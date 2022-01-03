High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Bedford/Lenox picked up wins over a pair of POI rivals and more from the night in KMAland wrestling.

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN 

Bedford/Lenox went 2-1 with a pair of wins over Pride of Iowa rivals Wayne and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas. Dylan Stein and Conner Fitzgerald were both 3-0 on the night. Wayne’s Chad Kent went 3-0 to lead the Falcons.

Bedford/Lenox 72 Wayne 6

Bedford/Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Trayce Miller, Dawson Marshall, Mizael Gomez, Dalton Swartz, Chase England

Wayne winner: Chad Kent

Bedford/Lenox 71 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 6 

Bedford/Lenox winners: Dalton Kitzman, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Izaak Dukes, Jake Cox, Trayce Miller, Xavier Adamson, Dawson Marshall, Mizael Gomez, Chase England, Dylan Stein

SEW/M-D winner: Colton Halterman

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54 Wayne 18 

SEW/M-D winners: Brody Crow, Levi Halterman, Anthony Schneider, Jarett Davison, Cole Metz, Logan Montgomery, Trey Fisher, Kael Calkoski, Rylan Jimenez

Wayne winners: Cooper Anderson, Cutler Buban, Chad Kent

Southeast Polk 57 Bedford/Lenox 13

Bedford/Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Conner Fitzgerald, Devin Whipple

Southeast Polk 78 Wayne 6 

Wayne winner: Chad Kent

Southeast Polk 81 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 0 

No Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas winners.

AT THOMAS JEFFERSON

Thomas Jefferson took a couple of home losses to Nebraska schools. Ashton Schubert, Hayden Kramer and Hunter Kennedy all had one win each.

Concordia/Douglas County West 72 Thomas Jefferson 6 

TJ winner: Ashton Schubert

Omaha South 51 Thomas Jefferson 12

TJ winners: Hayden Kramer, Hunter Kennedy

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.