(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Missouri Valley won team tournament championships on Saturday in KMAland girls wrestling.
Ridge View Girls Invitational
Lewis Central edged S.W.A.T. for the Ridge View championship on Saturday. The Titans had 146 points while the Valkyries were three behind with 143. LeMars finished sixth with 91, Glenwood had 70 in eighth, Sioux City North took ninth with 62 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton rounded out the top 10 with 58.
Sioux City West (12th), Riverside (15th), Logan-Magnolia (17th) and Kuemper Catholic (20th) also had teams competing at Ridge View.
Ava McNeal (100 Gold), Maya Humlicek (110 Gold), Mahri Manz (145 Gold) and Isabell Sunderman (155 Silver) won championships for LC while Adyson Lundquist (115 Gold) and Grace Britten (170 Gold) took championships for SWAT.
LeMars’ Keira Hessenius (105 Gold), Glenwood’s Audrina Johnson (115 Silver), Molly Sek of Sioux City North (120 Gold), Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kendra Berglund (125 Gold) and Keylee Jesionowski (130 Silver), Sioux City West’s Izabel Senacaritt (235 Silver), Logan-Magnolia’s Nancy Bowman (155 Gold) and Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman (110 Silver) also won their respective brackets.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Central Iowa Kickoff (at Nevada)
Creston had 65 points and took 12th while Moravia had 43 in 19th and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas finished with 7 in 28th at the Central Iowa Kickoff.
Moravia’s Layla Ewing was the only area champion at 125 pounds.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Western Iowa Tournament (at West Monona)
Missouri Valley had 125 points and won the Western Iowa Tournament at West Monona on Saturday. Sioux City East was third with 112, Treynor had 100 in fourth and Audubon finished with 41 in fifth.
The Big Reds had six champions on the day, led by Lea Gute (127-129), Presley Mass (142-143), Riley Marcum (147-151), Nicole Olson (153-156), Kelcey McMillen (163-168) and Jocelyn Buffum (192-222).
Sioux City East had one champion in Cari Dibble (169-180), and Treynor picked up four championships from Ava Kennedy (103-108), Jordin Acosta (113-119), Andyn White (121-124) and Emerson Gregg (123-127).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.