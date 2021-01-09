(KMAland) -- Nebraska City was victorious at the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament to highlight Friday's light slate of wrestling action in KMAland.
AT SPIRIT LAKE
Sioux City North finished fifth in the dual tournament. The Stars beat Cherokee (54-17) and MOC-Floyd Valley (46-28), but lost to West Lyon (53-24) and Sioux Center (45-36).
AT ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
Nebraska City won the team title with 200 points. The Pioneers received titles from Brexton Roberts (182), Mikah Ruiz (220) and Gavin Bailey (285). Hayden Schalk (120), Bayler Poston (145), Lee Hobbs (152) and Chance Sjulin were runner-ups.
Plattsmouth finished third as a team with 149 points. Josh Adkins (152) and Josh Colgrove (160) were champions.
Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo (113) and Luke Lambert (195), as well as Falls City's Wyatt Olberding (126) also claimed titles.
AT CRETE
Platteview's Pheonix Jensen and Nebraska City's Azaria Ruby were the highest-finishing area wrestlers, doing so with a runner-up performances in their respective brackets.
AT TRI-COUNTY
Humboldt-Table-Rock Steinauer finished fourth, Auburn fifth and Weeping Water seventh.
HTRS beat Auburn (44-42) and Meridian (42-23). Auburn posted dual wins over Meridian (54-12), Weeping Water (42-35) and Centura (42-34) while Weeping Water's lone dual win came over Meridian (36-18)
AT WILBER-CLATONIA
Milford took first in the Friday portion of the dual tournament. Louisville and Johnson County Central will participate in the Saturday action of this tournament.