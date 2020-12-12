(KMAland) -- Treynor won at Lenox, two KMAlanders took individual titles in Sioux City, Auburn was third at the Sabetha Duals and more from the day in KMAland wrestling.
Riverside Invitational (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Lenox Invitational
Treynor had 179 points to win the Lenox Invitational, edging past Bedford/Lenox (164.5 points). Southwest Valley was fourth with 125.5 while East Union (6th, 88 points), Nodaway Valley (7th, 66.5), Maryville (9th, 59) and Southwest Iowa (10th, 44) were also competing in Lenox.
Danny Kinsella (138), Duncan Clark (145), Carson Burhenne (152) and Logan Young (182) all won championships for Treynor on the day.
Bedford/Lenox captured three championships of their own: Dalton Kitzman (132), Andrew Kennan (160) and Jake Cox (220).
Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder (106) and Dalton Calkins (220) were winners while East Union’s DJ Islas (113) also won his bracket. Nodaway Valley added two winners in Elliot Cooney (120) and Ben Breheny (126), and Maryville’s Keiren Watkins (195) won a championship of his own.
Arena Sports Academy Invitational (at Sioux City)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 157.5 points to place third while Glenwood and Underwood tied for fifth with 112.5. Missouri Valley (7th, 104.5 points), Bishop Heelan Catholic (8th, 78.5), St. Albert (12th, 32), Lewis Central (15th, 25.5) and Abraham Lincoln (16th, 23.5) were also present.
Two KMAland wrestlers won individual championships with Missouri Valley freshman Eli Beccera winning at 106 and Westin Allen of Underwood nabbing the 132 pound title.
Sibley-Ocheyedan Invite
Sioux City West placed seventh with 108 points at the tournament. Ethan Emmick led the Wolverines with a championship at 145 pounds.
Sabetha Dual Tournament
Auburn placed third at the tournament, finishing with a 3-2 record. The Bulldogs beat Washburn Rural JV (37-34), Riverside (59-6) and Humboldt-TRS (54-18 and took losses to Silver Lake (34-33) and Sabetha (44-33).
Darryl Wheeldon led the way for Auburn with 30 points accumulated while Brad Hall had 28 and Triston Perry, Trent Hall and Wyatt Rowell all had 24.
Bob Oliver Pin Invitational
Palmyra placed fourth at the meet with 69 total points. Dedrick Dowding (160) was the high finisher for the Panthers with a runner-up at 160.
North Bend Central Invite
Louisville was the high finisher from the area with an eighth-place standing and 57 points. Johnson County Central was 11th with 33. Neither team crowned a champion n the day.