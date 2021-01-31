(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln, Bedford/Lenox and Logan-Magnolia all claimed tournament titles to highlight Saturday's wrestling action in KMAland.
HAWKEYE TEN AT RED OAK
Creston/O-M won their second consecutive team title while nine different KMAland schools claimed at least one individual champion. The complete recap from this tournament can be found at our Local Sports Page.
EAST MILLS TOURNAMENT
Abraham Lincoln claimed the team title with 209.5 points. Seth Frush (120), Aiden Keller (138) and Gabe Daniels (285) were champions for the Lynx. East Mills finished second in their own tournament with 166 points. Jackson Wray and Brody Gordon were champs for the Wolverines at 160 and 182. Other champions were East Union's Milo Staver (113) and Jarryn Stephens (126), Southwest Iowa's Sam Daly (220), Woodbine's Cameron Cline (132) and Southwest Valley's Brayden Maeder (106),
ACGC TOURNAMENT
Riverside paced KMAland teams with a fifth-place finish. Jace Rose (120) was the lone champion for the Bulldogs. Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg (182) and Coon Rapids-Bayard's Kale Pevestorf (195) were also champions.
MARYVILLE TOURNAMENT
Bedford/Lenox edged Mount Ayr by three points to claim the title. Colby Nelson (120), Dalton Kitzman (126) and Devin Whipple (285) were champions for them. Mount Ayr received titles from Drew Ehlen (106), Bryce Shaha (132), Trae Ehlen (145) and Jaydon Knight (152). Maryville finished third and had two champions -- Drew Spire (160) and Keiren Watkins (195).
ROLAND-STORY TOURNAMENT
Central Decatur beat Saydel in dual action, but lost to Hampton-Dumont and Roland-Story. Tegan Carson had a perfect day for the Cardinals
KINGSLEY-PIERSON TOURNAMENT
Sioux City East finished fourth in the team standings, led by runner-up performances from Jadyn Friedrichs (106), Nick Fehl (113) and Victor Bird (195).
AUDUBON TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia scored 266 points to claim the crown. Kai Carritt (113), Wyatt Reisz (138), Briar Reisz (152), Gavin Maguire (160) and Cole Leonard (220) were champs for the Panthers. Missouri Valley finished second with titles from Eli Becerra (106), Zavier Trovato (120), Andrew Bowman (132) and Gage Clausen (170). Audubon's duo of Carter Andreasen (145) and Javyn Bladt (182) were also champions
RAYMOND CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Syracuse finished fourth, led by a title from Burton Brandt (195).
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL TOURNAMENT
Conestoga finished third as a team thanks to four champions -- Braden Ruffner (120), Keaghon Chini (126), Cameron Williams (132) and Carter Plowman (145).
BOONE CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood finished ninth. Shane Allington (152) and Luke Lambert (195) highlighted the A-G's efforts with third-place medals.
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Weeping Water's Riley Hohn (103) and Raelyn Wilson (109) claimed medals with sixth and second-place finishes. Nebraska City's Pacie Lee (132) was fourth.