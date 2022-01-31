(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water girls scored 97 points and claimed the East Central Nebraska Conference championship.
Abraham Lincoln had 57 points in third while Johnson County Central finished with 20 points in sixth. Palmyra had 17 in seventh, and Falls City scored 14 in eighth.
The Indians got four individual championships from Riley Hohn (100), Raelyn Wilson (114), Libby Sutton (132) and Samantha Burch (132).
AL’s Hannah Davis and Jacqueline Bunten also picked up championships of their own at 107 and 138, respectively, and Johnson County Central’s Rita Ceballos won at 145. Palmyra’s top finish was from Bettie Jo Chambers at 107, finishing in second, while Falls City’s Daphne Schramm was also a runner-up at 132.
