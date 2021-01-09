Clarinda Cardinals Logo
(KMAland) -- Clarinda went 4-0 in Winterset, Creston/O-M was second in Cresco, LC had two champs in West Sioux, Syracuse and Johnson County Central were third at Oakland-Craig and Wilber-Clatoni, respectively, and more from a busy day of wrestling in KMAland.

Rollin Dyer Invitational at Atlantic  

Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic on Saturday. Find the complete recap from the meet at our Local Sports News Page.

Gary Christensen Duals (at Winterset) 

Clarinda went a perfect 4-0 to win Pool B at the Gary Christensen Duals in Winterset. Clarinda was led by Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard and Kaden Whipp, who all accounted for 24 points apiece. Also in Pool B, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 2-2, Martensdale-St. Marys went 1-3 and Thomas Jefferson was 0-4. Martensdale-St. Marys’ Conor Cassady also accumulated 24 points on the day.

In Pool C, East Union, Clarke/Murray and Southwest Iowa all went 1-3 to take third, fourth and fifth, respectively. 

Clarinda 66 Thomas Jefferson 12 

Clarinda winners: Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff, Michael Mayer, Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Dillan Hunter, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green

TJ winners: Deven Bovee, Alex Mendoza

Clarinda 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 12 

Clarinda winners: Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Brayden Nothwehr, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green, Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff, Michael Mayer

MSTM winners: Cael Cassady, Conor Cassady

Clarinda 51 ADM 27 

Clarinda winners: Tyler Raybourn, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green, Kaden Whipp, Leland Woodruff, Kale Downey, Karson Downey

Clarinda 63 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 15 

Clarinda winners: Dillan Hunter, Jase Wilmes, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green, Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Leland Woodruff, Michael Mayer, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn

SEW/M-D winners: Tanner Dierking, Ian Schneider, Randy Jimenez

ADM 66 Thomas Jefferson 18 

TJ winners: Alan Lopez, Alex Mendoza, Alex Navarrete

ADM 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 24 

MSTM winners: Sampson Henson, Devin Schall, Cael Cassady, Alan Allsup, Conor Cassady

ADM 39 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 38 

SEW/M-D winners: Jarett Davison, Tanner Dierking, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking, Justin McCauley, Colton Halterman, Randy Jimenez

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66 Thomas Jefferson 18

SEW/M-D winners: Randy Jimenez, Cole Metz, Ben Wickeet, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking, Justin McCauley, Rylan Jimenez, Ian Schneider, Colton Halterman

TJ winners: Alex Navarrette, Alex Mendoza, Ethan Bose

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 28 

SEW/M-D winners: Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking, Justin McCauley, Rylan Jimenez, Ian Schneider, Anthony Schneider, Randy Jimenez

MSTM winners: Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Devin Schall

Waukee 60 Southwest Iowa 21 

SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Dawson Erickson, Samuel Daly

Waukee 59 East Union 21 

EU winners: Milo Staver, DJ Islas, Jarryn Stephens, Erik Allen

Woodward-Granger 56 Southwest Iowa 18 

SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Samuel Daly

Woodward-Granger 69 East Union 3 

EU winners: Milo Staver

Southwest Iowa 39 East Union 30 

SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Kyle Kesterson, Chace Wallace, Hadley Reilly, Joseph Thompson, Samuel Daly

EU winners: Jarryn Stephens, Haydn Walters, Damon Hayes, Danny Thomlinson, Louis Gonzales

Martensdale-St. Marys 37 Thomas Jefferson 36 

MSTM winners: Johnnie Cassady, Cael Cassady, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Sampson Henson

TJ winners: Alex Navarrete, Deven Bobee, Payton Kellogg, Mackinley Meisel, Alan Lopez, Ethan Bose

East Union 42 Clarke/Murray 36 

EU winners: Milo Staver, DJ Islas, Jarryn Stephens, Haydn Walters, Draven Moore, Damon Hayes, Danny Thomlinson

Clarke/Murray 36 Southwest Iowa 30 

SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Dawson Erickson, Kyle Kesterson, Hadley Reilly

Flanagan Invitational (at Crestwood) 

Creston/Orient-Macksburg had 199 points and finished in second place at the Flanagan in Cresco on Saturday. 

Jackson Kinsella led the Panthers with a championship at 195 pounds. They also had five second-place finishes to boost their point total.

Tri-Center Invitational 

Missouri Valley and Platteview tied for the team championship at Tri-Center with 181.5 points. Harlan took fourth with 138 points while Treynor was fifth with 123. St. Albert (8th, 89.5 points), Kuemper (9th, 85 points), Tri-Center (10th, 76 points), Nodaway Valley (12th, 67 points) and Woodbine (T-13th, 55 points) were also in Neola.

The Big Reds had a pair of champions in Eli Becerra and Connor Murray at 106 and 285, respectively, while Harlan also had a pair of champs in Luke Freund (113) and Jesse Schwery (195).

Other area champions included Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley (120), Cameron Cline from Woodbine (132), Kuemper’s Shea Parkis (145) and Cael McLaren of St. Albert (170).

Mid-Buchanan Invitational

Bedford/Lenox placed fourth and finished with 40 points at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational on Saturday. Maryville was seventh with 33.5 while East Atchison tied for 10th with 16. Rock Port and North Andrew also competed at the tournament.

Dawson Fansher was the only area champion with a win at 120 pounds. Bedford/Lenox had a trio of second-place finishes on the day.

Dawson Fansher NA 120

PCM Mustang Invitational 

Central Decatur finished with 83.5 points and took eighth at the PCM Mustang Invitational on Saturday. 

Logan Jones won a championship for the Cardinals at 145 pounds to highlight the day.

Van Buren Invitational 

Moravia scored 139 points to win the Van Buren Invitational on Saturday. Wayne placed sixth with 84.5 points.

The Mohawks nabbed championships at 106 from Dalton Ervin, at 138 from Noah Kok and at 160 from Connor Golston. Wayne’s Jakson Cobb, Trent Terrell and Chad Kent won their brackets at 145, 152 and 285, respectively.

Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard) 

Coon Rapids-Bayard finished fifth with 84 points at their home tournament on Saturday. Kale Pevestorf and Aaron McAlister both won championships in front of their home crowds at 195 and 220, respectively.

Ogden Girls Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman and Rose Lonsdale of Nodaway Valley both won their respective brackets at the Ogden Girls Tournament on Saturday.

West Sioux Invitational 

LeMars had 180 points and finished in third while Lewis Central was fifth with 174.5 points at the West Sioux Invitational on Saturday.

The Titans had championships from Taber Dominguez at 126 and Braylon Kammrad at 160 to lead their day. LeMars’ Camden Feuerhelm won the 170-pound bracket.

Oakland-Craig Dual Tournament  

Syracuse went 3-2 and finished third at the Oakland-Craig Dual Tournament on Saturday. The Rockets beat Oakland-Craig, Crete and Centennial and lost to Schuyler and Wahoo.

Owen Wander, Jace Goebel, Burton Brandt and Barret Brandt all scored 30 points for the Rockets on the day. View the complete results below.

Syracuse 54 Oakland-Craig 21 

Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Noah McKenzie, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Chance Buchanan, Zachary Burr

Syracuse 48 Crete 33 

Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Barrett Bischoff, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr

Syracuse 48 Centennial 24 

Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Bradnt, Jacob Smith, Barrett Bischoff, Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Caleb Caudill

Schuyler 38 Syracuse 36 

Syracuse winners: Barret Brandt, Jacob Smith, Owen Wander, Jackson Nordhues, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr, Jace Goebel

Wahoo 48 Syracuse 36 

Syracuse winners: Barrett Bischoff, Owen Wander, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt

Malcolm Invitational 

Palmyra finished in seventh place and scored 48 points at the Malcolm Invitational on Saturday. 

Dedrick Dowding (152) and Jarin Pope (170) were the high finishers for the Panthers  with third-place medals.

Tri County Duals 

Auburn wrestling took fifth and Weeping Water was seventh on Saturday at the Tri County Duals. The Bulldogs beat Meridian and Weeping Water while Weeping Water nabbed one win over Meridian.

Nolan Blevins was the highest area scorer with 29 points for Weeping Water while Auburn’s Tye Ommert had 27 points.

Humboldt-TRS 44 Auburn 42 

Auburn winners: Margaret Miller, Triston Perry, Tye Ommert, Kennedy Adkins, BRad Hall, Cassius Cotton, Trent Hall

Tri County 48 Weeping Water 33 

WW winners: Makayla Regler, Liz Harder, Matt Cover, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch

Auburn 54 Meridian 12 

Auburn winners: Margaret Miller, Triston Perry, Tye Ommert, Kenny Adkins, Brad Hall, Isiah Katzenstein, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall

Republic County 48 Weeping Water 27 

WW winners: Raelyn Wilson, Liz Harder, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, McKenzie Regler

Fillmore Central 54 Auburn 21 

Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Brad Hall, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon

Centura 48 Weeping Water 12 

WW winners: Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch

Consolation Bracket: Auburn 42 Weeping Water 35 

Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Kenny Adkins, Isiah Katzenstein, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall, Triston Perry

WW winners: Matt Cover, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Ashley Cappen, Raelyn Wilson, Makayla Regler

5th Place Match: Auburn 42 Centura 34 

Auburn winners: Tye Ommert, Kenny Adkins, Brad Hall, Cassius Cotton, Wyatt Rowell, Daryl Wheeldon, Trent Hall

7th Place Match: Weeping Water 36 Meridian 18 

WW winners: Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Ashley Cappen, Raelyn Wilson, Makayla Regler

Monarch-Scout Dual Tournament (at David City)

Conestoga went 1-3 and finished seventh at the Monarch-Scout Dual Tournament in David City on Saturday. Cameron Williams was the leader for the Cougars on the day, finishing with 15 points.

Blair 58 Conestoga 21 

Conestoga winners: Brink Stawniak, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman

Milford 67 Conestoga 6 

Conestoga winner: Ethan Gloe

Aquinas Catholic 64 Conestoga 9 

Conestoga winners: Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams

7th Place: Conestoga 42 North Bend Central 39 

Conestoga winners: Ethan Avidano, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman, Gage Totilas, Dallas Katzenstein, asher Koehnen

Wilber-Clatonia Duals 

Johnson County Central placed third and Louisville was fourth at the Wilber-Clatonia duals on Saturday. The Thunderbirds beat Louisville, Lincoln Christian and Sutton for a 3-2 day while Louisville was 2-3 with wins over Lincoln Christian and Sutton.

JCC’s Sam Agena had 30 points on the day while Louisville’s Nash Callahan and Niklas Sorensen accumulated 24 points each to lead the Lions.

Johnson County Central 36 Louisville 30 

JCC winners: JaPriece Morehead, Mason Selu, Brett Bohling, Sam Agena, Christian Harrifeld, Charlie Rinne

Louisville winners: Blake Dickey, Cody Gray, Jake Wood, Nicholas McCaul, Niklas Sorensen

Raymond Central 66 Johnson County Central 12 

JCC winners: Sam Agena, Christian Harrifeld

Johnson County Central 42 Lincoln Christian 30 

JCC winners: Mason Selu, Sam Agena, Christian Harrifeld, Charlie Rinne, Stephanie Cruz, JaPriece Morehead, Jacob Graham

Johnson County Central 36 Sutton 15 

JCC winners: Brett Bohling, Sam Agena, Charlie Rinne, Stephanie Cruz, JaPriece Morehead, Mason Selu

Wilber-Clatonia 54 Johnson County Central 28 

JCC winners: Brett Bohling, Sam Agena, Charlie Rinne, Stephanie Cruz, JaPriece Morehead

Wilber-Clatonia 60 Louisville 24 

Louisville winners: Nash Callahan, Nicholas McCaul, Niklas Sorensen, Garron Bragg

Raymond Central 71 Louisville 12 

Louisville winners: Nash Callahan, Tyson Warner

Louisville 36 Lincoln Christian 24 

Louisville winners: Cody Gray, Nash Callahan, Zach McColligan, Niklas Sorensen, Garron Bragg, Blake Dickey

Louisville 30 Sutton 18 

Louisville winners: Jake Wood, Nash Callahan, Nicholas McCaul, Niklas Sorensen, Garron Bragg

