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln were sixth and eighth, respectively. Aiden Keller (138) and Jude Ryan (145) led AL with second-place finishes.
AT WACO
Moravia scored 81 points in a sixth-place effort. Connor Golston claimed gold at 160. Wayne finished 13th, paced by runner-up showings from Jakson Cobb (145) and Chad Kent (285).
AT AGWSR
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas finished third with 146.5 points. Randy Jimenez (138) and Tanner Dierking (170) were champions.
AT PLATTSBURG
Keiren Watkins (195) was a champion for Maryville to lead them in their 15th-place finish. Rock Port and North Andrew also attended this tournament, finishing 16th and 21st, respectively.
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City finished second with a 4-1 record. Their lone loss came in the finals to Aurora (40-30). Gavin Bailey was 5-0 for the Pioneers.
Plattsmouth finished fourth, Falls City was 10th.
AT CROSS COUNTY
Weeping Water finished 13th, paced by third-place days from Nolan Blevins (145) and Jason Burch (170).