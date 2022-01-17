(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowa posted a top five finish at Weeping Water, Syracuse won their home tournament and several area teams fared well at Plattsburg in KMAland wrestling on Monday.
Weeping Water Invitational
Southwest Iowa went into Nebraska, scored 100 points and finished fifth at Weeping Water on Monday. Johnson County Central was seventh and had 43.5 points while Palmyra scored 23 in 10th and Weeping Water had 14 in 11th at the Weeping Water Invite on Monday.
Seth Ettleman led the Warriors with a runner-up at 113 while Kurt Speed (152), Brexton Roberts (195) and Samuel Daly (220) all came in third.
Terry Trew (195) and Christian Harrifield (285) led JCC with second-place finishes while Palmyra’s Evan Bryan-Aldrich came in second at 220 and Weeping Water’s Lukas Gage had a team-best fourth place finish at 120.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Syracuse Pin Tournament
Syracuse had 43 points and won their rescheduled home tournament. Ashland-Greenwood added 33 points in second, and Auburn and Louisville tied for fifth with 11 each.
The Rockets picked up championships from Colton Sprague (106), Carter Wander (113), Jace Goebel (120), Barret Brandt (138), Cy Petersen (145) and Barrett Bischoff (182). Ashland-Greenwood had individual wins from Austyn Cote (126), Blaine Christo (132), Ty Beetison (152), Carver Konzem (170) and Luke Lambert (220).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Sam Martin Girls Invitational (at Plattsburg)
East Atchison led the way for area teams in Plattsburg at the Sam Martin Girls Invitational. The Wolves had 49 points in 17th place. North Andrew posted 37 in 19th, and Rock Port round out the top 20 with 23.
The only area individual champion was Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew, who claimed the 125-pound championship. Brooklyn Wennihan placed second at 115 and Alyson Wooten was third at 194 for East Atchison. Rock Port also had a runner-up in Jaylynn Grant at 100.
View the complete results from the tournament at the link.