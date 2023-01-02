(KMAland) -- Three KMAland girls wrestlers won titles at Conestoga while the Thomas Jefferson boys won a dual in Monday night's KMAland wrestling action.
GIRLS: CONESTOGA TOURNAMENT
Louisville finished seventh with 85.5 points while Conestoga had 84 points to take eighth and Glenwood was 10th with 78 points.
Payton Thiele (100) was Louisville's lone champion while Conestoga's Maggie Fiene (145) and Glenwood's Audrina Johansen (110) were champions.
View the full results here.
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 51 Omaha Concordia 18
TJ winners: Mayson Kramer, Isaac Carpenter, Rylie Quicke Milligan, Dylan Janik, Richard Webb, Bryce Grego, Anthony Shepard, Elijah Boland, Hayden Kramer