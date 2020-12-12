Class 2A District Wrestling
Photo by Joe Moore, J&C Moore Photography, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and Tri-Center took home hardware after nice showings at Central Decatur and MVAOCOU to highlight Friday's wrestling action in KMAland. 

AT MVAOCOU

Sioux City East finished fourth as a team with 150 points while Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center were sixth and seventh respectively. Area champions included Sioux City East's Jadyn Friedrichs (106) and Vinney Pomerson (132) and Tri-Center's duo of Brecken Freeberg and Alex Ausdemore. 

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Mount Ayr was third with 126 points thanks to championship evenings from Trae Ehlen (145) and Jaydon Knight (152). Central Decatur's Tegan Carson entertained the hometown crowd with a title at 195 while the Cardinals finished ninth as a team. 

AT NEBRASKA CITY

Nebraska City 49 Columbus Lakeview 25 

NC Winners: Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Braeden Chipman, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Jonny Christiansen, Hayden Schalk, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs 

North Platte 48 Nebraska City 27 

NC Winners: Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk, Bayler Poston

AT BELLEVUE WEST

Aurora 47 Plattsmouth 33

PLATT Winners: Logan Wooten, Dominic Cherek, Dominic Vercellino, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins

Blair 51 Plattsmouth 23 

PLATT Winners: Cael Nielsen, Elijah Dix, Logan Wooten, Josh Colgrove, Josh Adkins

Wahoo 59 Johnson County Central 18 

JCC Winners: Charlie Rinner, Mason Selu, Sam Agena

AT RAYMOND CENTRAL 

Bishop Neumann 48 Weeping Water 23 

WW Winners: Riley Hohn, Raelyn Wilson, Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary

Columbus Scotus 46 Weeping Water 24 

WW Winners: McKenzie Regler, Makayla Regler, Matt Cover, Nolan Blevins

Conestoga 54 Weeping Water 24 

WW Winners: Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary, McKenzie Regler, Raelyn Wilson 

Omaha Concordia 54 Weeping Water 18 

WW Winners: Liz Harder, Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary 

Raymond Central 75 Weeping Water 6

WW Winners: Tyler Essary 

 

