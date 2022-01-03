(KMAland) -- Bedford/Lenox picked up wins over a pair of POI rivals and more from the night in KMAland wrestling.
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Bedford/Lenox went 2-1 with a pair of wins over Pride of Iowa rivals Wayne and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas. Dylan Stein and Conner Fitzgerald were both 3-0 on the night. Wayne’s Chad Kent went 3-0 to lead the Falcons.
Bedford/Lenox 72 Wayne 6
Bedford/Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Trayce Miller, Dawson Marshall, Mizael Gomez, Dalton Swartz, Chase England
Wayne winner: Chad Kent
Bedford/Lenox 71 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 6
Bedford/Lenox winners: Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Trayce Miller, Xavier Adamson, Dawson Marshall, Mizael Gomez, Chase England, Dylan Stein
SEW/M-D winner: Colton Halterman
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54 Wayne 18
SEW/M-D winners: Brody Crow, Levi Halterman, Anthony Schneider, Jarett Davison, Cole Metz, Logan Montgomery, Trey Fisher, Kael Calkoski, Rylan Jimenez
Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson, Cutler Buban, Chad Kent
Southeast Polk 57 Bedford/Lenox 13
Bedford/Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Conner Fitzgerald, Devin Whipple
Southeast Polk 78 Wayne 6
Wayne winner: Chad Kent
Southeast Polk 81 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 0
No Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas winners.
AT THOMAS JEFFERSON
Thomas Jefferson took a couple of home losses to Nebraska schools. Ashton Schubert, Hayden Kramer and Hunter Kennedy all had one win each.
Concordia/Douglas County West 72 Thomas Jefferson 6
TJ winner: Ashton Schubert
Omaha South 51 Thomas Jefferson 12
TJ winners: Hayden Kramer, Hunter Kennedy