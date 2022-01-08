(KMAland) -- Nebraska City won the team title at Ashland-Greenwood and it was a good night for KMAland girls wrestlers on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland wrestling rundown below.
SPIRIT LAKE TOURNAMENT
Sioux City North took seventh. The Stars' lone dual win was a 33-24 win over East Sac County. They dropped duals to West Lyon (62-12), Lake Mills (60-21) and MOC-Floyd Valley (42-24). Cayden Vollmer, Cameron Sorensen and Cole Bertrand had three wins apiece for Sioux City North.
Mid-Buchanan Tournament
East Atchison's Brooklyn Wennihan, Stanberry's Lexi Kerwin (130) and East Atchison's Aly Wooten (195) were champions while North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger (125) and Ariel Swope (105) took second in their respective classes. Rock Port's Jaylynn Gast (100) was also a runner-up.
High Plains Community Tournament
Syracuse is currently 10th in the team standings with 29 points. Barret Brandt (138) went 3-0 in pool action while Cy Petersen (145) went 3-1.
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Nebraska City edged Plattsmouth for the team title with 180.5 points, against the Blue Devils' 166. Bayler Poston (145), Cael Kreifel (152) and Hayden Schalk (160) were champions while Drew Weddle 9106), Chase Landreth (113), Gabe Hartman (120) and Mikah Ruiz (220) were runners-up.
Plattsmouth's Cael Nielsen (113), Josh Colgrove (170), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182) and Josh Adkins (195) claimed titles, along with Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo (132) and Luke Lambert (220) and Falls City's Wyatt Olberding (138).
Wilber-Clatonia Duals Tournament
Louisville and Johnson County Central were fourth and fifth in their respective pools. Louisville went 1-3 while Johnson County Central was 0-4. The Lions beat the Thunderbirds via 36-36 tiebreaker for their lone win and had losses to Milford (78-0), Raymond Central (72-12) and Lincoln Christian. Johnson County Central also lost to those teams, doing so by respective scores of 78-0, 76-6 and 60-24.
Millard West Tournament
Several KMAland Nebraska girls wrestlers won titles: Nebraska City's Azaria Ruby (100) and Clarissa Moyer (107), Conestoga's Kylee Plowman (114) and Emory Trofholz (126) and Louisville's Daysha Jones (152).
Tri County Tournament
Auburn and Weeping Water each had one win in the first day of the dual tournament. The Bulldogs beat Weeping Water (48-36) while Weeping Water beat Centura (42-36). Weeping Water suffered losses to Tri-County (60-21) and Fillmore Central (78-6) while Auburn lost to Republic County (42-30), Lakeview (76-3) and Tri-County (53-18)