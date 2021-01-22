(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland wrestlers are still on the right side of the bracket at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament and more from Friday in KMAland wrestling.
John J. Harris Invitational (at Corning)
IWCOA Girls State Tournament
Nine KMAland wrestlers are still on the right side of the bracket while two others will wrestle again on Saturday at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
Abraham Lincoln’s Hannah Davis and Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal and Adyson Lundquist are into the 106 quarterfinals while Sophie Barnes of LC (120), Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys (132), Abby McIntyre of Glenwood (138), Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (160), Bella Canada of AHSTW (195) and Riverside’s Ilana Yanes (285) are also into quarterfinals.
Both Espie Alamazan of Lewis Central (160) and Lillian Howe of Southwest Iowa (170) are alive in consolation.
Find the complete list of KMAland wrestlers at the tournament and their results, sorted by weight class, below.
106 lbs: Hannah Davis, Abraham Lincoln (bye, won by fall, won by fall); Grace Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic (won by fall, lost by fall, won by fall, won by fall, lost by fall); Haley Williams, Lewis Central (lost by fall, bye, lost by fall); Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (bye, won by decision, won in sudden victory); Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley (bye, won by fall, won by fall)
113 lbs: Quincy Sorensen, Atlantic-CAM (lost by fall, bye, lost by fall); Jaycee Fitzgerald, Bedford/Lenox (won by fall, lost by fall, lost by fall); Jennifer Rangel, Abraham Lincoln (lost by fall, bye, lost by fall); Camryn Johnston, Southwest Valley (lost by fall, bye, won by fall, lost by fall)
120 lbs: Mia Trotter, Atlantic-CAM (won by fall, lost by fall, won by fall, lost by fall); Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln (won by fall, lost by fall, won by fall, lost by decision); Emily Lundvall, Glenwood (won by fall, lost by fall, lost by fall); Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (bye, won by fall, won by fall); Riley Spencer, Southwest Iowa (lost by fall, lost by fall)
126 lbs: Alexis Davis, Lewis Central (won by fall, lost by fall, won by fall, lost by fall); Erin Rhoads, Nodaway Valley (lost by fall, bye, lost by fall)
132 lbs: Carina Birkel, Atlantic-CAM (lost by decision, bye, lost by decision); Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (won by decision, won by decision, won by decision); Josie McCunn, Red Oak (lost by decision, bye, won by fall, lost by fall); Kennedy Lamkins, Southwest Iowa (won by fall, lost by fall, lost by fall); Lillia Wililams, Treynor (won by fall, lost by fall, won by fall, lost by fall)
138 lbs: Abby McIntyre, Glenwood (bye, won by fall, won by fall); Rose Lonsdale, Nodaway Valley (won by decision, lost by fall, bye, lost by fall); Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa (won by fall, lost by fall, lost by decision)
145 lbs: Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central (bye, lost by major decision, bye, lost by fall)
160 lbs: Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (won by fall, lost by fall, won by fall); Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (won by decision, won by decision); Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley (lost by fall, bye, lost by fall)
170 lbs: Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa (lost by fall)
195 lbs: Bella Canada, AHSTW (bye, won by fall); Savannah Sistad, Creston/O-M (won by fall, lost by decision, won by fall)
285 lbs: Ilana Yanes, Riverside (bye)
Louisville Invitational
Palmyra placed fifth, Weeping Water took sixth, Louisville was seventh and Johnson County Central added a ninth place finish in Louisville.
Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins and Dedrick Dowding of Palmyra were both champions at 138 and 152, respectively.