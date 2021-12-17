(KMAland) -- Bedford-Lenox gained supremacy in the Pride of Iowa with a conference title while Nebraska City won a deep tournament at Platteview on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland wrestling rundown below.
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
Bedford/Lenox won the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament on Friday, edging Nodaway Valley 209 to 176.5. Colby Nelson (120), Conner Fitzgerald (145), Jake Cox (182) and Devin Whipple (285) were champions for Bedford-Lenox while Elliot Cooney (132) and Jaxon Christensen (138) were champs for Nodaway Valley.
Southwest Valley claimed third with 150 points, led by championships from Brayden Maeder (113), Ryder Petry (160) and Colin Jacobs (195).
Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha (106) and Jaydon Knight (170), East Union's DJ Islas (126), Martensdale-St. Marys' Johnnie Cassady (152) and Central Decatur's Tegan Carson (220) were also champions.
Battle of Waterloo
Bishop Heelan went 0-2 in dual action, losing to Indianola (61-15) and Wapsie Valley (45-35). Sir Brandon Watts (138), Jake McGowan (145) and Liam Cleary (182/195) had 2-0 performances for the Crusaders.
Platteview Invitational
Nebraska City won the tournament with 165 points. Drew Weddle (106), Carlos Prados (120), Logan Hobbs (170) and Mikah Ruiz (220) were champions for the Pioneers.
Syracuse took seventh, led by a championship from Barret Brandt (138) and second-place finishes from Cy Petersen (152) and Jackson Nordhues (195)
Falls City's Wyatt Olberding (138) and Jaden Nolte (285) were runners-up to lead the Tigers to a seventh-place finish while Louisville's Garron Bragg (126) was also a runner-up.