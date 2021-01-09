Class 2A District Wrestling
Buy Now
Photo by Joe Moore, J&C Moore Photography, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City was victorious at the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament to highlight Friday's light slate of wrestling action in KMAland. 

AT SPIRIT LAKE

Sioux City North finished fifth in the dual tournament. The Stars beat Cherokee (54-17) and MOC-Floyd Valley (46-28), but lost to West Lyon (53-24) and Sioux Center (45-36).

AT ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

Nebraska City won the team title with 200 points. The Pioneers received titles from Brexton Roberts (182), Mikah Ruiz (220) and Gavin Bailey (285). Hayden Schalk (120), Bayler Poston (145), Lee Hobbs (152) and Chance Sjulin were runner-ups. 

Plattsmouth finished third as a team with 149 points. Josh Adkins (152) and Josh Colgrove (160) were champions. 

Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo (113) and Luke Lambert (195), as well as Falls City's Wyatt Olberding (126) also claimed titles.

AT CRETE

Platteview's Pheonix Jensen and Nebraska City's Azaria Ruby were the highest-finishing area wrestlers, doing so with a runner-up performances in their respective brackets. 

AT TRI-COUNTY

Humboldt-Table-Rock Steinauer finished fourth, Auburn fifth and Weeping Water seventh. 

HTRS beat Auburn (44-42) and Meridian (42-23). Auburn posted dual wins over Meridian (54-12), Weeping Water (42-35) and Centura (42-34) while Weeping Water's lone dual win came over Meridian (36-18) 

AT WILBER-CLATONIA 

Milford took first in the Friday portion of the dual tournament. Louisville and Johnson County Central will participate in the Saturday action of this tournament. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.