(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowa and Martensdale-St. Marys performed well at the Ballard Scramble while LeMars won the Missouri River Conference Tournament in KMAland girls wrestling on Thursday.
Ballard Scramble
Southwest Iowa, Martensdale-St. Marys and Clarke/Murray all competed at the Ballard Scramble on Thursday.
Southwest Iowa’s Emily Kesterson and Clara Sapienza were champions while Martensdale-St. Marys also got wins from Gretchen Wearmouth and Breanna Ott.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Missouri River Conference Tournament
LeMars scored 193 points to win the first Missouri River Conference Girls Tournament in Sioux City on Thursday. Sioux City West posted 156, Sioux City East had 149, Council Bluffs put up 147.5 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished with 131. Sioux City North also had 98 points.
LeMars championships came from Keira Hessenius (105), Adriana Guerrero (110), Kylie Hessenius (115), Kirsten Tyler (125), Sophie Bauman (130 Silver) and Savanna Salen (170).
Sioux City West claimed brackets at 125 Silver (Mariah Barillas), 190 (Alexandria Paul) and 190 Silver (Jolyssa Rodes Perez). Sioux City East also had one champion with Olivia Garcia taking the 235-pound bracket.
The Council Bluffs team ended up leaving with three wins: Cierra Wieland at 130, Quinn Velder at 145 Silver and Kassidy Fiala at 155.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Abigail Kueffer won at 145, and Sioux City North’s Molly Sek (120), Elizabeth Rubio (135) and Danyka Peterson (140) also won titles.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.