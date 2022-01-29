(KMAland) -- The AL girls and boys won team titles at East Mills and Cedar Bluffs, Missouri Valley and Bedford/Lenox also claimed team titles and much more from the day in KMAland wrestling.
East Mills Invitational
Abraham Lincoln had 179 points and won the East Mills Invitational. Treynor was third with 131 while Logan-Magnolia (129) and Southwest Iowa (116.5) rounded out the top five.
East Mills scored 69 points in seventh, East Union had 57 in eighth and Lewis Central and Woodbine tied for ninth with 55. Southwest Valley (44), Griswold (27) and East Atchison (26) were also on hand.
The Lynx had three individual champions on the day, getting titles from Jaymeson VanderVelde at 106, Parker Herzog at 132 and Caden McDowell at 138. Treynor was led by a championship from Daniel Gregory at 285.
Southwest Iowa claimed two titles at 113 and 120 with Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson winning their respective brackets. East Mills also had two champions with Ryan Stortenbecker claiming his 145-pound bracket and Brodyn Wray winning at 152.
Lo-Ma had a pair of runner-up finishes from Lyrick Stueve at 120 and Harley Christensen at 138. East Union’s Damon Hayes (145) and Terrian Islas (182) were also runner-up finishers. Lewis Central had three wrestlers finish third in Max Roseland (106), Christian Jake (182) and Landon Koch (285).
Woodbine also had three finish in third with Thomas Tremel (145), Nate Wright (152) and Colton Walsh (160) leading the Tigers. Ian Forsythe was the high finisher for Southwest Valley, placing second at 126. Griswold had a pair of fourths from Cale Swain and Wyatt Peterson at 170 and 182, respectively, and East Atchison’s Aaron Schlueter came in third at 195.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Charger Invitational
AHSTW placed third with 143.5 points at the Charger Invitational. Nodaway Valley had 132.5 in fourth and Riverside scored 109 in fifth. Tri-Center had 56 in 14th, Moravia scored 42 in 17th and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas had 19 in 19th.
AHSTW’s day was highlighted by a pair of individual championships from Hayden Fischer and Denver Pauley at 138 and 170, respectively. Nodaway Valley had three runners-up with Elliot Cooney, Jaxon Christensen and Caelen DeVault wrestling in the finals at 126, 132 and 182.
Riverside’s Jace Rose (126) and Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg (182) were individual champions for their teams. Moravia’s Dalton Ervin came in second at 106, and Southeast Warren’s Colton Halterman placed third at 126.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Audubon Wheeler Invitational
Missouri Valley was the team champion in Audubon on Saturday, finishing with 268 points. Creston JV was fourth with 137 while Atlantic-CAM JV came in fifth with 126.5. Audubon posted 73 points in seventh, Thomas Jefferson had 50 in ninth, Missouri Valley JV had 11 in 11th and West Harrison came in 12th with 10.
The Big Reds claimed eight individual championships on a dominant day. Eli Becerra (113), Riley Radke (132), Ben Hansen (160), Cody Gilpin (170), Shane Sinclair (182), Gage Clausen (195), Brek Boruff (195) and Connor Murray (285) all won their brackets.
The only other area champion came from Atlantic-CAM’s Nathan Keier, who won at 220.
Creston’s day was led by three third-place finishers in Milo Staver (126), Gavin Evans (152) and Brennan Hayes (160). The host Wheelers were topped by a pair of third-place finishers in Keegan Deist at 160 and Cooper Nielsen at 220.
Thomas Jefferson’s top finish came from 170-pounder Gabriel Klabenes in fourth, Missouri Valley’s JV got a sixth from Owen Towne at 170 and James Kraft and Landon Carritt led West Harrison with sixth-place finishes at 113 and 195, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Quad State Classic (at Maryville)
Bedford/Lenox won the team championship with 254 points at the Quad State Classic in Maryville on Saturday. Maryville was fourth with 91, and Mount Ayr rounded out the top five with 81. Rock Port was seventh with 71, Bedford/Lenox JV had 37 in 10th and Maryville JV scored four in 14th.
Chase England (120), Dylan Stein (126), Dalton Kitzman (138) and Conner Fitzgerald (145) all scored individual championship wins for Bedford/Lenox.
Maryville’s Zeke Adamson won a title at 220, Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight took the 170-pound bracket and Rock Port’s Colten Stevens won at 182.
Dalton Swartz had a third-place run at 120 pounds for the Bedford/Lenox JV team. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
K-P Krosch Invitational (at Kingsley-Pierson)
Sioux City East came in fifth place and scored 101 points at Kingsley-Pierson. LeMars was sixth with 72.
East picked up an individual championship from Nick Fehl at 113 pounds while LeMars’ top finish came from Arik Burnett as the runner-up at 170
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Grand River Conference Tournament (at Polo)
North Andrew had 44 points and finished sixth at the Grand River Conference Tournament. Stanberry finished with 28 points in eighth.
North Andrew had two conference champions in Mattox Sybert at 106 and Dawson Fansher at 126. Stanberry’s top finish was a third from Austin Colvin at 285.
View the complete results from the torment linked here.
Raymond Central Invitational
Syracuse had 129.5 points and finished fourth at Raymond Central on Saturday. Falls City was sixth with 100 points, and Auburn came in 11th with 43.
The Rockets big day came courtesy of a trio of runner-up finishes from Jace Goebel (120), Barrett Brandt (138) and Cy Petersen (145). Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding and Jaden Nolte captured individual championships at 138 and 285, respectively.
Auburn was led by Brad Hall, who finished third at 160. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Amherst Girls Invitational
Weeping Water was the high finisher for the area, placing ninth with 25 points.
Libby Sutton was the top finisher for Weeping Water, placing as a runner-up at 132. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Cedar Bluffs Girls Invitational
Abraham Lincoln had 61 points to win the Cedar Bluffs Invitational. Johnson County Central was also on hand and had 43 points in fourth. Louisville was 11th with 31.
Southwest Valley’s Adyson Lundquist wrestled for Abraham Lincoln at the tournament and won the 114-pound bracket.
Johnson County Central’s Rita Ceballos also won at 145 pounds, and Louisville’s Payton Thiele and Daysha Jones were third at 100 and 152, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational
Conestoga placed fourth and had 108 points at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational.
Carter Plowman led the way for the Cougars with a win at 145 pounds. View the complete results from the meet linked here.