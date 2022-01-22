(KMAland) -- Two KMAland wrestlers won IWCOA girls state championships and AHSTW was victorious in Ogden on Saturday.
Check out the full recap from Saturday's busy wrestling slate below.
John J. Harris Invitational (On AM 960)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IWCOA Girls State Tournament at Coralville
Sixteen KMAland wrestlers medaled and two left with state championships at the 2022 IWCOA Girls State Tournament
Underwood's Molly Allen and Creston's Savannah Sistad won state titles on Saturday at 105 and 220, respectively.
Both wrestlers beat fellow KMAland grapplers to earn their titles, as Allen beat Abraham Lincoln's Hannah Davis and Sistad beat Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum.
Glenwood's Emily Lundvall also reached the finals, doing so in the 125-pound silver bracket with a runner-up finish.
Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist (110), Lewis Central's Maya Humlicek (105) and Sophie Barnes (125) were third while Moravia's Layla Ewing (115), Lewis Central's Mahri Manz (145), AHSTW's Bella Canada (190) finished in the top-half of the medal stand with fourth-place showings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Lila Walding (120) and Martensdale-St. Marys' Josephine Wearmouth (125) were fifth while Treynor's Ava Kennedy (100), Lewis Central's Ava McNeal (105) and Espie Almazan (145) took sixth.
Bailey Brady (LeMars) also reached the medal stand with an eighth-place finish at 120 pounds.
View the complete results here.
Bishop Heelan Invitational
Logan-Magnolia had 152 points and finished in third to lead area teams. Heelan was fifth with 119 points, Harlan came in seventh with 116 and LeMars had 89.5 in eighth.
The Panthers had three individual championships with Sean Thompson winning at 138, Wyatt Reisz taking the title at 152 and Rex Johnsen nabbing the bracket at 285.
Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon claimed the 170-pound championship, and LeMars’ Camden Feuerhelm won at 195. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=653438132
Ed Winger Classic (at Urbandale)
Underwood finished in a tie for 10th at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale. Lewis Central was also on hand and had 38 points in 17th. Thomas Jefferson scored 55.5 points to finish 23rd.
The area came home with three top three finishes. Hagen Heistand finished second at 145 for Underwood while Westin Allen of Underwood and Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central took third at 126 and 170, respectively.
View the complete results form the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=639751132
Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational (at Interstate 35)
Kuemper Catholic was fifth at the Rich Wray Invitational in Truro. The Knights had 139 points on the day. Southeast Warren (49 points), Martensdale-St. Marys (45) and East Union (21) were 15th, 16th and 18th, respectively.
Kuemper’s Shea Parkis and Cal Wanninger both won championships at 152 and 220, respectively. Logan Montgomery led Southeast Warren in third at 170, Conor Cassady of Martensdale-St. Marys took fifth at 138 and DJ Islas of East Union was fourth at 126.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=653369132
Ogden Individual Tournament
AHSTW won the Ogden championship, posting 164 points to edge out the hosts by 12. St. Albert was sixth with 67 points, and Coon Rapids-Bayard had nine in eighth.
The Vikings championship came behind two individual championships. Hayden Fischer claimed gold at 138 while Sawyer Kiesel won the championship at 285. Henry Lund (220), Denver Pauley (170) and Kayden Baxter (145) all finished as runners-up.
St. Albert picked up two individual championships from Zach Williams at 138 and David Helton at 152. Andrew Crawley was also a finalist at 160. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s high finish was from Tyler Mohr, who finished fourth at 285.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=648993132
Herb Irgens Invitatioanl (at OABCIG)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton ended up second with 208.5 points, ending behind the champion Don Bosco. Audubon had 31 points in 17th, and Woodbine scored nine in 25th.
Ethan Skoglund (106) and Zander Ernst (152) won individual championships for the Warriors. Bo Koedam, Hunter Steffans and Garrett McHugh all finished second at 126, 145 and 182, respectively, for SBL.
Cooper Nielsen was the top medalist of the tournament for Audubon in fourth place at 195, and Colton Walsh was eighth at 160 for Woodbine.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=648580132
Dave Ewing Ankeny Duals
Sioux City North finished 0-4 at the Dave Ewing Duals in Ankeny. The Stars lost to Ankeny (78-6), Bondurant-Farrar (70-3), Spencer (84-minus 1) and Independence (82-0).
Cameron Sorensen led North with nine points on the day. Find the complete results from the duals linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/teamtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=654071132
Lathrop Invitational
Rock Port was the highest area finishing team with 57 points in 11hth place while East Atchison had 46 in 12th. Stanberry was 21st with 10.
Colten Stevens had another strong performance for Rock Port with a championship at 182. East Atchison’s Aaron Schlueter was second at 195, and Kolton Dias topped Stanberry with a sixth-place finish at 132.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=64851413
Midland Empire Conference Tournament at Benton
Maryville claimed seventh place with 132 points at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Spoofhounds’ lone conference champion was Kort Watkins, which won the MEC title at 285. Maryville also got third-place finishes from Tanner Turner (120), Tucker Turner (126) and Maven Vette (160)
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=648213132
Weeping Water Girls Invitational
Louisville was the highest area finisher in Weeping Water, finishing in seventh place with 61.5 points. Conestoga tied for 11th with 55, Weeping Water was 19th with 28, Johnson County Central had 23.5 in 20th, Palmyra was 1st with 19 and Falls City had four in 25th.
Daysha Jones was a runner-up for Louisville at 152, Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman came in second at 107 and Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton was fourth at 132. Jocelyn Prado of Johnson County Central was a finalist at 100, and Bettie Chambers of Palmyra led her team with a fourth at 107
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=642051132
Plattsmouth Invitational
Nebraska City was third with 133 points in Plattsmouth. The host Blue Devils came in fourth with 126 while Falls City was ninth with 67.5. Auburn added 35 points to finish 14th.
Mikah Ruiz led the Pioneers with a championship at 220 while Drew Weddle and Bayler Poston were runners-up at 106 and 145, respectively. Josh Colgrove topped Plattsmouth with a 170-pound title. Teammates Cael Nielsen (120), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182), Josh Adkins (195) and Caleb Adkins (220) all took second.
Falls City had a trio of thirds with Wyatt Olberding (138), Thomas Fields (195) and Jaden Nolte (285) finishing odd. Auburn’s Dakoda Oden and Brad Hall were both fourth at 106 and 160, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=64796613
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Syracuse was fourth with 119.5 points at the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Ashland-Greenwood came in fifth with 106.5, Conestoga was sixth with 66 and Louisville had 16 in ninth
The Rockets claimed conference championships with Jace Goebel (120), Barret Brandt (138) and Cy Petersen (145). Ashland-Greenwood had a pair of runners-up in Blaine Christo and Luke Lambert at 132 and 220, respectively
Conestoga’s Gage Totilas won the 195-pound conference title and teammates Keaghon Chini (126) and Carter Plowman (145) were runners-up. Louisville’s top finisher was 120-pounder Garron Bragg, who claimed third.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=648518132