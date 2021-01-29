(KMAland) -- Auburn finished second at the ECNC while Nebraska City was third at the Trailblazer Conference meet on Friday in KMAland wrestling.
Trailblazer Conference Meet at Nebraska City
Beatrice had 174 points to win the first Trailblazer Conference Meet. Platteview scored 111 in second while Nebraska City put up 105.5 in third. Plattsmouth was fourth with 104.5.
Nebraska City had two champions with Bayler Poston winning at 145 and Mikah Ruiz at 220.
Plattsmouth had three finalists to lead their day.
East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Malcolm
Auburn finished second behind Malcolm in the East Central Nebraska Conference. The Bulldogs finished with 123.5 points to Malcolm’s 147.5.
Falls City ended up in third with 80 while Palmyra was fifth with 51, Johnson County Central sixth with 45 and Weeping Water seventh with 30.
Auburn got championships from Wyatt Rowell at 195 and Daryl Wheeldon at 220. Falls City had a trio of wins from Kaleb Zulkoski (106), Ray Feek (113) and Wyatt Olbderding (126).
Other champions from the area were Palmyra’s Dedrick Dowding (152), Johnson County Central’s JaPriece Morehead (132) and Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins (138).