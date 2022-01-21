(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits in third at OABCIG to highlight Friday's KMAland wrestling slate.
67th Annual John J. Harris Invitational
Creston leads after the first night of action with 94 points and eight semifinalists. View the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
IWCOA Girls State Tournament
Seventeen KMAland wrestlers are into the quarterfinals, led by five grapplers from Lewis Central. View the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Herb Irgens Invitational
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits in second place with 44 points. Zander Ernst (152) scored six points for the Warriors while Ayden McRoberts (120), Bo Koedam (126), Noah Parmelee (132), Hunter Steffans (145), Zayvion Ellington (160), Tyler Schenkelberg (170), Garrett McHugh (182) and Reece Clausen (195) scored four points apiece.
Audubon sits in 20th with 10 points. Keegan Deist (160) and Alex Foran (285) tallied three points each for the Wheelers.
Plattsmouth Girls Invitational
Nebraska City took third with 32 points. Pacie Lee (132) was a champion in her weight class while Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber won a title at 114 pounds to lead the Blue Devils to a sixth-place evening.
Falls City claimed fourth, led by Daphne Schramm's runner-up night.
Louisville Invitational
Johnson County Central had two champions in the girls division: Jocelyn Prado (100) and Rita Ceballos (138). Louisville's Catalina Jones (145), Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson (107) were also champions.
On the boys side, Weeping Water's Caelen Wipf (106), Louisville's Cody Lutz (138), Johnson County Central's Terry Trew (195) and Christian Harrifeld (285) and Palmyra's Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) were runners-up.