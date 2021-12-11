(KMAland) -- Three KMAlanders won titles at the CB Classic, Bedford/Lenox took their home championship, Kuemper showed well at Ogden and more from KMAland wrestling on Saturday.
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
Three KMAlanders won championships while Underwood finished third at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra won the 113-pound title, Gable Porter of Underwood took the 132-pound championship and Kadin Stutzman of Atlantic-CAM was the 170-pound winner.
Underwood had three others in championships with Blake Allen (120), Stevie Barnes (138) and Hagen Heistand (145) all claiming runners-up. The Eagles had 365.5 points in third place, finishing behind Brandon Valley (562.5) and Millard South (423).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Bo Koedam was another area finalist, finishing second at 126 pounds.The Warriors had 259.5 points in 13th. Atlantic-CAM had 217.5 in 16th while Plattsmouth (149), Missouri Valley (148.5) and Nebraska City (144.5) were 23rd, 24th and 26th, respectively.
View the complete list of KMAland wrestlers that finished in the top eight of their respective weight class below:
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132)
1. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170)
2. Blake Allen, Underwood (120)
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138)
2. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145)
2. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126)
3. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth (170)
3. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152)
3. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City (220)
5. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195)
5. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220)
5. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138)
5. Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (106)
6. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City (152)
7. Westin Allen, Underwood (126)
7. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (132)
8. Josh Adkins, Plattsmouht (195)
8. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106)
8. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145)
Ogden Dual Tournament
Kuemper Catholic finished second at the Ogden Dual Tournament. The Knights beat BGM (54-30), Ogden (45-26), North Butler (45-33) and All Stars (72-12) before losing in the championship dual to Algona (45-22).
Cal Wanninger led the way for the Knights with 30 team points accumulated on the day. Hayden Stout had 27, and Kent Sanders pitched in 24.
Riverside Wrestling Invitational (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Check out the full recap from the tournament at our Local Sports News Page.
Bedford/Lenox Invitational (at Lenox)
Bedford/Lenox scored 183 points and finished as the team champion at their home invite. Nodaway Valley was the next highest area team in third place with 158 points. Southwest valley took fourth with 145 and Southwest Iowa was fifth with 138.
Jake Cox won the 182-pound championship for Bedford/Lenox finishing as the program’s only champion on the day.
Nodaway Valley landed titles from Elliot Cooney (132) and Jaxon Christensen (138) while Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder (113), Ryder Petry (160) and Colin Jacobs (195) also claimed championships.
Maryville also had two champions in Drew Spire at 170 and Kort Watkins at 285. Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson (120) and East Union’s DJ Islas (126) were other individual winners.
Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished with 187 points and took third place at the Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite. Sioux City West added a seventh-place finish with 60 points.
Derek Moore of Sergeant Bluff-Luton won at 160 while Antonio Medina of Sioux City West was a champion at 182.
Knoxville Invitational
Moravia had 125 points and finished in fourth place at the Knoxville Invitational. Aiden Golston was the only champion for the Mohawks at 120 pounds.
Battle at the Point (at West Point-Beemer)
The Weeping Water girls had a solid fifth place finish, scoring 92 points at the Battle of the Point. Conestoga came in eighth with 66 points, and Johnson County Central had 30 in 16th.
Raelyn Wilson was the only area champion for Weeping Water, claiming the 107 pound championship.
Crete Invite
Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse went sixth and seventh, respectively, at the Crete Invite. In the girls tournament, Louisville had 83 points in fourth place.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Luke Lambert was the 220 pound champion while Louisville had two girls champions in Payton Thiele at 100 and Daysha Jones at 152.
NBC Wrestling Invite (at North Bend Central)
Johnson County Central came in ninth place with 67 points, and Louisville finished with 30 in 14th at the North Bend Central Invitational.
Sabetha Dual Tournament
Auburn claimed third place at the Sabetha Dual Tournament. The Bulldogs beat Washburn Rural JV (45-27), Sabetha JV (60-12) and Humboldt-TRS (52-24) but lost to Sabetha (58-24), Silver Lake (55-19).
Brant Gulizia scored 22 points to lead Auburn on the day. Aedan Drier, Dakoda Oden, Isaiah Morrow, Trenton Hall and Daryl Wheeldon all had 18 team points.
Bob Oliver Pin Invitational
Palmyra finished in fifth place with 59 points at the Bob Oliver Pin Invitational. The Panthers were led by Gage Bohaty at 132 and Evan Bryan-Aldrich at 285. Both finished in third place of their respective brackets.