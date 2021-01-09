(KMAland) -- Clarinda went 4-0 in Winterset, Creston/O-M was second in Cresco, LC had two champs in West Sioux, Syracuse and Johnson County Central were third at Oakland-Craig and Wilber-Clatoni, respectively, and more from a busy day of wrestling in KMAland.
Rollin Dyer Invitational at Atlantic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic on Saturday. Find the complete recap from the meet at our Local Sports News Page.
Gary Christensen Duals (at Winterset)
Clarinda went a perfect 4-0 to win Pool B at the Gary Christensen Duals in Winterset. Clarinda was led by Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard and Kaden Whipp, who all accounted for 24 points apiece. Also in Pool B, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 2-2, Martensdale-St. Marys went 1-3 and Thomas Jefferson was 0-4. Martensdale-St. Marys’ Conor Cassady also accumulated 24 points on the day.
In Pool C, East Union, Clarke/Murray and Southwest Iowa all went 1-3 to take third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Clarinda 66 Thomas Jefferson 12
Clarinda winners: Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff, Michael Mayer, Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Dillan Hunter, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green
TJ winners: Deven Bovee, Alex Mendoza
Clarinda 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 12
Clarinda winners: Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Brayden Nothwehr, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green, Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff, Michael Mayer
MSTM winners: Cael Cassady, Conor Cassady
Clarinda 51 ADM 27
Clarinda winners: Tyler Raybourn, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green, Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff, Kale Downey, Karson Downey
Clarinda 63 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 15
Clarinda winners: Dillan Hunter, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green, Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Leland Woodruff, Michael Mayer, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn
SEW/M-D winners: Tanner Dierking, Ian Schneider, Randy Jimenez
ADM 66 Thomas Jefferson 18
TJ winners: Alan Lopez, Alex Mendoza, Alex Navarrete
ADM 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 24
MSTM winners: Sampson Henson, Devin Schall, Cael Cassady, Alan Allsup, Conor Cassady
ADM 39 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 38
SEW/M-D winners: Jarett Davison, Tanner Dierking, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking, Justin McCauley, Colton Halterman, Randy Jimenez
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66 Thomas Jefferson 18
SEW/M-D winners: Randy Jimenez, Cole Metz, Ben Wickeet, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking, Justin McCauley, Rylan Jimenez, Ian Schneider, Colton Halterman
TJ winners: Alex Navarrette, Alex Mendoza, Ethan Bose
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
SEW/M-D winners: Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking, Justin McCauley, Rylan Jimenez, Ian Schneider, Anthony Schneider, Randy Jimenez
MSTM winners: Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Devin Schall
Waukee 60 Southwest Iowa 21
SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Dawson Erickson, Samuel Daly
Waukee 59 East Union 21
EU winners: Milo Staver, DJ Islas, Jarryn Stephens, Erik Allen
Woodward-Granger 56 Southwest Iowa 18
SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Samuel Daly
Woodward-Granger 69 East Union 3
EU winners: Milo Staver
Southwest Iowa 39 East Union 30
SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Kyle Kesterson, Chace Wallace, Hadley Reilly, Joseph Thompson, Samuel Daly
EU winners: Jarryn Stephens, Haydn Walters, Damon Hayes, Danny Thomlinson, Louis Gonzales
Martensdale-St. Marys 37 Thomas Jefferson 36
MSTM winners: Johnnie Cassady, Cael Cassady, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Sampson Henson
TJ winners: Alex Navarrete, Deven Bobee, Payton Kellogg, Mackinley Meisel, Alan Lopez, Ethan Bose
East Union 42 Clarke/Murray 36
EU winners: Milo Staver, DJ Islas, Jarryn Stephens, Haydn Walters, Draven Moore, Damon Hayes, Danny Thomlinson
Clarke/Murray 36 Southwest Iowa 30
SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Dawson Erickson, Kyle Kesterson, Hadley Reilly
Flanagan Invitational (at Crestwood)
Creston/Orient-Macksburg had 199 points and finished in second place at the Flanagan in Cresco on Saturday.
Jackson Kinsella led the Panthers with a championship at 195 pounds. They also had five second-place finishes to boost their point total.
Tri-Center Invitational
Missouri Valley and Platteview tied for the team championship at Tri-Center with 181.5 points. Harlan took fourth with 138 points while Treynor was fifth with 123. St. Albert (8th, 89.5 points), Kuemper (9th, 85 points), Tri-Center (10th, 76 points), Nodaway Valley (12th, 67 points) and Woodbine (T-13th, 55 points) were also in Neola.
The Big Reds had a pair of champions in Eli Becerra and Connor Murray at 106 and 285, respectively, while Harlan also had a pair of champs in Luke Freund (113) and Jesse Schwery (195).
Other area champions included Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley (120), Cameron Cline from Woodbine (132), Kuemper’s Shea Parkis (145) and Cael McLaren of St. Albert (170).
Mid-Buchanan Invitational
Bedford/Lenox placed fourth and finished with 40 points at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational on Saturday. Maryville was seventh with 33.5 while East Atchison tied for 10th with 16. Rock Port and North Andrew also competed at the tournament.
Dawson Fansher was the only area champion with a win at 120 pounds. Bedford/Lenox had a trio of second-place finishes on the day.
Dawson Fansher NA 120
PCM Mustang Invitational
Central Decatur finished with 83.5 points and took eighth at the PCM Mustang Invitational on Saturday.
Logan Jones won a championship for the Cardinals at 145 pounds to highlight the day.
Van Buren Invitational
Moravia scored 139 points to win the Van Buren Invitational on Saturday. Wayne placed sixth with 84.5 points.
The Mohawks nabbed championships at 106 from Dalton Ervin, at 138 from Noah Kok and at 160 from Connor Golston. Wayne’s Jakson Cobb, Trent Terrell and Chad Kent won their brackets at 145, 152 and 285, respectively.
Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Coon Rapids-Bayard finished fifth with 84 points at their home tournament on Saturday. Kale Pevestorf and Aaron McAlister both won championships in front of their home crowds at 195 and 220, respectively.
Ogden Girls Tournament
Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman and Rose Lonsdale of Nodaway Valley both won their respective brackets at the Ogden Girls Tournament on Saturday.
West Sioux Invitational
LeMars had 180 points and finished in third while Lewis Central was fifth with 174.5 points at the West Sioux Invitational on Saturday.
The Titans had championships from Taber Dominguez at 126 and Braylon Kammrad at 160 to lead their day. LeMars’ Camden Feuerhelm won the 170-pound bracket.
Oakland-Craig Dual Tournament
Syracuse went 3-2 and finished third at the Oakland-Craig Dual Tournament on Saturday. The Rockets beat Oakland-Craig, Crete and Centennial and lost to Schuyler and Wahoo.
Owen Wander, Jace Goebel, Burton Brandt and Barret Brandt all scored 30 points for the Rockets on the day. View the complete results below.
Syracuse 54 Oakland-Craig 21
Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Noah McKenzie, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Chance Buchanan, Zachary Burr
Syracuse 48 Crete 33
Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Barrett Bischoff, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr
Syracuse 48 Centennial 24
Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Bradnt, Jacob Smith, Barrett Bischoff, Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Caleb Caudill
Schuyler 38 Syracuse 36
Syracuse winners: Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr, Jace Goebel
Wahoo 48 Syracuse 36
Syracuse winners: Barrett Bischoff, Owen Wander, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt
Malcolm Invitational
Palmyra finished in seventh place and scored 48 points at the Malcolm Invitational on Saturday.
Dedrick Dowding (152) and Jarin Pope (170) were the high finishers for the Panthers with third-place medals.
Tri County Duals
Auburn wrestling took fifth and Weeping Water was seventh on Saturday at the Tri County Duals. The Bulldogs beat Meridian and Weeping Water while Weeping Water nabbed one win over Meridian.
Nolan Blevins was the highest area scorer with 29 points for Weeping Water while Auburn’s Tye Ommert had 27 points.
Humboldt-TRS 44 Auburn 42
Auburn winners: Margaret Miller, Triston Perry, Tye Ommert, Kennedy Adkins, BRad Hall, Cassius Cotton, Trent Hall
Tri County 48 Weeping Water 33
WW winners: Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Matt Cover, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch
Auburn 54 Meridian 12
Auburn winners: Margaret Miller, Triston Perry, Tye Ommert, Kenny Adkins, Brad Hall, Isiah Katzenstein, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall
Republic County 48 Weeping Water 27
WW winners: Raelyn Wilson, Liz Harder, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, McKenzie Regler
Fillmore Central 54 Auburn 21
Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Brad Hall, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon
Centura 48 Weeping Water 12
WW winners: Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch
Consolation Bracket: Auburn 42 Weeping Water 35
Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Kenny Adkins, Isiah Katzenstein, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall, Triston Perry
WW winners: Matt Cover, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Ashley Cappen, Raelyn Wilson, Makayla Regler
5th Place Match: Auburn 42 Centura 34
Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Kenny Adkins, Brad Hall, Cassius Cotton, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall
7th Place Match: Weeping Water 36 Meridian 18
WW winners: Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Ashley Cappen, Raelyn Wilson, Makayla Regler
Monarch-Scout Dual Tournament (at David City)
Conestoga went 1-3 and finished seventh at the Monarch-Scout Dual Tournament in David City on Saturday. Cameron Williams was the leader for the Cougars on the day, finishing with 15 points.
Blair 58 Conestoga 21
Conestoga winners: Brink Stawniak, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman
Milford 67 Conestoga 6
Conestoga winner: Ethan Gloe
Aquinas Catholic 64 Conestoga 9
Conestoga winners: Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams
7th Place: Conestoga 42 North Bend Central 39
Conestoga winners: Ethan Avidano, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman, Gage Totilas, Dallas Katzenstein, asher Koehnen
Wilber-Clatonia Duals
Johnson County Central placed third and Louisville was fourth at the Wilber-Clatonia duals on Saturday. The Thunderbirds beat Louisville, Lincoln Christian and Sutton for a 3-2 day while Louisville was 2-3 with wins over Lincoln Christian and Sutton.
JCC’s Sam Agena had 30 points on the day while Louisville’s Nash Callahan and Niklas Sorensen accumulated 24 points each to lead the Lions.
Johnson County Central 36 Louisville 30
JCC winners: JaPriece Morehead, Mason Selu, Brett Bohling, Sam Agena, Christian Harrifeld, Charlie Rinne
Louisville winners: Blake Dickey, Cody Gray, Jake Wood, Nicholas McCaul, Niklas Sorensen
Raymond Central 66 Johnson County Central 12
JCC winners: Sam Agena, Christian Harrifeld
Johnson County Central 42 Lincoln Christian 30
JCC winners: Mason Selu, Sam Agena, Christian Harrifeld, Charlie Rinne, Stephanie Cruz, JaPriece Morehead, Jacob Graham
Johnson County Central 36 Sutton 15
JCC winners: Brett Bohling, Sam Agena, Charlie Rinne, Stephanie Cruz, JaPriece Morehead, Mason Selu
Wilber-Clatonia 54 Johnson County Central 28
JCC winners: Brett Bohling, Sam Agena, Charlie Rinne, Stephanie Cruz, JaPriece Morehead
Wilber-Clatonia 60 Louisville 24
Louisville winners: Nash Callahan, Nicholas McCaul, Niklas Sorensen, Garron Bragg
Raymond Central 71 Louisville 12
Louisville winners: Nash Callahan, Tyson Warner
Louisville 36 Lincoln Christian 24
Louisville winners: Cody Gray, Nash Callahan, Zach McColligan, Niklas Sorensen, Garron Bragg, Blake Dickey
Louisville 30 Sutton 18
Louisville winners: Jake Wood, Nash Callahan, Nicholas McCaul, Niklas Sorensen, Garron Bragg