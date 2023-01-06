(KMAland) -- Riverside had a strong first day in Kansas City, Ashland-Greenwood took second at their home tournament and Louisville won a pair of duals on Friday.
MILLARD WEST INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central scored 107.5 points to finish in seventh place. The Titans were led by Carter Schorsch, who won the 113-pound bracket. Chance Chappell was second at 170, and Daniel Overall (106) and Braylon Kammrad (182) were third in their brackets.
View the complete results from the meet here.
Joe Crouthers Invitational at Kansas City North
Riverside leads the team standings with 51.5 points. AC Roller (165) went 3-0 while Kellen Oliver (120), Jaxon Gordon (144), Taven Moore (150) and Caden Forristall had 2-0 days.
View full results from the first day of the tournament here.
JERRY HENTGES DUAL TOURNAMENT AT SPIRIT-LAKE PARK
Sioux City North finished eighth in this tournament after an 0-4 day. Axel Gonzalez and Kevin Klein were three-time victors for the Stars.
Central Springs 71 Sioux City North 12
SCN winners: Kevin Klein, Miskoo Petite
Spirit Lake Park 42 Sioux City North 36
SCN winners: Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez, Kevin Klein, Noah Caldwell, Reise Davis, Adrian Ramirez, Noah Reed
Sioux Center 66 Sioux City North 15
SCN winners: Axel Gonzalez, Kevin Klein, Adrian Ramirez
East Sac County 51 Sioux City North 30
SCN winners: Reise Davis, Noah Reed, Miskoo Petite, Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez
TRI-COUNTY DUALS
No Results Reported
JACK MURRAY INVITE AT ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
Ashland-Greenwood finished second with 135 points. Davis Brady (120), Cael Smith (132), Coy Beetison (145) and Treyton Tweton (170) were runners-up for Ashland-Greenwood.
Nebraska City finished third in the team race. Drew Weddle (120) and Gabe Hartman (132) were champions. Plattsmouth's Orion Parker was also a champion, doing so at 285 pounds.
View the full results here.
WILBER-CLATONIA DUALS
Louisville went 2-2 and took seventh place at the Wilber-Clatonia Duals while Johnson County Central was 1-3 and finished in eighth.
Aiden Wedekind led the way for Louisville with four victories while Niklas Sorensen, Peyton Welsh, Tucker McCarthy and Quincy Trent had three each.
Tucker Thomas and Christian Harrifeld had four wins apiece for Johnson County Central. Logan Topp, Levi Boardman and Terry Trew all won three times.
Check out the KMAland results below.
Pool A: Logan View 50 Louisville 21
Louisville winners: Niklas Sorensen, Peyton Welsh, Aiden Wedekind, Tucker McCarthy
Pool A: Norfolk Catholic 35 Louisville 24
Louisville winners: Easton Kozeny, Niklas Sorensen, Quincy Trent, Peyton Welsh, Nicholas McCaul
Pool B: Wilber-Clatonia 45 Johnson County Central 30
JCC winners: Austin Grace, Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Charlie Rinne
Pool B: Lincoln Christian 48 Johnson County Central 36
JCC winners: Ezekiel Burki, Logan Topp, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld
7-8-9: Louisville 42 Johnson County Central 33
Louisville winners: Cody Lutz, Nathan Monahan, Quincy Trent, Peyton Welsh, Aiden Wedekind, Tucker McCarthy, Nicholas McCaul
JCC winners: Terry Trew, Cameron Werner, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Logan Topp, Levi Boardman
7-8-9: Louisville 42 Sutton 24
Louisville winners: Nathan Monahan, Quincy Trent, Aiden Wedekind, Jager Barnes, Tucker McCarthy, Cody Lutz, Niklas Sorensen
7-8-9: Johnson County Central 48 Sutton 36
JCC winners: Terry Trew, Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Logan topp, Levi Boardman, Lee Xayaphonesongkham, Braiden Nichols
HIGH PLAINS TOURNAMENT
Syracuse sits sixth in the team standings with 42 points. Carter Wander (106), Peyton DeMello (132), Barret Brandt (138), Cy Petersen (160), Brody Brandt (182) and Chance Buchanan (285) are into the quarterfinals for the Rockets.
View the full results from day one here.