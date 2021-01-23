(KMAland) -- Abby McIntyre won another state championship, Glenwood and Treynor were strong in duals, Lo-Ma took third in Sioux City and more from the day in KMAland wrestling.
John J. Harris Invitational
Check out the complete recap from the John J. Harris Invitational at our Local Sports News Page.
IWCOA Girls State Tournament
Twelve KMAland wrestlers placed in the top eight at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament, led by two-time state champion Abby McIntyre.
The Glenwood senior won the 138-pound championship with a fall in 1:58. Southwest Valley’s Adyson Lundquist and Lewis Central’s Sophie Barnes also wrestled for state championships before finishing as runners-up at 106 and 120, respectively.
LeMars’ Brooke Rood placed third at 285 while Yareli Morales of Sioux City East (106), Bella Canada of AHSTW (195) and Riverside’s Ilana Yanes (285) were fourth.
Ava McNeal of Lewis Central and Angeleena Rasmussen of Sioux City East placed sixth at 106 and 120, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Josephine Wearmouth and Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson were seventh at 132 and 160 and Espie Almazan of Lewis Central took eighth at 160.
McGivern/Blenderman Duals (at Des Moines Lincoln)
Glenwood went 4-0 and won the McGivern/Blenderman Duals at Des Moines Lincoln on Saturday. Sioux City East finished 1-3 and took fourth place.
**Glenwood 48 Sioux City East**
Glenwood winners: CJ Carter, Sully Woods, Trent Patton, Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beeb, Thaine Williamson, Gavin Connell, Tate Mayberry, Tyler Boldra, Mitch Mayberry
**Glenwood 39 Marshall 39
Glenwood winners: Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beeb, Gavin Connell, Renner Bradley, Tate Mayberry, Mitch Mayberry, CJ Carter
**Glenwood 54 Des Moines Lincoln 18**
Glenwood winners: Trent Patton, Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beeb, Kellan Scott, Gavin Connell, Tate Mayberry, Tyler Boldra, Zander Hayes, CJ Carter, Sully Woods
**Glenwood 52 Ottumwa 29**
Glenwood winners: Vincent Mayberry, Matthew Beeb, Kellan Scott, Gavin Connell, Tyler Boldra, Mitch Mayberry, CJ Carter, Sully Woods, Trent Patton
Other scores: Sioux City East 45 Des Moines Lincoln 22, Ottawa 45 Sioux City East 33, Marshalltown 44 Sioux City East 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic Invitational
Logan-Magnolia was third in Sioux City at the Bishop Heelan Catholic Invitational, finishing with 164 points behind Grand Island and Norfolk. LeMars was fourth, Bishop Heelan took sixth, Harlan came in ninth and Sioux City West was 11th.
Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz was the lone Panthers champion at 152 pounds while Mitchell Joines of Heelan won 170 and Colton Hogan of LeMars took 220.
Ed Winger Classic (at Urbandale)
Underwood placed 12th, Lewis Central was 17th and Thomas Jefferson finished in 20th. Stevie Barnes led area wrestlers with a championship at 120 pounds for the Eagles. Underwood had four other medalists.
Lewis Central had three place within the top eight.
Colfax-Mingo Dual Tournament
Treynor was a perfect 5-0 at the Colfax-Mingo Dual Tournament on Saturday.
**Treynor 42 Knoxville 33**
Treynor winners: Jameson Drake, Noah Nelson, Duncan Clark, Carson Burhenne, Caleb Iliff, Logan Young, Corey Coleman
**Treynor 63 North Mahaska 19**
Treynor winners: Ayden Sengmany, Tyson McCain, Logan Marr, Miles NIchols, danny Kinsella, Carson Burhenne, Caleb Iliff, Kyle Moss, Logan Young, Corey Coleman, Joey Bittner
**Treynor 60 Colfax-Mingo 19**
Treynor winners: Jameson Drake, Noah Nelson, Danny Kinsella, Duncan Clark, Carson Burhenne, Caleb Iliff, Kyle Moss, Logan Young, Corey Coleman, Joey Bittner
**Treynor 63 Hinton 18**
Treynor winners: Jameson Drake, Logan Marr, Miles Nichols, Danny Kinsella, Duncan Clark, Carson Burhenne, Caleb Iliff, Kyle Moss, Logan Young, Corey Coleman, Joey Bittner
**Treynor 48 Pleasantville**
Treynor winners: Ayden Sengmany, Tyson McCain, Danny Kinsella, Duncan Clark, Carson Burhenne, Caleb Iliff, Logan Young, Corey Coleman
Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational (at Truro)
Kuemper Catholic was the high area finisher in seventh place with 98 points while AHSTW had 80 in ninth and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas finished with 74 in 10th. East Union (12th) and Martensdale-St. Marys (15th) also participated.
Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (138 lbs), Devin Schall of Martensdale-St. Marys (145) and Denver Pauley of AHSTW (170 lbs) were all champions.
Kuemper Catholic and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas had five place-winners while AHSTW had four and Martensdale-St. Marys finished with two.
Herb Irgens Invitational (at OABCIG)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 175 points to finish second to Don Bosco (298.5 points) at the two-day tournament. Audubon scored 43 and Woodbine had 32.5 in 18th and 19th, respectively.
Jack Gaukel won the 152-pound championship for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, handing Zander Ernst of Ridge View his first loss of the season in the final. The Warriors had 10 total medalists and three other finalists.
Audubon had three medalists of their own.
Warrior Duals (at Alta)
Coon Rapids-Bayard had a 0-4 day at the Warrior Duals in Alta.
**Alta/Aurelia 59 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18**
CRB winners: Kale Pevestorf, Josue Ramirez, Toby Benninger
**Manson Northwest Webster 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12**
CRB winners: Aaron McAlister, Josue Ramirez
**West Monona-Whiting 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15**
CRB winners: Kale Pevestorf, Aaron McAlister, Josue Ramirez
**Western Christian 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18**
CRB winners: Aaron McAlister, Josue Ramirez, Alex Duran
Dave Ewing Duals
Abraham Lincoln had a one-win day a the Dale Ewing Duals in Ankeny.
**Spencer 36 Abraham Lincoln 34**
AL Winners: Aiden Keller, Jude Ryan, camden Erickson, Warren Summers, Gabe Daniels, Jameson VanderVelde, Parker Herzog, Seth Frush.
**Ankeny 49 Abraham Lincoln 21**
AL winners: Aiden Keller, Jude Ryan, Gabe Daniels, Parker Herzog, Seth Frush.
**Independence 65 Abraham Lincoln 5**
AL winner: Jude Ryan
**Bondurant-Farrar 54 Abraham Lincoln 24**
AL winners: Jude Ryan, Camden Erickson, Gabe Daniels, Aiden Keller
**Abraham Lincoln 48 Sioux City North 26**
AL winners: Camden Erickson, Carlos Andrade, Warren Summers, Connor Hytrek, Parker Herzog, Seth Frush, Aiden Keller, Jude Ryan
Other Scores: Ankeny 59 Sioux City North 21; Bondurant-Farrar 51 Sioux City North; Spencer 68 Sioux City North 12; Independence 62 Sioux City North 18
Gary Haag Invitational (at Brookfield, Missouri)
Moravia had 15 points and finished in 12th place. Connor Golston led the Mohawks with a championship at 160.
Midland Empire Conference Championship (at Benton)
Maryville had 150 points and finish in fifth place at the MEC Tournament on Saturday.
Keiren Watkins led the Spoofhounds in winning the 195-pound conference championship.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Plattsmouth was fourth and scored 122 points at their home tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils had two finalists and nine total medalists on the day.
Nebraska Capitol Conference (at Arlington)
Syracuse placed fourth at the NCC Tournament with 90 points. Ashland-Greenwood was sixth with 80 while Conestoga had 78.5 in seventh. Louisville placed ninth with just eight points.
Syracuse had a pair of champions in Burton Brandt (195) and Zachary Burr (285) while Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood won at 113 and Cameron Williams of Conestoga took the 132-pound championship.
Weeping Water Girls Invitational
Weeping Water scored 53 points and placed seventh wheel Johnson County Central was 15th, Louisville came in 17th and Palmyra came in 19th.
Auburn finished 2-1 while Falls City went 0-3 at the Fairbury Duals on Saturday.
**Fairbury 57 Auburn 13**
Auburn winners: Triston Perry, Tye Ommert, Kyler Thomas
**Fairbury 60 Falls City 24**
Falls City winners: Wyatt Olberding, Kadyn Strecker, Thomas Fields, Kaleb Zulkoski
**Auburn 48 Falls City 24**
Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Kyler Thomas, Keegon Jones, Brad Hall, Isiah Katzenstein, Cassius Cotton, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall
Falls City winners: Wyatt Olberding, thomas Fields, Kaleb Zulkoski, Ray Feek
**Auburn 35 Seward 34**
Auburn winners: Triston Perry, Kyler Thomas, Brad Hall, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall
**Seward 42 Falls City 18**
Falls City winners: Kaleb Zulkoski, Wyatt Olberding, Thomas Fields