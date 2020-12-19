(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys reigned supreme in the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament while Glenwood and Nebraska City both had strong dual tournament showings in Friday night's wrestling action in KMAland.
AT BLAIR
Glenwood finished fourth in the dual tournament, posting a 2-3 record.
Millard North 45 Glenwood 24
GLEN Winners: Vinny Mayberry, Trevor Hargens, Tate Mayberry, Tyler Boldra, CJ Carter
Columbus Lakeview 47 Glenwood 34
GLEN Winners: Tate Mayberry, Zander Hayes, CJ Carter, Trent Patton, Kaden Flott, Vinny Mayberry
Glenwood 72 Fairbury 6
GLEN Winners: Bryer Mower, Trevor Hargens, Kellan Scott, Gavin Connell, Tate Mayberry, Tyler Boldra, Zander Hayes, Austin Patton, CJ Carter, Sully Woods, Vinny Mayberry
Glenwood 41 Norris 39
GLEN Winners: Tate Mayberry, Tyler Boldra, Zander Hayes, Austin Patton, CJ Carter, Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell
Blair 53 Glenwood 18
GLEN Winners: Trevor Hargens, Zander Hayes, Vinny Mayberry, Sully Woods
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Martensdale-St. Mary's claimed the team title at the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. The Blue Devils edged Bedford/Lenox by two points. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was third followed by East Union, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr and Wayne.
Johnnie (152) and Cael Cassady (160) were the lone champions for the Blue Devils, who had five finalists.
Mizael Gomez (106), Dawson Marshall (220) and Devin Whipple (285) brought home team titles for Bedford/Lenox.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas received championship performances from Randy Jimenez (138) and Tanner Dierking (170).
Other individual champions included East Union's DJ Islas (113) and Jarryn Stephens (126), Mount Ayr's Bryce Shaha (132), Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney (120) and Central Decatur's duo of Dakota Boswell (182) and Tegan Carson (195).
AT HARRISBURG, SOUTH DAKOTA
Harrisburg (SD) 49 Bishop Heelan 25
Rapid City Stevens (SD) 57 Bishop Heelan 18
Bishop Heelan 40 Rapid City Central (SD) 39
PLATTEVIEW INVITATIONAL
Nebraska City claimed first at the Platteview Dual Tournament while Syracuse was fourth, Platteview fifth, Louisville 10th and Falls City 14th. The Pioneers won the dual tournament by beating Aurora in the finals 44-28. Complete results from Nebraska City and Syracuse's duals can be found below.
Nebraska City 78 Louisville 6
NC Winners: Jonny Christiansen, Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk, Sam Draus, Jesse Rodriguez, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Clay DuVall, Braeden Chapman, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey
LOU Winners: Brock Hudson
Nebraska City 82 High Plains Community 0
NC Winners: Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk, Sam Draus, Jesse Rodriguez, Andres Pro, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Clay DuVall, Braeden Chipman, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Jonny Christiansen.
Nebraska City 55 Twin River 22
NC Winners: Hayden Schalk, Jesse Rodriguez, Andres Pro, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs, Chance Sjulin, Mikah Ruiz, Gavin Bailey, Jonny Christiansen, Gabe Hartman
Nebraska City 51 Syracuse 24
NC Winners: Jesse Rodriguez, Andres Pro, Bayler Poston, Lee Hobbs, Chance Sjulin, Braeden Chipman, Mikah Ruiz, Jonny Christiansen, Gabe Hartman, Hayden Schalk.
SYR Winners: Barret Brandt, Owen Wander, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr
Nebraska City 44 Aurora 28
NC Winners: Jesse Rodriguez, Andres Pro, Bayler Poston, Chance Sjulin, Logan Hobbs, Mikah Ruiz, Jonny Christiansen, Hayden Schalk
Syracuse 45 West Point Beemer 33
SYR Winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Noah McKenzie, Barrett Bischoff, Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr
Syracuse 51 Lincoln High 23
SYR Winners: Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Creighton Orchard, Barrett Bischoff, Isaiah Reed, Burton Brandt, Jackson Nordhues, Chance Buchanan, Zachary Burr
Syracuse 51 Elkhorn Valley 25
SYR Winners: Jace Goebel, Creighton Orchard, Noah McKenzie, Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Burton Brandt, Jackson Nordhues, Chance Buchanan, Zachary Burr
Raymond Central 48 Syracuse 33
SYR Winner: Isaiah Reed, Owen Wander, Burton Brandt, Jackson Nordhues, Jace Goebel
AT STANTON
Weeping Water 42 Stanton 15
WW Winners: Brennan DeMike, McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Makayla Regler, Libby Sutton, Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary