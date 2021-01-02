Class 2A District Wrestling
Photo by Joe Moore, J&C Moore Photography, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Atlantic-CAM went undefeated in dual action while Underwood and Logan-Magnolia posted second-place finishes at Creighton Prep and Pierce, respectively, to highlight Saturday's wrestling action in KMAland. 

AT EDDYSVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT

Atlantic-CAM 72 Centerville 6

A-C Winners: Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey, Devin McKay, Clevi Johnson, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Tanner O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman

Atlantic-CAM 60 Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont 15

A-C Winners: Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman, Brenden Casey, Clevi Johnson, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Tanner O'Brien

Atlantic-CAM 54 Camanche 25

A-C Winners: Brenden Casey, Devin McKay, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Dante Hedrington, Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman

Atlantic-CAM 59 Waukee 24 

A-C Winners: Devin McKay, Clevi Johnson, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey

AT LEWIS CENTRAL

Blair 48 Lewis Central 21

LC Winners: Dillon Woods, Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul

Lewis Central 41 Sioux City North 36

LC Winners: Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Logan Katzer, Dillon Woods 

SCN Winners: Callan Grant, Caleb Cruz, Nick Walters, Chance Cruz, Cameron Sorensen, Reise Davis

Urbandale 45 Lewis Central 21 

LC Winners: Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul, Logan Katzer 

Blair 55 Sioux City North 10 

Urbandale 56 Sioux City North 16

AT CREIGHTON PREP

Underwood finished fifth as a team with 96 points. Stevie Barnes (126) and Nick Stephens (132) were champs for the Eagles.

AT PIERCE

Logan-Magnolia finished second, posting 224 points. Sean Thompson (126), Hagen Heistand (138), Wyatt Reisz (145), Briar Reisz (152) and Gavin Maguire (160) claimed titles. Rex Johnsen (285) was a runner-up. 

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Central Decatur 30 

SEWMD Winners: Rylan Jimenez, Ian Schneider, JC Bradley, Randy Jimenez, Cole Metz, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Justin McCauley

CD Winners: William Gillis, Devin Adams, Zander Reed, Tegan Carson

Moberly 54 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 24 

SEWMD Winners: Randy Jimenez, Ben Wickett, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz 

Moberly 42 Central Decatur 31 

CD Winners: William Gillis, Devin Adams, Logan Jones, Zander Reed, Jesse Niebauer, Tegan Carson

Central Decatur 30 Nodaway Valley 24 

CD Winners: Devin Adams, Logan Jones, Odin Rivera, Zander Reed, Tegan Carson

NV Winners: Elliot Cooney, Ben Breheny, Jaxon Christensen, Caelen DeVault

Moberly 48 Nodaway Valley 24 

NV Winners: Elliot Cooney, Ben Breheny, Jaxon Christensen, Caelen DeVault

AT WOOD RIVER

Syracuse finished fifth as a team. The Rockets beat Gibbon (60-15) and Wood River (48-22) and Columbus Scotus (48-27). Their losses came to Raymond Central (46-27) and Aquinas Catholic (51-19). Burton Brandt led their efforts with a 5-0 day. 

AT ORD 

Conestoga went 2-3 with victories over Arlington (51-27) and Bridgeport (36-27). They lost to Adams Central (42-24), Northwest (52-22) and Ord (42-30). Keagon Chini and Cameron Williams were undefeated. 

AT COLFAX-MINGO

Lewis Central's Ava McNeal (106), Sophie Barnes (126) and Espie Almazan (170) were champs along with Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist (106), Glenwood's Abby McIntyre (145) and Martensdale-St. Marys Josephine Wearmouth (132). 

