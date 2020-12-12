(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and Tri-Center took home hardware after nice showings at Central Decatur and MVAOCOU to highlight Friday's wrestling action in KMAland.
AT MVAOCOU
Sioux City East finished fourth as a team with 150 points while Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center were sixth and seventh respectively. Area champions included Sioux City East's Jadyn Friedrichs (106) and Vinney Pomerson (132) and Tri-Center's duo of Brecken Freeberg and Alex Ausdemore.
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Mount Ayr was third with 126 points thanks to championship evenings from Trae Ehlen (145) and Jaydon Knight (152). Central Decatur's Tegan Carson entertained the hometown crowd with a title at 195 while the Cardinals finished ninth as a team.
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 49 Columbus Lakeview 25
NC Winners: Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Braeden Chipman, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Jonny Christiansen, Hayden Schalk, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs
North Platte 48 Nebraska City 27
NC Winners: Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk, Bayler Poston
AT BELLEVUE WEST
Aurora 47 Plattsmouth 33
PLATT Winners: Logan Wooten, Dominic Cherek, Dominic Vercellino, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins
Blair 51 Plattsmouth 23
PLATT Winners: Cael Nielsen, Elijah Dix, Logan Wooten, Josh Colgrove, Josh Adkins
Wahoo 59 Johnson County Central 18
JCC Winners: Charlie Rinner, Mason Selu, Sam Agena
AT RAYMOND CENTRAL
Bishop Neumann 48 Weeping Water 23
WW Winners: Riley Hohn, Raelyn Wilson, Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary
Columbus Scotus 46 Weeping Water 24
WW Winners: McKenzie Regler, Makayla Regler, Matt Cover, Nolan Blevins
Conestoga 54 Weeping Water 24
WW Winners: Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary, McKenzie Regler, Raelyn Wilson
Omaha Concordia 54 Weeping Water 18
WW Winners: Liz Harder, Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary
Raymond Central 75 Weeping Water 6
WW Winners: Tyler Essary