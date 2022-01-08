(KMAland) --
Gary Christensen Invite (at Winterset)
Clarinda was the highest finishing area team at the meet, posting 91 points in eighth place. Southwest Iowa finished with 48.5 in 11th, and Martensdale-St. Marys (39 points), East Union (23) and Southeast Warren (15.5) were 14th through 16th.
Logan Green of Clarinda was the lone area champion, winning the 285-pound bracket. Find the complete results linked here.
West Sioux Invitational
Lewis Central was fifth and had 97.5 points on Saturday at the West Sioux Invitational.
The Titans had three second-place finishes from Carter Schorsch (106), Jaxon Brewer (113) and Logan Koch (152).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Flanagan Invitational (at Crestwood)
Creston scored 214 points and won the Flanagan Invitational at Crestwood on Saturday. Justin Parsons (106), Brennan Hayes (160) and Max Chapman (220) all won individual championships on the day.
View the complete results linked here.
Tri-Center Invitational
Harlan scored 162 points to edge past West Monona’s 156 at the Tri-Center Invitational. Kuemper Catholic was third with 136, Missouri Valley had 134 in fourth and Hinton rounded out the top five with 125.5 points.
Other area teams, their place and their points: 8. Nodaway Valley (90), 10. Treynor (74), 11. Tri-Center (72), 14. Southwest Valley (42), 15. St. Albert (32), 16. East Mills (25), 17. Woodbine (11).
Harlan had a trio of wins on the day with Jesse Jens (106), Luke Freund (126) and Luke Musich (132) all claiming their respective brackets.
Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra (113), Kuemper Catholic’s Cal Wanninger (220) and Daniel Gregory of Treynor (285) were other champions. Also of note, Nodaway Valley’s Jaxon Christensen finished second at 138 and reached 100 career wins.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Ogden Girls Tournament
Several area teams and individuals performed well at the Ogden Girls Tournament on Saturday. Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal and Sophie Barnes, Kuemper Catholic’s Kyra Wolterman, Nodaway Valley’s Grace Britten and Riley Ernst of LeMars all won individual championships on the day.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
61st Annual Joe Crouthers Invitational (at North Kansas City)
Riverside had a strong showing at the Joe Crouthers Invitational, finishing the weekend with 137 points in second place.
Nathan Messerschmidt claimed an impressive championship at 285 pounds while Davis Bramman (106), Dalton Smith (113), Jaden Tietsort (120), Jace Rose (126) and Brody Zimmerman (160) all came in third place.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Bedford/Lenox scored 460 points to win the Crusader Invitational in Coon Rapids. Coon Rapids-Bayard was sixth on the day with 38 points.
Bedford/Lenox had several individual champions, including Mizael Gomez (106), Chase England (126), Conner Fitzgerald (145), Trenton Beck (152) and Jake Cox (182).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
PCM Mustang Invitational
Central Decatur scored 59.5 points and finished in ninth place at the PCM Mustang Invitational on Saturday.
Tegan Carson won the individual championship at 220 pounds while Jesse Niebauer was second at 182 and Devin Adams took third at 138.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
North Mahaska Invitational
Mount Ayr had a strong sixth-place finish and scored 77 points at the North Mahaska Invitational on Saturday.
Keaton White led the way for the Raiders with a championship at 182 pounds. Jaydon Knight and Braydon Swietlik finished second at 170 and 220, respectively, and Brock Shaha was third at 106.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Logan-Magnolia Girls Tournament
Several KMAland girls wrestlers picked up championships at the Logan-Magnolia Girls Tournament on Saturday.
AL’s Hannah Davis and Jacqueline Bunten, Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson and Jocelyn Buffum, Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson, Treynor’s Ava Kennedy, Southwest Valley’s Ady Lundquist, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Lila Walding and AHSTW’s Bella Canada all won their individual brackets.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Sioux City East Duals Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic went 3-1 at the Sioux City East Duals Tournament while East finished 2-2 and West was 0-4. View the results below.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Sioux City East 21
Heelan winners: Ethan Erickson, Natron Bisse, Max Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Radyn Neal, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon, Liam Cleary
SCE winners: Nick Fehl, Jadyn Friedrichs, Luke Brockelsby, Chris Sanford
Norfolk 72 Sioux City East 9
SCE winners: Nick Fehl, Vincent Pomerson
Sioux City East 60 Sioux City West 18
SCE winners: Nick Fehl, Jadyn Friedrichs, Luke Brockelsby, Vincent Pomerson, Darrel Torres, Jesus Sanchez, Paxton McCaslen, Riley Neal, Bradyn Fahrendholz, Cameron Buchanan
SCW winners: Tytan Webb, Julio Santos, Kaden Buss
Sioux City East 45 Storm Lake 30
SCE winners: Mitchell Paronto, Nick Fehl, Jadyn Friedrichs, Luke Brockelsby, Vincent Pomerson, Darrel Torres, Jesus Sanchez, Cameron Buchanan
Norfolk 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24
Heelan winners: Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Sioux City West 9
Heelan winners: Jackson Kinnetz, Ethan Samson, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake mcGowan, Radyn Neal, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon, James Cleary, Joey Fitzsimmons, Ethan Erickson, Max Samson
SCW winners: Evan Tweet, Kaden Buss
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Storm Lake 12
Heelan winners: Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon, Liam Cleary, Joey Fitzsimmons, Naeron Bisse, Keenan Aesoph, Max Samson
Norfolk 78 Sioux City West 6
SCW winners: Tytan Webb
Storm Lake 57 Sioux City West 12
SCW winners: Kaden Buss, Evan Tweet
Linn-Mar Duals
LeMars took seventh place at the Linn-Mar Duals on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Clear Creek-Amana (45-28) in pool play before a win over Clinton (49-21) in the placement dual. LeMars also fell in pool play to Mount Vernon (57-18) and Solon (45-33).
Alex Allen led the way for the Bulldogs with 30 points on the day. View the complete results linked here.
Ottumwa Invitational
Moravia scored 97 points and finished in eighth place at the Ottumwa Invitational.
Aiden Golston placed third at 120 pounds to lead the way for the Mohawks, scoring 17 points on the day.
Find the complete results linked here.
Mid-Buchanan Invitational
Shenandoah was third and had 38 points at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational on Saturday. Maryvile was fifth with 34 while Rock Port (22), East Atchison (16), Stanberry (11.5) and North Andrew (8) also scored.
Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin won his bracket at 145 while North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher won the 132-pound title and Colten Stevens of Rock Port was the champ at 182.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Beatrice Invitational
The Weeping Water girls claimed fifth with 72 points in Beatrice. Johnson County Central was eighth with 66 points.
Libby Sutton was the only champion for Weeping Water at 132 while Johnson County Central picked up wins from Jocelyn Prado and Rita Ceballos at 100 and 145, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Norm Manstedt Invitational (at High Plains)
Syracuse placed ninth and had 85 points at the Norm Manstedt Invitational. The high finish for the Rockets came from Barret Brandt, who came in second at 138 pounds.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Malcolm Invite
Palmyra had 21 points and finished in 12th at the Malcolm Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers were led by a third-place finish from Evan Bryan-Aldrich at 220. Michael Bryan-Aldrich was fourth at the same weight.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Aquinas Catholic Invitational
Conestoga scored 40.5 points and finished in seventh place at the Aquinas Catholic Invitational on Saturday.
Carter Plowman led the way for the Cougars on the day with a runner-up finish at 145 pounds. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Tri County Duals Tournament
Auburn was fifth and Weeping Water came in sixth at the Tri County Duals Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Weeping Water (48-36), Meridian (54-17), Humboldt-TRS (36-27) and Albany (42-29). Weeping Water, meanwhile, nabbed victories over Centura (42-36), Humboldt-TRS (39-36), Albany (48-36) and Meridian (48-17).
Weeping Water’s Caelen Wipf had 48 team points to lead area schools on the weekend. Auburn’s Brad Hall and Daryl Wheeldon led their team with 42 points each.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.