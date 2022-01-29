(KMAland) -- Nebraska City won the Trailblazer Conference Tournament and Auburn had a respectable showing at Central Valley on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland wrestling rundown below.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT PLATTEVIEW
Nebraska City won the conference tournament with 166.5 points. The Pioneers received championships from Drew Weddle (106), Chase Landreth (113), Carlos Prados (120), Bayler Poston (145) and Hayden Schalk (160). Gabe Hartman (132), Andres Pro (138) and Clay DuVall (285) were runners-up.
Plattsmouth finished fourth. Josh Adkins was their lone champion at 195 pounds.
Nebraska City was the highest-scoring girls team with 95.5 points. Azaria Ruby (100), Clarissa Moyer (107) and Pacie Lee (126) were champs, along with Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber (114) and Grace Stonner (145).
CENTRAL VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Auburn took second with 115 points. Dakoda Oden (106) and Brad Hall (160) won titles for the Bulldogs. Johnson County Central finished fifth behind titles from Logan Topp (113) and Terry Trew (195). Palmyra's Dedrick Dowding (152) was also a champion.