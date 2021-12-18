(KMAland) -- Harlan won in Glenwood, Creston took the team title in Fort Dodge, Moravia had a strong day and Kuemper Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton both were runners-up in KMAland wrestling on Saturday.
Mustang Tournament (at Shenandoah)
Atlantic-CAM was the highest area finisher in Shenandoah on Saturday, finishing with 112 points in third place. Shenandoah was fourth with 101.5 and St. Albert took fifth with 78. East Mills had 68 points in sixth.
The Trojans got a trio of championships from Cameron McDermott (106), Domanic Mullins (126) and Evan Sorensen (285).
Shenandoah also won a pair of championships with Jayden Dickerson and Logan Dickerson winning at 160 and 195, respectively. St. Albert’s Zach Williams (120) and Jack Gordon of East Mills (170) were other area champions.
In the girls bracket, Rio Johnson and Ellen Gerlock of Atlantic-CAM won at 152 and 170, respectively.
Glenwood Invitational
Harlan edged Glenwood 224 to 223 to win the Glenwood Invitational on Saturday. Sioux City North was fifth with 127, Maryville had 97.5 in sixth, Sioux City West placed eighth with 38 and Thomas Jefferson had 19 in ninth.
Harlan’s Jesse Jens (106), Luke Freund (126), Luke Musich (132) and Zane Bendorf (182) all claimed individual championships for the Cyclones.
Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry (113), Briten Maxwell (120), Tyler Boldra (170), CJ Carter (195) and Trent Patton (220) also won individual titles. Maryville’s Kort Watkins was the other area champion at 285.
Southwest Valley’s Ady Lundquist (110) and Nodaway Valley’s Rose Lonsdale (140) and Grace Britten (170) won championships in their respective girls brackets.
Carroll Invitational
Kuemper Catholic was the runner-up in Carroll on Saturday. The Knights had 170.5 points while Clarinda finished with 152 in third. Denison-Schleswig added 51 points in ninth place.
The Knights were led by the Parkis family, which won titles at 113 (Riley) and at 152 (Shea). Logan Green of Clarinda was the Cardinals’ lone champion at heavyweight.
Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand also won at 195, breaking a long-standing record at the school for pins to open a season.
Don Miller Invitational (at Fort Dodge)
Creston won the Don Miller Invitational in Fort Dodge, scoring 195.5 points to edge past Ankeny Centennial’s 191. Lewis Central had 52 points and finished 11th, and Sioux City East was 16th with seven points.
The Panthers had just one individual championship on the day with Triston Barncastle claiming the 145-pound bracket. Braylon Kammrad led Lewis Central with a title at 170.
Kansas City Stampede
Waiting on report.
Red Owens Holiday Tournament
Atlantic-CAM claimed fourth at the Red Owens Holiday Tournament, picking up wins over Waukee (50-10) and Iowa City West (51-29). The Trojans lost duals with Southeast Polk (68-0), Bettendorf (62-12) and Dowling Catholic (38-36).
Aiden Smith and Kadin Stutzman both had strong days for the Trojans, finishing with 18.0 points each. Brenden Casey added 17 on the day.
Thunderbird Invitational (at Johnson County Central)
Southwest Iowa was the high area finisher with 80 points in eighth place. Palmyra had 52 points in ninth, and Johnson County Central finished in 10th with 44. Weeping Water had 35 points and East Atchison put up 33 in 12th and 13th, respectively.
Area champions included Palmyra’s Dedrick Dowding at 160 and East Atchison’s Aaron Schlueter at 195.
In the girls standings, Johnson County Central claimed the team title with 48 points. East Atchison had 34 in second place. Jocelyn Prado (107) and Rita Ceballos (165) won titles for JCC while Brooklyn Wennihan (120) and Alyson Wooten (185) were champs for the Wolves.
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Missouri Valley) — On KMA-FM 99.1
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Ridge View Raptors Duals
Coon Rapids-Bayard struggled to an 0-3 day at the Ridge View Raptor Duals, falling to Alta-Aurelia (60-12), Ridge View (71-6) and South Central Calhoun (78-6).
Preston McAlister went 2-1 on the day at 182 while Jacob Meshek (195) and Tyler Mohr (220) were one-time winners.
Auburn Bulldog Invite
Falls City, Abraham Lincoln and Conestoga were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, at the Auburn Bulldog Invitational. Falls City had 118 points while AL finished with 117.5 and Conestoga put up 114. Auburn took sixth with 89 points.
All four area schools claimed one individual championship with Falls City’s Robert Wilkerson winning at 145, Jaymeson Vandervelde of Abraham Lincoln winning at 106, Conestoga’s Lucas Anderson winning at 152 and Daryl Wheeldon of Auburn taking the 220 pound title.
Battle of Waterloo
Bishop Heelan Catholic went 0-5 at the Battle of Waterloo, falling to Indianola (61-15), Wapsie Valley (45-35), Denver (48-28), Iowa City High (44-33) and Western Dubuque (57-24).
Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament (at Spencer)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in second place with 232.5 points at Spencer’s Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament. LeMars was also on hand and finished with 64 points in 12th.
The Warriors claimed four individual championships on the day. Bo Koedam won at 126, Noah Parolee was the champion at 132, Hunter Steffans won at 145 and Zander Ernst took the 152-pound bracket.
LeMars’ Ayden Hoag was also an individual champion at 220 pounds.
Lynnville-Sully Dual Tournament
Moravia had a strong 4-1 day at Lynnville-Sully on Saturday. The Mohawks beat Baxter (48-30), Cardinal (54-27), Collins-Maxwell (72-12) and Colfax-Mingo (42-36) and took a tight loss to Lynnville-Sully (42-36).
Dalton Ervin (106), Layla Ewing (113), Aiden Golston (120) and Connor Golston (170) all went 5-0 on the day while Cameron Nicoletto (182) had a 4-1 day. Lane Kool (152) and Matthew McDanel (220) won three times each.
The Battle at The Katy Trail (at Sedalia)
Rock Port was on hand and scored 61 points to finish in a tie for 34th at The Battle at the Katy Trail in Sedalia.
Colten Stevens had the most success for the Bluejays on the weekend, finishing in fifth place and going 6-1 at the tournament.
Wahoo Warrior Tournament
Plattsmouth took ninth place and scored 67 points at the Wahoo Warrior Tournament. Ashland-Greenwood was 13th with 51 points.
Both area teams had one champion each with Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth winning at 170, and Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo taking the 132-pound bracket.
Platteview Girls Invite
Nebraska City had 103 points and finished in third place at the Platteview Girls Invite. Louisville was sixth with 82 points, Weeping Water had 55 in ninth and Conestoga tied for 14th with 38. Southwest Iowa added 19 points in 19th, and Falls City came in 22nd with six.
Louisville’s Payton Thiele (100) and Daysha Jones (152) won titles while Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water (106) also won a championship.
Dan Mowinkel Invitatioanl (at Logan View)
Syracuse tied for seventh and had 91 points at the Dan Mowinkel Invitational at Logan View. Barret Brandt won the 138-pound championship for the Rockets to lead the way.