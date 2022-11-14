(KMAland) -- The first official KMAland girls wrestling meet was held in Greenfield at Nodaway Valley on Monday with the S.W.A.T. Valkyrie Scramble.
Clarinda, Red Oak, Creston, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, AHSTW, S.W.A.T., Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas were area teams in competition at the meet.
S.W.A.T. had an impressive day with first-place finishes from Haley Armstrong, Adyson Lundquist, Ellen Gerlock, Jazz Christensen, Grace Britten, Mia South, Evy Marlin, Cadence Kinzie, Nadia South, Loralye Yenzer and Stella Beattie. Riverside also had a strong performance with wins from Ana Wilson, Carly Henderson, Jayden Carrigan, McKenna Dorr, Hailey Harvey, Sarah Cody, Meg Haines and Elle Stephens.
Clarinda’s Charlotte Gerdts and Lily Weinreich, AHSTW’s Isabella Canada, Logan-Magnolia’s Nancy Bowman, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Sydney Metz and Glorious Fridley and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Penelope Wearmouth were also first-place finishers in their respective scrambles.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.