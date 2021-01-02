(KMAland) -- Atlantic-CAM went undefeated in dual action while Underwood and Logan-Magnolia posted second-place finishes at Creighton Prep and Pierce, respectively, to highlight Saturday's wrestling action in KMAland.
AT EDDYSVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT
Atlantic-CAM 72 Centerville 6
A-C Winners: Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey, Devin McKay, Clevi Johnson, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Tanner O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman
Atlantic-CAM 60 Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont 15
A-C Winners: Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman, Brenden Casey, Clevi Johnson, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Tanner O'Brien
Atlantic-CAM 54 Camanche 25
A-C Winners: Brenden Casey, Devin McKay, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Dante Hedrington, Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman
Atlantic-CAM 59 Waukee 24
A-C Winners: Devin McKay, Clevi Johnson, Cruz Weaver, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Blair 48 Lewis Central 21
LC Winners: Dillon Woods, Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul
Lewis Central 41 Sioux City North 36
LC Winners: Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Logan Katzer, Dillon Woods
SCN Winners: Callan Grant, Caleb Cruz, Nick Walters, Chance Cruz, Cameron Sorensen, Reise Davis
Urbandale 45 Lewis Central 21
LC Winners: Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul, Logan Katzer
Blair 55 Sioux City North 10
Urbandale 56 Sioux City North 16
AT CREIGHTON PREP
Underwood finished fifth as a team with 96 points. Stevie Barnes (126) and Nick Stephens (132) were champs for the Eagles.
AT PIERCE
Logan-Magnolia finished second, posting 224 points. Sean Thompson (126), Hagen Heistand (138), Wyatt Reisz (145), Briar Reisz (152) and Gavin Maguire (160) claimed titles. Rex Johnsen (285) was a runner-up.
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Central Decatur 30
SEWMD Winners: Rylan Jimenez, Ian Schneider, JC Bradley, Randy Jimenez, Cole Metz, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Justin McCauley
CD Winners: William Gillis, Devin Adams, Zander Reed, Tegan Carson
Moberly 54 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 24
SEWMD Winners: Randy Jimenez, Ben Wickett, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz
Moberly 42 Central Decatur 31
CD Winners: William Gillis, Devin Adams, Logan Jones, Zander Reed, Jesse Niebauer, Tegan Carson
Central Decatur 30 Nodaway Valley 24
CD Winners: Devin Adams, Logan Jones, Odin Rivera, Zander Reed, Tegan Carson
NV Winners: Elliot Cooney, Ben Breheny, Jaxon Christensen, Caelen DeVault
Moberly 48 Nodaway Valley 24
NV Winners: Elliot Cooney, Ben Breheny, Jaxon Christensen, Caelen DeVault
AT WOOD RIVER
Syracuse finished fifth as a team. The Rockets beat Gibbon (60-15) and Wood River (48-22) and Columbus Scotus (48-27). Their losses came to Raymond Central (46-27) and Aquinas Catholic (51-19). Burton Brandt led their efforts with a 5-0 day.
AT ORD
Conestoga went 2-3 with victories over Arlington (51-27) and Bridgeport (36-27). They lost to Adams Central (42-24), Northwest (52-22) and Ord (42-30). Keagon Chini and Cameron Williams were undefeated.
AT COLFAX-MINGO
Lewis Central's Ava McNeal (106), Sophie Barnes (126) and Espie Almazan (170) were champs along with Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist (106), Glenwood's Abby McIntyre (145) and Martensdale-St. Marys Josephine Wearmouth (132).