(KMAland) -- Underwood is third and has five quarterfinalists at the CB Wrestling Classic, and Red Oak took the high finish in Leon on Friday in KMAland wrestling. View the full recap from Friday below.
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
There are 21 KMAland wrestlers on the right side of the bracket after the opening day at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic. Underwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton lead the way with five each while Atlantic-CAM has three and Nebraska City and Plattsmouth have two apiece.
The Eagles have 120.5 points and are in third place behind Brandon Valley and Millard South after the opening day. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is ninth with 93 points, Atlantic-CAM has 83.5 in 16th and Plattsmouth is 22nd with 61. Nebraska City’s 55.5 points are good for 26th, Missouri Valley has 46.5 in 30th, LeMars has 44 in 31st and Glenwood has 34 in a tie for 34th. AL (27 points), LC (23), St. Albert (19.5) and Thomas Jefferson (10) have also scored.
View the complete list of individual quarterfinalists from the area below:
Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (106)
Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113)
Blake Allen, Underwood (120)
Westin Allen, Underwood (126)
Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126)
Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (132)
Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138)
Gable Porter, Underwood (132)
Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138)
Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145)
Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145)
Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152)
Bayler Poston, Nebraska City (152)
Zaybion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160)
Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth (170)
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (170)
Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170)
Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth (195)
CJ Carter, Glenwood (195)
Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220)
Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City (220)
Dan Christensen Invitational at Central Decatur
Red Oak scored 108 points and placed fifth at the Dan Christensen Invitational on Friday. Central Decatur was seventh with 77.5, Martensdale-St. Marys finished wit h75.5 in eighth and Southeast Warren (47), Mount Ayr (38) and Wayne (32) went 12th through 14th.
There were no area champions, but Red Oak’s Brandon Erp (113), Devin Adams of Central Decatur (138), Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr (170), Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson (220) and Wayne’s Chad Kent (285) were all runners-up.
Colfax-Mingo Girls Tournament
Treynor had two girls compete at the Colfax-Mingo Tournament on Friday. Ava Kennedy was a champion in the 106A bracket while Andyn White was fourth in the 126B bracket.
Raymond Central Duals Tournament
Conestoga finished fourth and Weeping Water went sixth at the Raymond Central Duals Tournament.
Conestoga went 2-3 while Weeping Water was 0-5 on the day. Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini and Carter Plowman both scored 30 points for the Cougars while Weeping Water’s Lukas Gage and Brayden Harms had a team-high with 18 points apiece.
View the complete dual results below.
Conestoga: Lost to Bishop Neumann (45-30), beat Weeping Water (60-24), lost to Concordia/Douglas County West (60-18), beat Columbus Scotus (45-24), lost to Raymond Central (58-21)
Weeping Water: Lost to Concordia/DC West (78-6), lost to Conestoga (60-24), lost to Columbus Scotus (54-24), lost to Raymond Central (78-6), lost to Bishop Neumann (66-18)
Bellevue West Invitational
Johnson County Central had 32 points and placed eighth at the Bellevue West Invitational.
The Thunderbirds high finish came from Levi Boardman and Christian Horrified at 126 and 285, respectively, as both finished fourth.