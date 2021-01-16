Class 2A District Wrestling
Buy Now
Photo by Joe Moore, J&C Moore Photography, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Creston/O-M won the title in Centerville while it was good day of dual action for Bedford/Lenox, Riverside and Missouri Valley. The complete rundown from Saturday's wrestling action in KMAland can be found below. 

AT CENTERVILLE: Southwest Iowa was well-represented with a championship effort from Creston/O-M and a runner-up finish from Clarinda. The Panthers scored 201.5 points. Triston Barncastle (132) was their lone champ while three of his teammates posted runner-up medals. Clarinda received titles from Cole Ridnour (195) and Crew Howard (220).

AT ADM

Glenwood finished second in their pool. The Rams beat Waukee (56-20), Nevada (66-12) and Red Oak (56-23), but lost to Dallas Center-Grimes (42-30). Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beem, Tyler Boldra, Mitch Mayberry, CJ Carter and Sully Woods all had perfect days. Red Oak finished fifth after an 0-4 day. Dawson Bond finished 4-0. 

AT GRISWOLD 

Bedford/Lenox finished the day 5-0, St. Albert finished second at 4-1 while Southwest Valley and Tri-Center both went 3-2. Nodaway Valley was 1-4 and Griswold finished their own tournament at 0-5. 

AT KUEMPER

Missouri Valley went 5-0, led by undefeated performances from Eli Becerra, Brad Ortner, Layne Baker, Zavier Trovato, Gage Clausen, Brek Boruff and Connor Murray. Kuemper Catholic went 2-1.

AT MOUNT AYR

Riverside paced the field with a 5-0 outing. Harlan went 4-1, Mount Ayr 3-2, Central Decatur 2-2, Martensdale-St. Mary's 1-4 and Shenandoah was 0-5. 

AT ANKENY 

Bishop Heelan finished seventh with 111 points courtesy of a championship from Ethan DeLeon (145). Lewis Central was eighth. Tanner Wink (120) and Braylon Kammrad (160) paced the Titans with runner-up finishes. 

AT PERRY

Logan-Magnolia finished second in a talent-packed field while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third. Hagen Heistand (138) and Wyatt Reisz (145) were champions while Sean Thompson (126), Briar Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen were runner-ups. Ty Koedam (126) and Jack Gaukel (152) notched titles for the Warriors. 

AT LEMARS

LeMars finished third as a team while Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln were sixth and eighth, respectively. Aiden Keller (138) and Jude Ryan (145) led AL with second-place finishes. 

AT WACO 

Moravia scored 81 points in a sixth-place effort. Connor Golston claimed gold at 160. Wayne finished 13th, paced by runner-up showings from Jakson Cobb (145) and Chad Kent (285). 

AT AGWSR 

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas finished third with 146.5 points. Randy Jimenez (138) and Tanner Dierking (170) were champions. 

AT PLATTSBURG

Keiren Watkins (195) was a champion for Maryville to lead them in their 15th-place finish. Rock Port and North Andrew also attended this tournament, finishing 16th and 21st, respectively. 

AT NEBRASKA CITY 

Nebraska City finished second with a 4-1 record. Their lone loss came in the finals to Aurora (40-30). Gavin Bailey was 5-0 for the Pioneers. 

Plattsmouth finished fourth, Falls City was 10th. 

AT CROSS COUNTY 

Weeping Water finished 13th, paced by third-place days from Nolan Blevins (145) and Jason Burch (170). 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.